Whatever The Future Of Transportation Looks Like, Lear Will Be There

Another great company popped up on my screens a few weeks ago, and after reading through 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and conference calls, I decided that Lear (LEA) is certainly worth my investment dollars. They design, engineer, manufacture, and sell seating and electrical systems to vehicle manufacturers for use in the end product. This includes relationships with the biggest names in cars and trucks like Ford (F), GM (GM), etc. My intent today is to explain their great performance history, their solid financial footing today, strong shareholder enrichment, unique competitive advantages, and their compelling valuation.

Past Performance, Current Health, Financial Prospects for the Future

For me to consider a company for further research, they have to show strong trends in key metrics as shown on the key ratios tab from Morningstar.com. I am not really interested in turnaround situations or unproven establishments. Here is the tab for Lear, going back to 2008:

As can be seen, revenue, margins, and free cash flow are all going in the right direction. On an annualized basis, revenues have grown by 4.67% and operating cash flow has grown 32.36%. Margins have improved by 340 bps since 2010 due to management driving efficiencies and the growth of higher margin business. They are on solid footing today as debt/equity comes in at 0.47, interest is covered over 20 times, and they could knock out 69% of their long-term debt with cash and cash equivalents.

An interesting anecdote that may portend things to come: in the 2017 conference call management quoted $3.2 billion worth of backlog, a record for them. Of this, 40% is comprised of awarded sales in the e-system segment. The rest of the backlog is attributable to seating. Using 2017 segment operating margins (earnings before equity affiliate income, interest, taxes, and other expenses) of 14% and 7.9% for e-systems and seating, respectively, the weighted average margin on the backlog will be 10.34%, up 114 bps from the 2017 weighted average margin of 9.2%. In 2017, e-systems accounted for only 22.45% of sales. If backlog is any indicator, over time e-systems will comprise a bigger part of the total business, which will inevitably drive margins higher and improve the financial performance of Lear. This will, in turn, translate into more money for shareholders.

Furthermore, as it pertains to margins, Lear makes more money when auto manufacturers make and sell more sport utility vehicles and crossovers. The products Lear sells to furnish and electrify those vehicles are higher margin as a result of increased content. The SUV and crossover segment is growing at a faster pace globally than other vehicle types. This will also push margins higher.

Finally, Lear has a dominant and leading market share position in the luxury market (to be discussed later), which is growing slightly faster than the industry average. As they continue to excel in this sub-market, margins will go up.

Shareholder Returns

Lear prioritizes returning cash to shareholders. The dividend established in 2011 has grown at a rate of almost 26% a year, with their most recent raise being a whopping 40% increase. At year-end 2017, their payout ratio based on free cash flow was only 13.3%, so there is ample room to keep growing that dividend. They have also reduced shares outstanding by 44% since 2008, retiring about $9 million shares a year with $1.2 billion remaining on a buyback authorization that goes through 2020.

Competitive Advantages

It was unique reading through the annual reports and conference calls of Lear. They repeatedly use certain phrases and emphasize certain points that make clear their priorities, things like earning returns that exceed their cost of capital, and those priorities set Lear above peers through clear competitive advantages. The following phrase from the 10-K is my personal favorite, as it so closely aligns with my personal investment style:

At the end of the day though, talk is cheap. Lear backs up what they say with what they do. Following is a list of items that cement Lear's position as a leader and innovator, well positioned to continue generating profits and sending plenty of that money on to shareholders.

1) Lear recently decided to let a contract with BMW expire because that line of business ceased to meet their standards of profitability. Upon being asked about that scenario in the conference call, management stated:

That was a decision that we made years ago to basically walk away from that business (BMW) because the margin profile was getting run into the gutter and we didn't want to chase unprofitable business. So we made a conscious decision not to take that next-gen business on.

In a day where it is common for business to chase revenue at the expense of profits, this discipline stands out to me. Warren Buffett often warns against investing in companies that throw good money after bad money. Lear refuses to do that.

