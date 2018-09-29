A 'Steady Eddie' Niche Leader With An 8% Yield And A Q2 Windfall

This masked a tough operating quarter, due to an outage, which is now fixed.

If you're looking for a "Steady Eddie" niche high yielder, maybe you should take a look at Ciner Resources LP (CINR), one of our long-term high income holdings.

Profile:

CINR is part of the Ciner Enterprises Group - it owns and manages Ciner Wyoming LLC - one of the world's largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash.

You're not likely to see any high profile ads for soda ash, but it's a commodity that's used in a wide variety of manufactured goods and applications, including many types of glass, soaps, detergents, paper and pulp, food manufacturing, ph control, and specialty chemicals manufacturing, in addition to other categories.

CINR produces natural soda ash, from Trona, which gives it a cost advantage in its niche industry, with ~1/2 the cost of competing processes. "With the largest reserves of naturally-occurring trona on earth, the Green River area of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is indisputably the "trona capital of the world."

Distributions:

CINR isn't a dividend growth stock at present - management has kept the quarterly payout at $.5677 since July 2016. At $27.10, CINR yields 8.37%, with strong trailing coverage of 1.32X.

It pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs and should go ex-dividend again in early November. It issues a K-1 at tax time.

Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant about UBTI before investing.

CINR's DCF/unit jumped to $.9639 in Q2 '18, with coverage of 1.70X. However, this was mainly related to a large litigation settlement it received, which masked a very difficult operating quarter, due to a production outage. Without the settlement, its DCF/distribution coverage would have been below 1X. CINR average coverage of ~1.20X for the prior three quarters.



IDRs:

CINR's GP has incentive distribution rights, IDRs, which escalate to 15%, once the quarterly payout gets to a $.575 level. With the payout at $.567 for the last nine quarters, the IDR payouts have been minimal, at 2%.

Earnings:

Sales have been evenly split so far in 2018 between domestic and international, although in Q2 '18, domestic sales were 54.5% of total net sales.

CINR ships its international-bound product through ANSAC.

In its global export territories, ANSAC operates as the sales, marketing and logistics arm for three leading producers of natural soda ash in the US. Together Genesis Alkali, Tata Chemicals and Ciner Resources Corporation, export approximately 4 million metric tons of higher quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC the largest soda ash exporter in the world." (Source: CINR site)

In 2017, CINR made shipments to Turkish affiliate CIDT. These sales also included full inland and ocean freight costs vs. ANSAC volumes which only include rail freight to the U.S. ports.

In Q2 '18, total adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, including a $25.9 million net litigation settlement.

Stripping out the impact of the settlement, production levels and operating results were both adversely impacted by unexpected repairs to one of our calcining furnaces encountered during a regularly scheduled outage in May. The negative impact to our operating results from this lost production more than offset the positive benefit we experienced from international prices rising 5.5% above 2017 levels." (Source: CINR site)

This table lists adjusted EBITDA attributable to CINR unitholders. CINR also has non-controlling interests - NRP Trona LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP), currently owns a 49.0% membership interest in Ciner Wyoming.

NRP Trona's non-controlling interest earned $28.5M in income in Q1-Q2 '18, for which CINR paid it $24.5M in distributions during this period. (Columns are Q2 '18, Q2 '17, 6 Months '18, and 6 Months '17, left to right.)

EBITDA is up 19.33% and DCF is up 24.74% over the past four quarters, but that's due mainly to the one-time litigation settlement. In Q3 '17-Q1 '18, EBITDA was up 4.74% and DCF rose by 7.95%. Management has kept the unit count flat.

Outlook:

Management issued revised guidance in its Q2 '18 release, which calls for its total 2018 volume to decrease by 1% to 3%.

Our production volume dropped 10% or approximately 60,000 short tons compared to the second quarter of 2017. We have since repaired the equipment and have been running well. However, since we are operating in the sold-out environment, we don't believe the production losses from the second quarter can be made up and therefore we have lowered our full-year outlook for total sales volume. Aside from the issues we encountered during May, our production during the remaining five months of 2018 was 33,000 tons higher than the same five months during 2017. As a result, we are gaining more confidence that the operational excellence initiatives that we undertook in 2017 are in fact improving the site's reliability to sustainably produce additional volume in future years."

(Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

For the rest of 2018, we maintain a positive outlook for soda ash prices as supply and demand balances remain tight around the world. Combined with higher production levels and continued strength in our domestic business, we are poised to see positive improvement in our operating results over the 2nd half of the year."

Growth Projects:

CINR has been working on an energy cost reduction project, which management detailed earlier in 2018:

We are going to invest approximately $45 million over the next 12 months to install a new gas turbine, as well as update our energy infrastructure. This new turbine will eventually generate approximately one third of our electricity needs, while also providing the steam needed in our surface operation. At current natural gas prices, the project initially should generate about $7 million in annual Wyoming EBITDA, and eventually rising up to about $12 million annually once fully utilized. We expect to commission the new unit in May of 2019. On the expansion capex side, we approved a new chemical calcination project during the quarter that should elevate our production levels by roughly 100,000 tons. We anticipate startup during the second half of 2019. In addition, our energy cost reduction project is well underway and on schedule."

Risks:

There is commodity risk with CINR. Although the company is a low-cost leader in its industry, prices can drive revenues and profits up and down.

Seasonality - Q2 is typically CINR's weakest quarter. That seasonality, coupled with the extended outage, put production behind schedule. These problems were masked by the one-time litigation settlement, which raised CINR's net income by $25.9M. CINR's price/unit also went down in 2017, after its Q2 '17 earnings report, but later recovered for the balance of '17.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $27.10, CINR is 3.3% below analysts' lowest price target of $28.00 and 7% below the average price target of $29.00.

Performance:

Although CINR has outperformed the benchmark iShares US Basic Materials ETF (IYM), it has trailed the market. However, if you add in its 8%-plus yield, which produced $1.70/unit in distributions thus far in 2018, its total return outstrips the S&P 500 year-to-date.

Valuations:

With a trailing P/E of 11.02, CINR looks much cheaper than broad industry averages for industrial metals and minerals stocks. Its P/E also is closer to the low end of its five-year range.

Financials:

The operating margin has improved over the past four quarters, while net debt/EBITDA leverage has come down a bit. The rest of CINR's metrics have been pretty steady and are better than broad industry averages.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, CINR had cash and cash equivalents of $20.9M, with ~$79.4M ($225M, less $134M outstanding and less standby letters of credit of $11.6M) of remaining capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

As of June 30, 2018, our leverage and interest coverage ratios, as calculated per the Ciner Wyoming Credit Facility, were 1.03: 1.0 and 27.87: 1.0, respectively."

CINR's debt doesn't mature until 2022:

Options:

CINR doesn't have options, but you can see more than 25 other trades daily in our public Covered Calls Table and over 30 trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Summary:

We rate CINR a long-term buy, based upon its dependable, normally well-covered distributions, its niche, low-cost industry positioning, its relatively low valuations, and its low debt leverage.

As mentioned previously, Q2 is CINR's weakest quarter, which was compounded by an outage in Q2 '18. Even Steady Eddies sometimes stub their toes. Fortunately, that Q2 litigation windfall saved the day.

Management sees the 2nd half of 2018 as producing better operating results, due to a tight market, and improvements in its facilities, which have been repaired. It also has cost reductions which should kick in for mid-2019 and a new production project which should ramp up in the second half of 2019.

