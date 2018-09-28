Alaska Air: Considering The Pluses And Minuses, I Take A Pass

I continue to favor an investment in LUV on the low-cost side of the business, and DAL among the Big 3 names in the space.

But I'm not very enchanted with the airline's per-unit economics and believe the stock price premium does not reflect the fundamentals properly.

I have looked long and hard at Seattle-based Alaska Air Group (ALK). Like a fresh produce shopper analyzing a fruit, I stared at it from top to bottom, front and back. The stock displays enough characteristics to make one want to consider buying it at first glance. But there's something that just doesn't sit right with me about ALK.

Credit: AIN Online

Let's start with the good - and there's plenty here to talk about.

Alaska Air Group seems to have its "house in order," as far as I can tell. It operates a surprisingly large fleet of airplanes, despite the limited area of coverage that's centered around the large hubs on the West Coast plus Alaska and Hawaii (see image below): 304 in 4Q17 to be precise, between owned and leased, surpassing JetBlue's (JBLU) 247 reported last quarter. The fleet is the second newest in the whole U.S. airline industry, only trailing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and its 112 planes aged 5.1 years on average. This may at least in part explain Alaska's fleet efficiency: The airline spent on average 12.8 gallons of fuel per one thousand ASM (average seat mile) last quarter, ranking lower than ultra-low cost player Spirit Airlines and no one else.

The fleet grew at a healthy pace of 7% between 2016 and the end of last year, despite capex investment in the past 10 quarters having averaged only 57% of the company's average CFOA produced - less than any of Alaska's peers, aside from slower-growth brother Southwest (LUV). Alaska's net debt position has not deteriorated either as a result of the paced asset growth, in fact shrinking from $1.4 billion at the end of 2016 to $750 million last quarter. Alaska's net debt as a percentage of total asset was a healthy 7% in 2Q18.

Source: company's website

Operationally, the company's traffic and capacity growth (measured as RPM and ASM) has been robust at a 2Q18 pace of 7% and 8%, respectively - largely on par with JetBlue's performance. These metrics, along with a limited footprint outside the western U.S., suggest that Alaska could very much still be in moderate growth mode.

The airline, however, has lagged in per-unit economics. Alaska's PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) reached a dismal $11.9 cents last quarter, higher only than deep discount player Spirit. With CASM (cost per ASM) ex-fuel being largely aligned with JetBlue and Southwest, Alaska Air boasted the second worse per-unit margin in the whole industry in the second quarter of this year, as the chart below illustrates.

The numbers above seem to suggest that Alaska may not be on par with the operational efficiency of the rest of the sector which, if true, is highly concerning amid such a competitive environment.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from companies’ press releases

Perhaps, I might have been more lenient about ALK and considered the stock a potential buy if it was priced conservatively to offset some of the margin concerns that I have highlighted above. But as it turns out, ALK is the most expensive of all U.S.-based airline stocks. On a current-year earnings basis, ALK trades at a multiple of 16.1x that's noticeably higher than LUV's 14.8x. And from a quality and risk perspectives, I believe LUV deserves more of a market premium than any other player in the industry.

Despite a few pluses, I believe the minuses associated with investing in ALK at current levels to be more meaningful and worrisome. At this moment, I continue to favor an investment in LUV on the low-cost side of the business, and Delta (DAL) among the major, Big 3 names in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.