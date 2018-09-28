Apple Wants To Be Disney

Apple will now attempt to invent its own version of Disney from scratch. Enjoy the show.

Disney is now pursuing its own streaming strategy and licensing content to competitors like Apple is off the table.

Thesis

Apple (AAPL) is a wonderful company with a great product and a wonderful ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. As many others have stated on Seeking Alpha, it's fair to argue that Apple is undervalued, even after passing a $1 trillion market cap.

This article is not so much a criticism of the company as an investment as it is an examination of the company's video streaming content strategy. More details about the company's content strategy surfaced this week when the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is resistant to financing the production of any shows or movies for streaming that are offensive to audiences.

Instead of making shows that contain gratuitous violence, sex, politics, or foul language, the company is going to take a more family-focused approach. A safe approach. An approach that won't offend Apple customers or dissuade future iPhone sales. In many ways, Apple wants to take a Disney-like approach to making video content.

Of course, I couldn't help but see the irony in this revelation. Apple wants its content to be family-friendly, almost Disney-like. Apple had multiple opportunities to acquire Disney (DIS) in recent years. It could have done so last year well before Disney closed its deal to acquire Fox.

Instead, Apple will go it alone on content. It doesn't mean that Apple will fail, but if you're going to lock yourself into a family-friendly box - and severely limit your content strategy - why not just go with the house that the Mouse built and call it a day?

The Apple-Disney Courtship

Artwork above from this source.

Apple and Disney have a love affair that goes back more than a decade. Details of this close relationship were reported in Steve Jobs, the 2011 Steve Jobs biography written by Walter Isaacson after the death of Apple's founder and former CEO.

We can begin in 2006, when Disney, under CEO Bob Iger, acquired Pixar, which had been run by Steve Jobs while he simultaneously led Apple. Pixar has been a great buy for Disney and has been the source of numerous box office hits of the kind of family-friendly movies that Apple CEO Tim Cook might find pretty appealing today.

Unlike the traditional Hollywood sausage-making development hell process, Pixar movies are created by a team of full-time Pixar employees who work together collaboratively from story creation to final production. The stories are developed in-house by a team of creative collaborators in Emeryville, California - not in LA LA Land - which is just outside of Oakland and less than an hour's drive up the road from Apple headquarters in Cupertino. Prior to the acquisition, Disney had distributed Pixar movies, but that distribution deal was nearing an end before Iger decided to buy Pixar outright.

This was one of Iger's key steps to reinventing the studio business for Disney. Prior to the acquisition of Pixar, the company had struggled to develop a consistent stream of box office hits. The Pixar acquisition was the first step to reinventing Disney's studio content strategy.

"If you look at Disney in the last few years (2007-2011), they started to regain their magic. I don't think it's a complete coincidence that the Pixar acquisition, and Steve Jobs' role on the Disney board, coincides with Disney regaining its momentum." - Arvind Bhambri, an associate professor at USC's Marshall School of Business, 2011.

Following the Pixar move, Iger acquired Marvel (comics), Lucas Film (Star Wars), and now, finally, Fox, which hosts a roster of valuable properties in movies and television.

Dec. 2017 graphic from Disney. Sky is no longer part of the deal after Fox/Disney agreed to sell it to Comcast.

In addition to brokering the Pixar deal with Steve Jobs - at one time a Disney board member and largest shareholder - Iger also later assumed a seat on Apple's board of directors. It felt to me at the time that the two companies were slowly advancing the courtship process.

Even as recently as Dec. 2017 - after Disney made its initial bid for Fox - pundits kept wondering if Apple would finally step in and make that fateful bid for Disney. The idea was shot down in a Jan. 2018 article published by The Conversation, "... what does it (Apple) know about running theme parks?"

This was an excellent point. Why would Apple want to move out of its comfort zone from making computers, tablets, phones, and software that made the company so successful in the first place? And why would Disney want to limit its streaming distribution to just those consumers who own iPhones?

Why on earth would Apple enter an industry it knew nothing about? Theme parks. Content. You could make the argument for Apple flirting with neither. Apple was a tech company, not an entertainment company. And anybody who has read about investing has heard of "diworseification," the term coined by famed investor Peter Lynch. Diworseification is the concept of a company moving into an area totally unrelated to its core business via acquisition, and ultimately failing as a result.

"Instead of buying back shares or raising dividends, profitable companies often prefer to blow the money on foolish acquisitions. The dedicated diworseifier seeks out merchandise that is (1) overpriced, and (2) completely beyond his or her realm of understanding. This ensures that losses will be maximized." - Peter Lynch, One up on Wall Street.

Hesitation to acquire Disney is understandable. It's a major strategic shift and the absorption of the biggest entertainment brand on the planet. I think the prospect of acquiring Disney terrified Apple. What if the merger failed? How does Tim Cook walk away from that knowing he damaged two of the world's leading brands? It would be written about for years, eclipsing the bedtime tales of the failed AOL-Time Warner merger.

Source of above photo.

But if Apple has the cash to buy the best entertainment brand in the world, but decides not to, then why get into the entertainment game at all?

I don't think Apple really wants to be in the content business. I think it sees more risk than opportunity, hence Tim Cook's apprehension about what the content consists of. I think Apple is dabbling in content because... well, what else is Apple going to do?

Apple is dipping its toes into content not because it loves content, but because it sees an opportunity due to cable cord-cutting. And the company is sitting on piles of cash to experiment with content creation. Apple is spending $1 billion on content this year and is projected to spend $4.2 billion on content by 2022.

But because Apple is not an entertainment company and knows nothing about content, it has hired experienced producers to make its content. This makes sense. The only way to really pursue content effectively is to hire people who know how to do it. Silicon Valley is not Hollywood and Hollywood is not Silicon Valley. The two industries consist of completely different cultures, but need each other to succeed in today's evolving online content distribution environment.

