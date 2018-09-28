Is Chesapeake Energy Really Paying Over 7% To Borrow $1.25B?

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) announced the pricing today for their public offering of $1.25B in Notes. It looks like they are doing this deal in two separate tranches. The first is for $800M at 7% due in 2024. The second is for $450M at 7.5% due in 2026.

Below is a clip from the company's website.

Is Chesapeake diluting shareholders?

Yes, the simple answer is yes they are. Every time the company does another debt offering it cost a lot of money. How does any company borrow money at 7.5% interest and make a decent return on capital?

So far it has not happened, the company has not met its promise of free cash flow in 2018. It seems the only ones making money on this stock are fast money traders and management.

Borrowing costs are too high

Borrowing money at 7.5% is a desperate move in this traders opinion.

Management is not shareholder friendly, stock options are diluting shareholders.

Management states it will take a year to replace oil production pre sale levels.

No forecast for positive free cash flow in 2019.

Is Chesapeake energy delivering value to shareholders or themselves?

Its no secret that I have been bullish on Chesapeake Energy at different times over the last two to three years; however I am growing very tired of the granting of stock options to management while the company is not cash flow positive.

Stock option grants dilute shareholders

The company website is full of Form 4's showing stock grants to company executives.

My question is this: Why are you all making millions of dollars while the company is cash flow negative? Why do you continuously grant stock awards and then talk of creating shareholder value?

The only value I am seeing is cash going into management pockets because of bloated salaries and stock options.

Here is a clip from an 11-K annual report on stock incentives. notice the increase in net assets available for benefit.

Another form 4 showing an award for Jason Piggot.

Utica Shale deal for $2B still has not closed and company borrowing more money

Before the ink is dry in the Utica shale deal, investors are faced with yet another financing vehicle that will cost millions in fees.

Goldman Sachs, (GS) JPMorgan (JPM) Wells Fargo (WFC), and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. will be running joint book on the offering of the notes. The ones who make money are the banks arranging the sale of the notes. Investors are going to pay millions of dollars in fees while they go into debt at a very high rate of interest.

How the Street really works

Not long after this offering is done, these trading houses that sold the notes will begin to start shorting the stock. This is how the market works, arrange financing to the company at a high rate, then short the stock.

Chesapeake Energy is a trading vehicle

With a stock price of $4.50, Chesapeake Energy is a trading vehicle. The stock has moved up and down like a yoyo over the last several years. The stock has dropped nearly 50% this year to a low of $2.52. From there it rallied over 110% in a few months to a high of $5.60 in July.

Where does the stock trade from here?

Chesapeake Energy has potential to trade in a range of $5.50 to 7.50 and higher. The company could also trade back to $3.50 to $4 on the downside. Those that were not afraid to take profits with discipline could have made gains of 30% to 100% this year by trading this name. Owning this stock has been a real roller coaster ride. One that I have enjoyed and one that I have suffered with.

Bottom line

Chesapeake Energy is borrowing $1.25B with rates blended from 7% to 7.5%. That is a very high price in the eyes of this trader. I am not happy with the continued stock option grants that I see through the company filings. I am no longer bullish on Chesapeake Energy. I am not a bear either, I think the stock has its place and that is as a trade the extremes stock; both long and short.

I am disappointed that Chesapeake Energy is upside down in their oil hedges thereby costing the company tens of millions of dollars to the bottom line. Oil is currently around $71 a barrel but Chesapeake energy is hedged around $58 according to the last earnings call.

This trader is not impressed with the terms of the loan. Chesapeake Energy is a fast money trading vehicle that one needs to keep an eye on. CEO Doug Lawler needs to do more than just talk about shareholder value, he needs to deliver.

As always do your own research and make your own decisions before making any trade.

If you like this article please click on the follow link above. I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.