2) Lear works with their customers in the design and creation of their luxury seating systems. This collaborative approach allows for the seat to match the other components of the vehicle in both style, quality, and performance. It also builds relationships with customers that is an intangible asset of considerable worth. This webpage explains in further detail the "Center for Craftsmanship", the division dedicated to this aspect of the business. This news release from 2016 also has great information. Here is a snippet:

Lear Corporation... today introduced Crafted by Lear, a dedicated team offering advanced development solutions to create differentiated design for next generation seating. Crafted by Lear aims to work closely with automakers early in the design process to bring their most imaginative seat designs into production. Lear utilizes its core team of experts to develop solutions consistent with automakers' design visions by leveraging Lear's complete seat system level expertise, global manufacturing network and vast experience with premium OEM customers. Automakers traditionally have selected seats that were already designed and then modified to fit their brand before moving into full production. Crafted by Lear encourages OEMs to partner with Lear early in the design process to foster innovation and to ensure that their design vision is fully expressed at the onset of a program.

This is something distinct to Lear that higher-end vehicle manufacturers will certainly gravitate towards. Their partnerships with luxury vehicle makers are doubly profitable: it is higher margin AND the luxury vehicle segment is growing faster than industry averages, as mentioned before.

3) Lear has approximately 2,200 patents and patents pending as of year-end 2017. Their intellectual property builds the brand and acts as a moat around the business.

4) Lear has taken the initiative in controlling inventory. From the 10-K:

Our seat assembly facilities use lean manufacturing techniques, and our finished products are delivered to the automotive manufacturers on a just-in-time basis, matching our customers' exact build specifications for a particular day, shift and sequence thereby reducing inventories to optimum levels. These facilities are typically located adjacent to or near our customers' manufacturing and assembly sites.

This unique capability ensures that products don't sit for too long in inventory, and available resources are matched to demand.

5) Lear is incredibly forward thinking. They have their eyes on the horizon and are positioning themselves for upcoming trends. Whatever the future may hold for transportation, Lear will be there, which makes me incredibly confident in my investment. They have made an acquisition recently that gives them a future edge.

EXO Technologies: "On January 10, 2018, we completed the acquisition of Israel-based EXO Technologies, a leading developer of differentiated GPS technology providing high-accuracy positioning solutions for autonomous and connected vehicle applications." This acquisition has big implications for the future of self-driving cars, and the already firmly impacted trend of GPS systems onboard the vehicle. EXO Technologies boasts positioning accuracy being with 5-10 centimeters and fast signaling speed, 1-2 seconds. This stands in contrast to industry averages of 1 meter and 30 seconds for the same metrics.

Beyond this particular acquisition, the worldwide gravitation towards electric vehicles, where more electric content is obviously required, is a huge boon for Lear's E-Systems segment. Also, Lear is developing different seating configurations that would be utilized in an autonomous vehicle future:

It brings me great confidence to know that Lear is forward looking and not resting on their past successes. I am excited about what they will bring to the table in the future.

6) Lear has a multitude of joint ventures in key markets that could lead to profound growth in coming years. Following is a portion of the 10-K that explains their strategy in this regard and current relationships:

We form joint ventures in order to gain entry into new markets, expand our product offerings and broaden our customer base. In particular, we believe that certain joint ventures have provided us, and will continue to provide us, with the opportunity to expand our business relationships with Asian automotive manufacturers, particularly in emerging markets. We also partner with companies having significant local experience in commerce and customs, as well as capacity, to reduce our financial risk and enhance our potential for achieving expected financial returns. *Image from 10-K

They also have a strong history of fully acquiring joint ventures. For example, just this past few years:

In 2017, we amended the joint venture agreement of Shanghai Lear STEC Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. ("Lear STEC") to eliminate the substantive participating rights of our joint venture partner. In conjunction with obtaining control of Lear STEC and the valuation of our prior equity investment in Lear STEC at fair value, we recognized a gain of approximately $54 million. In 2016, we amended the joint venture agreement of Beijing BAI Lear Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. ("Beijing BAI") to eliminate the substantive participating rights of our joint venture partner. In conjunction with gaining control of Beijing BAI and the valuation of our prior equity investment in Beijing BAI at fair value, we recognized a gain of approximately $30 million.

This strategy of dipping a toe before plunging into certain markets and relationships is wise and disciplined, especially as it relates to China. While the Chinese market is huge and the opportunity is vast, the durability and stability of the region have been less than reliable. In line with the oft repeated phrase that things are seldom as good as they first appear, the landscape in China has proven hard to navigate. By not committing too much too soon, Lear has positioned themselves to profit from opportunities while mitigating risk.

