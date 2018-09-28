Polymetal: 20% Downside Potential Due To Specific Risks

The intention to buy a new deposit is likely to distract much cash from current operations, dividends and other projects.

Polymetal is a Russian gold and silver mining company trading on LSE and MOEX. We believe that Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) faces a number of serious risks not priced in yet – particularly, the high possibility of major shareholder departures, which will put pressure on price. The company lacks competitiveness due to lack of promising projects and has to develop high-cost deposits that are remaining. Additionally, Polymetal is considering a capital intensive project with uncertain chances of success.

Unfavourable Shareholder Structure : a Czech fund leaving the Russian market, the recently sanitized bank and the media oligarch

Source: Polymetal investor presentation

Polymetal has no controlling shareholder with 50%+ stake. Of major holders only Alexander Nesis has any relation to Metals&Mining and his brother is the company’s CEO – while for the others M&M industry is not a particular subject of interest.

PPF Group is a Czech investment fund owning property, financial service and insurance companies, real estate, telecoms and a wide variety of investments mainly in East European and CIS countries. In Russia the fund has a tendency of selling out the companies they acquired within about 5-10 years. After investing into Nomos bank in 2007 PPF Group sold the whole 26.5% stake to Financial Corporation Otkritie 5 years later. In 2016 they disposed of 80% stake in electronics retailer Eldorado acquired in 2008.

In 2016, Kellner already expressed the intention to sell out his stake in Polymetal and even disposed of roughly 5% of holdings to the open market, with his longtime partner of the Czech Group Irzhi Šmejc simultaneously selling another 3%. That time other shareholders were not ready to purchase the resting 12.92%, though ICT Group absorbed part of the stake of Czech partners. We assume that the disposal did not happen after personal negotiations between Nesis and Kellner.

The graph below confirms that PPF has gradually been selling out its stock, reducing exposure to Polymetal.

Source: Polymetal disclosure filings

Otkritie Holding acquired the stake in 2015 and immediately turned 10% of it into cash, leaving the other 90% due to 6-month lock, and remaining there eventually. Afterward, the bank was sanitized due to capital adequacy issues and is managed by Central Bank of Russia. Its balance is subject to optimization measures to enhance liquidity and risk-adequacy. Actually, it is very uncharacteristic of a retail bank like Otkritie to invest in equity (especially London-quoted one). The non-core asset still remains on the balance sheet, but is certainly ready to be utilized any moment to replenish liquidity reserves and rebalance the portfolio towards more appropriate government and high-grade corporate bonds.

Alexander Mamut is CEO of Rambler&Co (a combination of several media projects) and owner of two of Russia's biggest movie chains. Over the years he's had stakes in a few banks, an insurance company, fertilizer producer and mobile phone chain. Obviously, M&M industry is not his profile and his participation in POLY is just a formality; here too Mamut prefers partnerships to ensure flexibility to withdraw from investments. In 2015 his holdings of Polymetal were split between two offshore companies.

This amounts to 25% of Polymetal stakes attributed to shareholders that may be less than dedicated. The best time for them to leave will be before Polymetal embarks on a new capex-intensive project, which will be discussed later.

Projects – The best projects head to competitor Polyus Gold, with few new opportunities for Polymetal to keep a high-quality resource base

Due to a lack of political lobbying ability, Polymetal is weaker in adding to its project portfolio. Remarkably, the company did not participate in the recent tender for “Sukhoi Log” – a deposit with a huge resource base of 58 mn oz gold, which landed in Polyus’ (OTCPK:OPYGY) possession. Another reason why Polymetal neglected the opportunity was their likely inability to manage the large project due to lack of capacity, as the CEO claimed. This fact reveals lack of technical competitiveness in comparison with other peers, particularly Polyus, numerically supported by current operational costs ($/oz) twice as large as closest peers bear (like Polyus). This can be partially attributed to adverse conditions on mines and by lack of technical competence.

Total cash costs are $683/oz (vs Polyus’s $363/oz)

All-in sustaining costs are $893/oz (vs PLZL $639/oz)

The reserve base itself embraces only 20.9 mn oz and is three times lower (against Polyus’ 65 mn oz of gold), distributed among many deposits with limited opportunities of replenishment.

Source: company data

The newer deposits are weak as well. Nezhda implies even higher costs of development arising from mining itself and logistics issues – it was actually given away to Polymetal by Polyus. The same concerns are relevant for another new project – Prognoz – as both are located in a region with poor infrastructure and far from transportation hubs.

Weakness revealing in financials

With Polymetal’s costs growing at the same rate as its revenues in 2017, EBITDA and net income were in slight decline. Dismal operational results and the need to spend on capex, accompanied by low realized gold prices and silver at 2-year minimum levels, have pushed Polymetal towards high-cost ventures. The company appears ready to bury even more into additional investments.

Remarkably, within the same operating landscape same in the same country, Polyus Gold operates with +10.8% recent EBITDA growth, and 63% EBITDA margins. In comparing these two companies, relative valuation shows that POLY is priced at a premium of 33% in P/E terms and 8% in EV/EBITDA terms.

Source: Polymetal annual report, Polyus Gold annual report, Bloomberg data

Tomtor Rare Metals Deposit : a cash-burning machine

ICT Group, of the main shareholder Alexander Nesis, owns a joint venture with Rostech, which is aimed at developing the Tomtor deposit of niobium and rare earth metals in the north of Yakutia. Polymetal is considering buying out the deposit and licensing the current owner to develop the project. The technical process is a challenge for Polymetal (the company has never tackled analogous projects) and success is not ensured – whereas the development is estimated to incur $560m of capex. The refining plant will attract another $110m, and operating expenses are very high as well as logistics costs due to the extreme remoteness of the location. We consider this project, if bought out, to become a long-term burden, and that it would pressure the company’s performance for years to come. The already moderate cash flows to shareholders (2.8% FCF yield and 3.7% dividend yield) will drop further.

Conclusion

We see that Polymetal's current business lacks competitive edge, while the not-so-vast asset base shows stepwise deterioration. The shareholder departure risk, inherent to Polymetal, can be triggered any time by a costly project with uncertain opportunities burdening the company’s balance sheet. It is hard to predict whether the stakes of unreliable shareholders will be sold to strategic investors like Alexander Nesis, or into the open market and at an uncertain price. Undoubtedly, any selling shareholders will further pressure the stock price. We estimate further downside potential of 20%.

