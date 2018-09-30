Why We Sold Tanger Factory Outlet

Co-produced with Julian Lin of High Dividend Opportunities.

We have been long Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) since July of last year as a solid pick in a struggling mall REIT sector. However, we recently recommended to close this position due to a combination of short-term factors and a change in our longer-term outlook.

1- Short-Term Factors

First, Tanger has significant exposure to eastern parts of the United States where the recent hurricane activity took place:

As we can note from the chart above, exposure to the hurricane area is high, and the impact would be up to 17% of the company's locations. While damage is likely to be minor, there will be for sure disruptions which will significantly impact the traffic to stores.

We already know that the company was not expecting a great quarter during Q3 2018, as they noted in their last earnings call. The CEO Steve Tanger said:

We've got a business right now that's very dynamic and there's lots of unknowns. We acknowledge that there's going to be challenges in the second half of the year, that's why we have a range. Candidly, the third quarter - the third quarter maybe a little bit softer. But as things change, we'll update our guidance as appropriate. But again as I've said, we are cautiously optimistic. It's going to take several more quarters for things to stabilize...

Therefore, we are worried that any downgrade on their guidance, aggravated by the impact of the hurricanes, could send the stock price tumbling.

2- Longer-Term Factors

We have become disappointed with the leasing activity which seems to show that demand for Tanger's properties is not seeing the expected strength. The disappointing performance has caused us to reevaluate our investment thesis. We believe that the risks have increased, and this creates a problem because SKT is not priced nearly as attractive as other under-performing peers such as Washington Prime Group (WPG), which we are bullish on. SKT is neither a prime retail REIT nor a "deep value" retail REIT.

A Realistic Point Of View

We have been very contrarian in our stance against the “death of malls” thesis, but not all Mall REITs are equal. Today, most Mall REITs fall into two categories:

High-quality mall REITs that still command a premium to others. Lower-quality mall REITs that have fallen totally out of favor and trade at ridiculously low valuations. Such REITs include Washington Prime Group and CBL Properties (CBL). There's no disillusion here: WPG and CBL are not A malls (as defined by rent sales psf greater than $500). Our thesis, however, is that they have become too cheap to ignore in spite of current headwinds. When one makes a stock investment, he/she must very clearly identify the “role” that this position takes in your portfolio. Failure to do so may expose oneself to a problem of “bag holding.”

So with the case of SKT, our investment thesis was as follows: In spite of mid-lower tier properties, the management team has done an excellent job maintaining a high level of performance. Recently, it appears that this thesis is breaking down.

SKT has historically had a lower sales per-square-foot at its properties:

This is in stark comparison with the $546 average outlet tenant sales psf in 2015 as reported by the "International Council of Shopping Centers" (‘ISCS’). That said, SKT nonetheless was able to maintain a high occupancy level:

Further, SKT has been generating very high leasing spreads, up until last year:

Because of this out-performance, our view was that the strong management would make up for potentially underperforming properties, and would be able to quickly turnaround any disappointing leasing spreads and same-store net operating income growth in 2017.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

We were looking for SKT's results to improve in 2018, but as we can see below, they were disappointing:

One key problem is the increasing amount of short-term leases being used by management.

SKT in the latest quarter issued short-term leases for 267,226 square feet, or 15.9% of all renewed and re-tenanted space, versus 188,906 square feet, or 12.7% in the same period in 2017.

These short-term leases also came with very poor leasing spreads, which we calculate to be -25%:

(Chart by Authors)

While SKT has managed thus far to maintain overall positive leasing spreads, the increasing amount of short-term leases being given combined with the poor spreads are a reason for concern moving forward. Furthermore, SKT reiterated 2018 guidance for SS NOI growth to be between -1.5% and -2.5%. We are concerned that the guidance for 2019 will be more disappointing which would trigger a nasty selloff.

This creates a problem. If SKT owned cream of the crop properties, then perhaps we can dismiss this as just temporary issues. But the reality is that SKT does not own the highest quality outlet properties, and it's not dirt cheap either to keep holding on to this stock.

Tanger Is Neither Here Nor There

Investors here are at a crossroad. While we still believe SKT presents some value, is it really a strong buy when compared to the rest of the sector?

Below, we will compare the yield and the valuations (based on FFO multiple) SKT compared with:

CBL & Associates - Class B Mall REIT

Washington Prime Group - Class B Mall REIT

Macerich Company (MAC) - Class A Mall REIT

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Class A Mall REIT

Taubman Centers (TCO) - Class A Mall REIT

As readers can see below, SKT is in “no-man’s land” as ranked by dividend yield, or FFO multiple:

(Chart by Authors)

While we are willing to accept some risks of Class B Mall REITs because they are trading at deeply discounted valuations such as WPG (trading below 5 times funds from operations), we do not see that the 6% yield at SKT comes close to offering the same margin of safety in light of the “broken” thesis. Bottom line: SKT is not that cheap at 9 times FFO.

Bottom Line

With a combination of short term and longer-term headwinds SKT is facing, we expect a deterioration in SKT's financials going forward. It's likely that the next earnings report and 2019 guidance will be disappointing which would trigger a selloff for the stock. SKT is not cheap if we factor in the above headwinds. We rate SKT as a SELL and we are willing to reconsider our position after the 2019 guidance has been issued.