Risks

While I think Lear is great, there are always issues to monitor. Ultimately, on the other end of my buy is a sell, and that person probably has very good reason for unloading their shares. While every company includes in their annual reports a "risk factors" section, I present here some factors that I think are most significant, some but not all which are presented in the 10-K.

1) New CEO

Earlier this year, Matt Simoncini, who had served as Lear CEO since 2011 and brought the company out of bankruptcy into the success they enjoy today, resigned his position. Things can be tenuous with a new CEO, as past performance is not automatically translated into future success under a new leader. However, based on what the new CEO, Ray Scott, said in the conference call and as a result of his 30 years being with Lear, he is ready to continue the culture of innovation and success:

...as I look to the future, I can tell you one thing, we are going to continue to stay focused. We have the best team in the industry, where we continue to build on that great team. At the core of our business, the DNA of who we are, what has made this company great is our operational excellence. We are going to continue to focus on our operational excellence and continue to invest in building a value proposition for our customer and great efficiencies within our plans. The products that we have setup with innovation technology in both business segments are perfectly aligned with what we see in future growth opportunities; and we will remain diligent and focused on the financial disciplines we have put in place and profitable growth. And when we define profitable growth, we define it with returns in excess of cost of capital. We are going to make sure we are not chasing business just for the sake of growth, but making sure we are getting a fair return for our shareholders. As we enter a time of unprecedented change in opportunity with the trends that we see in our industry, it truly is exciting with how we position ourselves in both business segments.

The old CEO had glowing things to say about the new appointee as well:

Ray has 30 years of experience with Lear, including several international assignments. He has led both product segments and most recently transformed our seating business into the fastest growing and most profitable seat supplier in the industry. Previously, Ray was instrumental in establishing the turnaround strategy for E-Systems, putting that business on path to record performance it's achieving today, and accelerating sales growth for the future. I can think of no one more qualified to lead Lear going forward. We also have the most experienced and talented senior leadership team in the industry to support Ray, and I am confident, the best days lie in front of this company.

The other matter worth noting in this regard, and as mentioned by the old CEO, is the breadth of experience Mr. Scott has had at Lear that will equip him to make executive decisions. He has served as president of the E-Systems segment, president of North America seating systems segment, president of the North American customer group, president of the European customer focused division, and president of the General Motors division. This experience represents years' worth of relationships and familiarity with certain regions of the world and specific customers. I will continue to monitor Mr. Scott's performance and decisions to see how this risk factor plays out.

2) Sales Concentration

According to the 2017 10-K, Ford and GM together account for 18% each of Lear net sales. While this can be seen as a positive since GM and Ford are two of the largest car makers in the world, it also presents concentration risk. If things turn south for either, Lear will be severely impacted. This has to be considered in context of an overall slowdown in US car sales and the already limited profitability of these two giants.

3) Union Representation

Nearly half of the Lear workforce is union. If those unions make severe demands, Lear will be significantly impacted.

4) NAFTA

The United States, Mexico, and Canada are currently re-negotiating NAFTA, from which the U.S. government has advised it will withdraw if an agreement on revised terms is not reached. Reflective of the automotive industry, our vehicle parts manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada are highly dependent on duty-free trade within the NAFTA region. A significant number of our facilities are in Mexico and represent a critical component of our supply chain and that of our customers. We have significant imports into the United States, and the imposition of customs duties on these imports could negatively impact our financial performance. If such customs duties are implemented, Mexico and Canada may take retaliatory actions with respect to U.S. imports or U.S. investments in their countries. Any such potential actions could adversely affect our financial performance.

5) Brexit

In June 2016, a majority of voters in the United Kingdom elected to withdraw from the European Union in a national referendum ("Brexit"). The negotiations between the parties (UK and EU) have yet to produce an overall structure for their ongoing relationship following Brexit. We have significant operations in both the United Kingdom and the European Union. Our supply chain and that of our customers are highly integrated across the United Kingdom and the European Union, and we are highly dependent on the free flow of goods in those regions. The ongoing uncertainty and potential re-imposition of border controls and customs duties on trade between the United Kingdom and European Union nations could negatively impact our competitive position, supplier and customer relationships and financial performance.

It is these last two issues, along with challenges facing the industry generally, that has depressed Lear's stock price considerably. But it is important to keep in mind that Lear, as a parts supplier, is not as affected by industry trends as auto manufacturers. Lear's profit margins, free cash flow generation, and returns on invested capital are all higher than either Ford or GM, by a lot. So the external factors dragging down the stock price are presenting a compelling value opportunity.

