Hercules Capital: 9.4%-Yield And NII Upside

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is a promising BDC income play for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that want to have a shot at capital growth. The business development company covers its dividend payout with both net investment income and distributable net operating income, and has a real shot at earnings growth as the Fed continues to move along the interest rate curve. The dividend has a moderate degree of dividend safety, in my opinion, and shares sell for a reasonable run rate NII-multiple. An investment in HTGC yields 9.4 percent.

Hercules Capital - Portfolio Overview

Hercules Capital is structured as a business development company with a focus on young, innovative companies in the technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

The BDC's debt investment portfolio was valued at $1.6 billion at the end of Q2-2018. Hercules Capital also regularly invests in equity and warrants in order to improve its earnings upside.

Here's a company and portfolio snapshot.

As large banks cut back on lending money to smaller companies after the financial crisis, Hercules Capital saw an opportunity to move into the sector and capture market share. With demand for new loans and venture capital growing in a rising economy, Hercules Capital has seen a strong increase in balance sheet assets (portfolio investments) and its associated income.

Hercules Capital's total and net investment income have grown at a compound annual growth rate of ~16 percent from 2011 to 2017.

See for yourself.

Importantly, Hercules Capital has also produced strong economic results for shareholders in the last couple of years. For instance, Hercules Capital's returns on equity have regularly exceeded 10 percent, and clocked in above the peer group-average in four out of the last five financial years.

Hercules Capital's portfolio yields have remained stable as well, indicating a high-quality, well-performing loan portfolio underpinning the BDC's solid financial results.

At the end of Q2-2018, 0.0% of Hercules Capital's investments, based on fair value, were on non-accrual status, unchanged from the previous two quarters. A non-accrual loan is a non-performing loan where the borrower doesn't make contractual interest payments, hence putting the principal at risk. The trend of non-accruals in an investment portfolio, therefore, is a crucial indicator of asset quality.

With 0.0% of its investments on non-accrual status in the last three quarters, Hercules Capital has indeed a very well-performing debt investment portfolio.

Here is a non-accrual overview.

Hercules Capital grades its debt investment portfolio on a recurring basis. The higher the credit rating, the higher the credit quality, obviously. The majority of Hercules Capital's portfolio consists of Grade 1 and 2 debt investments (highest quality). In the second quarter, Hercules Capital's weighted-average credit grade improved to 2.21 (previous quarter: 2.43).

Significant NII Upside

Hercules Capital has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment, thanks to its large investments into floating-rate debt.

Management expects that a 25 basis-point increase in interest rates will boost its net interest income by $3.5 million, or $0.04/share annually. I consider HTGC to be a preferred income vehicle during the current rate hiking cycle because of its significant NII upside.

The Dividend Is Covered And Sustainable

Hercules Capital covered its quarterly $0.31/share dividend payout with both net investment income and distributable net operating income, on average, in the last three years.

The business development company pulled in $0.31/share in NII and $0.33/share in DNOI, on average, in the last twelve quarters, meaning the dividend is moderately safe. Higher NII in a rising rate environment, however, could improve Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats going forward.

Here are Hercules Capital's major dividend stats since Q3-2015.

An investment in Hercules Capital currently yields 9.4 percent, which is an attractive yield, especially considering that the BDC has covered its dividend payout in the past. That being said, investors should not expect a dividend hike any time soon. Hercules Capital has maintained the current quarterly distribution of $0.31/share for years.

How Much?

Hercules Capital's dividend can be accessed for ~12.7x Q2-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~11.4x Q2-2018 run-rate distributable net operating income. Hercules Capital's shares also continue to be priced at a premium to net asset value.

Here's how Hercules Capital compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A downturn in the U.S. economy and an associated decline in demand for venture capital would be a major negative for the investment thesis here. In a contracting economy, Hercules Capital's origination volumes would likely decline, too, negatively affecting the BDC's ability to drive incremental earnings growth.

An increase in non-performing loans (i.e. non-accruals) during an economic downturn is another major risk factor income investors need to consider. A rise in non-performing loans could negatively affect Hercules Capital's net investment income and, hence, the company's ability to cover its dividend payout.

Investors in Hercules Capital need to continuously monitor the BDC's portfolio/credit quality going forward in order to react to a potential deterioration in the company's dividend coverage stats.

Your Takeaway

All considered, Hercules Capital makes a strong value proposition. The company has a large floating-rate debt investment portfolio that is poised to throw off higher net interest income as rates rise, which in turn could improve the BDC's dividend coverage stats. Further, higher net interest income could be a catalyst for a higher share price. Though I don't expect a dividend hike any time soon, the 9.4 percent covered yield is compelling and shares remain attractively valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