Apple-Netflix Merger Rumors

Source of above artwork.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix (NFLX), explained the Hollywood/Silicon Valley dichotomy and how Netflix manages competing cultures within the company. He did so during a filmed interview earlier this year with a16z's Marc Andreessen. Sarandos' relevant point about Hollywood vs. Silicon Valley begins at Minute 3:20 of this video. Netflix has built a great company by managing those dissimilar cultures. As Andreessen notes, it seems almost implausible that Netflix was able to blend the two worlds into one company, but Netflix did it.

Many thought Apple would simply buy Netflix. On the surface, this probably made sense. Netflix is expanding global reach and appears to have a viable long-term business model. And, it solved the Hollywood/Silicon Valley culture mystery that Sarandos and Andreessen discussed above.

But Netflix produces content that violates Apple's aforementioned production principles of not being offensive. Netflix makes shows and movies for everybody, including consumers who love edgier stuff that includes politics, sex, foul language, and gratuitous violence.

So, scratch Netflix as an Apple acquisition candidate.

Back To Disney

When Apple's Eddy Cue discussed Apple's content strategy earlier this year, he said this: "... We’re not after quantity, we’re after quality.”

When analysts and critics have pressed Disney about its own streaming strategy, CEO Bob Iger has echoed a similar tone about quality. Unlike the Netflix strategy of making a lot of content for a lot of audiences, Disney will be more strategic with an emphasis on quality.

"I'm impressed with what has been accomplished at Netflix and Amazon. But none of them is either Disney or Marvel. Or Pixar. Or Star Wars or National Geographic or FX or Searchlight or Avatar — I could go on. So we enter the business that they're in, in many respects, with an advantage from a content perspective that will enable us to focus on quality rather than just volume." - Disney CEO Bob Iger, Hollywood Reporter Interview, Sept. 2018.

Of course, the problem with creating quality content is that everybody has a different view of what quality is. The content that people are drawn to is driven by personal taste. A lot of people thought Thor: Ragnarok was a good movie. But I fell asleep halfway through it and find comic book movies to be boring. The production value of Thor was high, but the subject matter in my opinion was poor. The production value of Grey's Anatomy is top-notch, but I wouldn't watch a full episode if you paid me. Plenty of other people disagree with me and I bet not a lot of people who love Thor spend much time watching Grey's Anatomy.

Content is hard. Tastes vary. Companies like Disney have failed in the past and will fail again. That's why Netflix both licenses content and makes a lot of stuff for a lot of people. I think Disney can afford to be more specific on its content strategy because it has so many established content brands to pull from. Star Wars. Marvel. Indiana Jones. Pixar. The Disney content brand list is long. And Disney is broadening its IP portfolio with the recent acquisition of Fox. The Disney/Fox IP list is long.

Apple's IP list is not long. Apple does not have an IP list.

Apple is starting from zero.

Expectations

Wall Street analysts think Apple will see huge upside with its video content. Apple already has a pre-made audience of well over 1 billion iPhone customers that it can market content to. And it could be that many of Apple's shows take off and are good enough to lure subscribers. But the idea that Apple content revenue will rival Netflix revenue on family-friendly content alone is a stretch. Netflix licenses content and produces its own. Apple is just producing its own. Netflix makes stuff for everybody. Apple has decided not to do that.

Apple is spending $1 billion on content this year and is projected to spend $4.2 billion on content by 2022 vs. the expectation that Amazon (AMZN) spends $8.3 billion in 2022 and Netflix $6.8 billion. And by 2022, Amazon and Netflix will have preexisting content libraries that dwarf anything Apple has because they started sooner.

It will be interesting to see what content Apple gets for its money. Apple is trying to mitigate risk by hiring stars.

Stars in upcoming Apple shows include Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, and Reece Witherspoon.

But getting stars never guarantees success. In content production, nobody knows anything. It's hit and miss. Having established brands doesn't always equal success, but it's better than starting from zero and Disney's success has proven that.

One of the criticisms of Disney's recent acquisition of Fox is that Disney is buying Fox entertainment assets (shows, movies) that don't fit into the Disney family-friendly identity. Disney will likely continue producing those non-family shows, but keep the branding separate from classic Disney branding. In a streaming world, it makes sense to cater to multiple audiences. The market is big, and, again, tastes vary.

If Apple's safe-content strategy falters early on, it will be interesting to see what they do next. Maybe they just keep swinging for the fence until a couple of their shows become hits. Apple certainly has the money to fail repeatedly before they find shows and movies that resonate.

But I find it interesting that as Disney enters into the streaming game with edgier Fox assets that run counter to the Disney brand, Apple is trying to create content that largely resembles the kind of content that Disney built its brand on.

It will be interesting to see how the online content game plays out. Maybe Apple dominates Hollywood inside of a decade and dwarfs Disney at the family-friendly content game.

I doubt it. Remember, before Disney bought Pixar 12 years ago, the company's animation studio was struggling. The king of content - a company that built its brand on animation - was struggling with animated movies... until it recharged the beast by acquiring Pixar.

Maybe Apple's narrative content strategy completely bombs and Apple rues the decision not to acquire Disney when it had the chance. Or maybe Apple ultimately broadens content into multiple categories beyond family-friendly. Or maybe Apple simply buys up a lion's share of sports broadcasting rights and dominates viewership through sports. Or, maybe it's Disney's online narrative streaming strategy that bombs (I seriously doubt it) and a bidding war ensues between Amazon, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple for Disney assets.

Impossible to predict, but it will be fun to watch the story unfold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.