Valuation

To determine an intrinsic value estimate, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis that took into consideration past growth, management guidance, and my own conservative personal assumptions. To calculate the intrinsic value, I use the following formula:

Revenue - operating costs - taxes - net investment (capex-depreciation) - change in working capital = free cash flow for each year now through 2023, plus a terminal value, all discounted back to 2018 using my required rate of return of 12-15%, and then divided by anticipated shares outstanding year-end 2023. A word on my assumptions:

Revenue - Management has a goal of having $30+ billion of sales in 2023. That would result in a compound annual growth rate from now to then of about 6.6%. I plugged this in to get each years' worth of revenue. This is, in my opinion, a bit optimistic. I see a slowdown in growth at least in the near term for vehicle markets in developed economies, on top of the fact that in the past 10 years Lear has grown revenues at a rate of only 4.67%. However, I think management has better visibility into the issue than I do, so will trust their estimate and apply more conservative estimates elsewhere.

Operating costs - Lear has steadily improved their operating margin over the years. 2017 came in at 7.9%, and that value has remained steady in the TTM period. Because of declining auto sales in the US and Europe, I see expenses inhibiting full year 2018 and 2019 margins. But I think margins will strengthen beyond that. My margin assumptions for the period under observation are as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Operating Margin % 7.75 7.75 8 8.25 8.5 8.5

I feel this is rather conservative. While I think 8.5% is the right end point, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if things improved faster than I have input, given the margin opportunities I discussed earlier. However, to be conservative, I am sticking with these values.

Taxes - I assumed a constant 22% tax rate, in line with management guidance.

Net Investments: For this value, I determined the averages for both capex and depreciation as a percent of sales going back 7 years. Then, after applying those to my revenue number for each year, I calculate the difference for net investment.

Change in working capital: Here I calculated the average working capital as a percent of sales at each year-end going back 7 years. Then, after applying that to my revenue estimates, subtract each year over year amount to get the dollar value change.

Here is a chart showing all the raw numbers:

in millions 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Rev. 21800 23236 24767 26400 28139 29994 Op. costs 20110 21435 22786 24222 25748 27444 Taxes 371 396 435 479 526 560 Net Invest. 289 239 255 271 289 308 Change in WC 113 122 130 138 147 157 Free Cash 915 1043 1160 1288 1427 1522

For my terminal value beyond 2023, I chose 2% free cash flow growth in perpetuity.

As mentioned before, Lear has done a great job of buying back shares every year. For shares outstanding year-end 2023, I assume that Lear uses up the rest of the $1.2 billion left on the authorization and conducts no repurchases then after. This gave me shares outstanding of 60 million. This is also a conservative estimate. As of today, there are about 68 million shares outstanding. Lear has retired 9 million shares a year on average for the past decade, and the existing authorization only goes through 2020. They can easily buyback more than I have assumed through 2023 if they use the current authorization and then authorize more, which I think is likely. But for the sake of being conservative, 60 million is what I went with.

Now, all this was plugged into an excel spreadsheet and two discount rates were applied, representing a range of my target annualized returns of 12-15%. At these rates, I came up with an intrinsic value of $167-$226. Shares are trading at $147 today, representing a margin of safety of almost 12%. For such an awesome company to be trading below its intrinsic value using conservative calculations and a high required rate of return is a phenomenal opportunity. To me, Lear has become a bit of a no-brainer. At least for my investment criteria, this is the proverbial fat pitch right down the middle that Warren Buffett has analogized.

Conclusion

Sometimes, the more I research a company the less enthused I get about their prospects as a suitable investment. The opposite was true with Lear. The more I learn, the more convinced I am of their potential to outperform. They have all the ingredients necessary for success: a clearly defined growth pathway, opportunities to strengthen margins, obvious plans to enrich shareholders through dividends, share buybacks, and acquisitions, and forward-thinking management. While it may feel like trying to catch a falling knife given the sharp downturn in the stock the past few months (down almost 29%), taking a step back and relying on objective numbers through DCF analysis to identify an intrinsic value gives me confidence that any short-term pain, while perhaps inevitable, will not be permanent. Layering into a position anywhere below $167 will yield long-term good results that should beat the market unless my numbers are way off. I hope this article encouraged you to start your own due diligence process on Lear. Comment below and let me know what you find. Have a great day.

