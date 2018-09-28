Despite Its Strengths, Camden Property Trust's Risk-Reward Is Not Compelling

However, heavy exposure to California brings risk that its current elevated valuation does not allow for.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) - a premier U.S. multifamily REIT that was named the 24th best company to work for in the United States in 2018 - has a very high credit rating, a quarter century of success under its belt, and strong current operating metrics. However, its dividend is barely yielding more than the 10-year treasury yield and the portfolio has exposure to the growing rent control movement in California. As a result, I recommend keeping this REIT on your watch list and waiting for an opportunistic pullback.

A Quarter Century Of Wealth Creation

CPT just reached its 25th anniversary and had plenty of reason to celebrate: as can be seen from the chart below, it has delivered a 1,700% return to shareholders during that time period, a significant portion of which has come over the past decade.

This reveals a resilient business model and strong management that can compound investor equity over the long term and weather financial crises.

Part of CPT's strength comes from its broad diversification: with over 54,000 Class A/B properties across 14 major markets in the U.S. that are marked by high growth in key demand drivers such as employment, population, and migration.

It then employs three key pillars to leverage its geographical diversification in delivering value for shareholders: (1) recycle capital through acquisitions and dispositions, thereby enabling them to harvest gains and redeploy capital into the most opportunistic markets and properties, (2) develop, redevelop, and reposition properties in order to add value organically at high rates of return, and (3) maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage, thereby minimizing NAV erosion risk and maintaining flexibility to invest opportunistically should the multifamily markets turn.

Robust Balance Sheet

CPT's credit ratings (A3 from Moody's, A- from Fitch, and BBB+ from S&P) reveal just how solid its balance sheet is. With a market cap of ~$8.6 billion, CPT has a highly impressive unencumbered asset pool of ~$8 billion.

Furthermore, the balance sheet has a fairly low 4.1x net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio and less than 20% of total capitalization is debt. Interest rate risk is low given that 92.1% of debt is secured at fixed rates and overall debt is at a weighted average rate of 4.4%. The downside is that the weighted average length to maturity is only 3.6 years. However, that debt is well-laddered and therefore, given their low leverage ratio, ample liquidity (nearly $1 billion), massive unencumbered asset base, and strong credit ratings, management should have no issues with paying off and refinancing debt as it matures.

Pointing to still further strengthening of the balance sheet, management recently announced plans to repay the $380 million of secured debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.4% due this year on October 1st, while issuing $400 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes shortly thereafter at an interest rate of ~3.8%.

This should greatly improve their liquidity, reduce interest expense, reduce the weighted average interest rate, and significantly improve their weighted average length to maturity. When a REIT is able to lock in such a significant amount of unsecured debt at an interest rate below 4% in this market, it implies a very strong balance sheet and secure business model.

In fact, CPT may be looking to upgrading to an A- S&P credit rating fairly soon, given that it already has A ratings from Fitch and Moody's and S&P just upgraded them to a positive outlook on their BBB+ rating. Clearly, CPT is one of the safest multifamily REITs around.

Strong Operating Metrics

CPT continues to deliver strong operating results, with a portfolio that is strategically positioned to receive over 90% of its NOI from the fastest growing job and population markets in the nation. Furthermore, its occupancy profile reveals that its properties are appealing to its target audience in these markets: a 30-yr. median age, 74% of residents are single, and average annual household income is just under $100k, all pointing to the young, single, working professional who is not looking to settle down into a home just yet. The security of its properties is also revealed by its mere 18% average rent-to-income ratio.

Year-to-date, revenues are rising faster than expenses and NOI is up a very healthy 3.6%, reflecting strong pricing power and improving operational efficiencies. Further adding to the strong pricing power argument is that, despite rising rental revenues, same-store occupancy has risen 500 basis points year over year. Finally, the strong first half performance led management to raise the midpoint of 2018 FFO/share guidance by $0.02, reflecting strong performance momentum and management's record of exceeding expectations.

Valuation Is Not Cheap

Despite the strong fundamentals, CPT has a risk that needs to be taken into consideration: it has considerable exposure to California. Why is that important? As I laid out in my recent article on Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), a proposition to repeal limits on rent control legislation is on the ballot in the state this November, and the movement is gaining significant momentum.

Due to the high-priced nature of housing in the state alongside the rising tide of homelessness and the public issues that causes (such as human feces and garbage littering the streets, homeless people sleeping/living in public places, and the potential for increased crime and social unrest), there is a growing sense of urgency to fix the issues as soon as possible rather than waiting for the supply to increase to meet the demand (housing construction typically takes several years to make a sizable impact, especially in a state like California with significant environmental, geographical, and other regulatory obstacles to new development).

Given those risks, I do not find the risk-reward to be compelling here. Management's latest NAV estimates put the NAV/share in the mid $90s, which is where shares currently trade. Given the historically compressed nature of multifamily cap rates right now, shares are not at a bargain, though they are not expensive either given the company's history and strong fundamentals.

The dividend yield is not opportunistically high either, implying that better entry points could be on the horizon. Given management's $4.74 midpoint FFO/share guidance for 2018, shares currently trade at 19.5x FFO, or just over a 5% cash flow yield. There are clearly better quality bargains out there in the multifamily space.

Investor Takeaway

CPT is one of the premier multifamily REITs with a storied record of value creation, a strong balance sheet, and healthy portfolio metrics. However, it does have exposure to California's potential rent control legislation and the price does not appear even remotely cheap. This REIT is one to keep on the watch list for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.