Interactive Brokers - Asia-Pacific Calendar: The Week Ahead

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said high levels of household debt and slow income growth remain an overhang, with the country’s recent drought having led to challenging conditions in parts of the farming sector.

The rupee’s weakening against the U.S. dollar has also placed strong upward pressures on input prices, spurring the level of sentiment to ease in August despite manufacturers' upbeat views.

Economic releases across the Asia-Pacific region are set to slow in the week ahead, with most of the notable news coming out of India and Australia.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the Asia-Pacific region in the week beginning October 1.

