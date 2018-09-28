LogicBio Therapeutics Starts U.S. IPO Process

LOGC is still at pre-clinical stage. I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

The firm is developing drug candidates for the treatment of various liver diseases.

LogicBio Therapeutics intends to sell $86.25 million of common stock in an IPO.

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for rare genetic diseases associated with the liver.

LOGC is an extremely early stage biopharma; I’ll provide an update when we learn more details from management.

Company & Technology

Foster City, California-based LogicBio Therapeutics was founded in 2014 to treat patients with unmet medical needs by precisely integrating corrective genes into their genome.

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO Frederic Chereau, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously President and COO at aTyr Pharma.

LogicBio has developed GeneRide, which precisely integrates corrective genes into a patient’s genome, without the dangers associated with conventional gene-editing methods.

The company’s lead drug candidate, LB-001, as a one-time treatment of methylmalonic acidemia [MMA], which is when the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats, and which can be caused by mutations in several genes that encode enzymes responsible for the normal metabolism of certain amino acids. LogicBio expects to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for LB-001 by the end of 2019.

(Source: LogicBio)

Investors in LogicBio included OrbiMed, Andrea Partners, Biodiscovery V, Arix Bioscience, Pontifax, SBI Japan-Israel Innovation Fund, Adi Barzel. (Source: CrunchBase and S-1)

Market & Competition

According to Orphanet, the prevalence of methylmalonic acidemia has been estimated at 1 in 48,000 to 1 in 61,000 in North America, and at 1 in 26,000 in China.

The incidence of MMA in the United States is reported to be 1 in 50,000 births. The company estimates that the number of MMA patients with the genetic deficiency targeted by LB-001 is 3,400 to 5,100 patients in key global markets, of which 1,000 to 1,500 patients are in the United States.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for MMA include:

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Financial Performance

LOGC’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: LogicBio S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $18.3 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

LOGC intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect this to change in subsequent filings.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for ongoing development of LB-001 in MMA, including conducting our Phase 1/2 clinical trial through the initial data read-out, clinical development outsourcing, drug manufacturing and internal personnel costs; for discovery and preclinical development of additional product candidates, including LB-101, LB-201 and LB-301, using our GeneRide platform; and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Barclays Capital, William Blair & Company, and Chardan Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: No date as of press time.

