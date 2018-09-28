A Deeply Discounted Closed-End Fund From The Gabelli Universe

If value investing recovers from its recent slump, this fund should do very well.

It looks like a portfolio that's well managed with lots of names I expect to outperform the market.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Fund (GGZ) is a closed-end fund employing some leverage and distributing substantially all of its net investment income and net realized gains. Closed-end funds are in the habit of trading at a discount or premium to their stated net asset value. If you read my articles, there's a decent chance you will self-identify as a value investor. Historically, it is highly unusual for value to underperform growth over a rolling 10-year period. I found some data on the subject from Causewaycap illustrating the usual gap:

72% of the observations show positive relative performance of the MSCI World Value Index. Due to the construction methodology of the Value and Growth indices, the chart below would look nearly identical if we judge Value’s performance versus Growth (rather than the MSCI World itself).

Over the last 10-year period, growth trounced value convincingly:

IWN data by YCharts

I don't think it is a coincidence there are articles asking whether Einhorn and other value gurus lost it?

Mario Gabelli, founder Gamco investors, is a disciple of the Graham-Dodd school of stock analysis (aka value investing). He developed a Private Market Value methodology, which is a particular way to do fundamental analysis and very useful when trying to predict M&A events.

Given the above context, it is no coincidence the GGZ underperformed its benchmark recently:

^MSWSMIDCAP data by YCharts

This is after all a geared value fund, and if it doesn't go anywhere, the interest rates on the leverage are enough to draw it down. Closed-end funds that underperform are more likely to trade at a discount, and GGZ trades at a 16.37% discount.

To determine whether its portfolio is an attractive proposition at a 16.37% discount, we have to consider the expense ratio of 1.76% (steep) and its portfolio:

Data: Morningstar

It's definitely a high active share portfolio, meaning it is considerably different from the benchmark, which is a good thing. But it's not a very concentrated portfolio. As a rule, great managers tend to concentrate into top holdings. The fact that this is a long-only portfolio employing leverage is one reason why that wouldn't be very wise.

Its top holding CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) happens to be a company I consider to be undervalued.

Mandarin Oriental International (OTCPK:MAORF) is a company I've written up for my newsletter back in April '16. I sold it with an exceptional sense of bad timing wanting to free up liquidity for another opportunity. You can't win them all I guess...

MAORF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Maybe there's still time as it is an attractive company at an attractive price. Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) is an owner/operated company from my home country of the Netherlands that often makes small bolt-on acquisitions. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) is a company out of the John Malone, billionaire value creator, stable.

Then, there are a number of names that I'm not all that familiar with but that I often see recommended or discussed by fellow value investors like Kinnevik AB (OTCPK:KINNF) and Cott Corp. (COT).

This adds up to my impression this portfolio is managed by someone who knows what they are doing and have a good chance for making up for an expense ratio as high as 1.76%.

Given the recent underperformance of the value style, coupled with a decent amount of leverage employed, it is no wonder the fund didn't beat its benchmark. This leads to a current CEF discount that's relatively wide compared to the historical average:

Data: Morningstar

Conclusion

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Fund looks like it features a differentiated portfolio with solid value names. The expense ratio is high, but you have the opportunity to buy at a 16%+ discount to NAV that's wider than the historical average. Value tends to outperform growth and even the vanilla index. If history is any guide, we'll see value recover, and a leveraged value fund with a good manager should do very well under those circumstances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.