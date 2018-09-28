Is Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation?

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a top-tier multi-family REIT that has proven to have a superior business model, has maintained a strong balance sheet, and has grown dividends consistently over time. However, the portfolio's concentration on the West Coast gives me some concern given the growing rent control movement in the region. As a result, while I do not see any immediate issues with ESS' business model or ability to continue delivering value to shareholders, I do not view it as a buy at its current valuation premium.

A Superior Business Model

ESS has proven to have a superior business model by delivering the highest total return of all public U.S. REITs since its IPO in 1994 with a 16% CAGR and a 3,780% total return during that time period. Let that sink in for a moment: no REIT since 1994 has delivered higher returns. What makes that even more remarkable is that multifamily is considered to be one of the safest/most conservative real estate asset classes. In fact the NAREIT Equity Apartments total returns during that same period yielded just 1,217% total returns (~1/3 of ESS's total returns).

ESS Total Return Price data by YCharts

These returns also have included consistently strong dividend growth, as shares have averaged a dividend/share CAGR of 6.4% since inception, with dividends growing every single year.

What is management's secret sauce behind these glitzy numbers? Perhaps it has to do with the fact that ESS is the only public multifamily REIT with exclusive exposure to the West Coast, a market with considerable barriers to entry (due to geographic, environmental, and regulatory limitations) that has seen out-sized real estate value appreciation in recent years. Furthermore, there remains an enormous shortage of affordable housing in the area, further exacerbating the premium to own a home vs. rent an apartment in the region to a level of 77% (compared to the historical average of 49%), driving increasing demand for renting multifamily units. This strong demand shows no signs of slowing down, with fast-growing, high-flying West Coast-based tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (OTC:APPL), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX) all headquartered in proximity to ESS' core markets, there is sure to be an abundant supply of young professionals looking to rent affordable housing close to their work places for the foreseeable future. This is further substantiated by the facts that West Coast tech markets are outpacing the rest of the country in job growth, that wages are outgrowing rents in ESS' markets, and demand is projected to exceed supply in these markets for the foreseeable future. All of these factors combine to give multifamily landlords like ESS considerable pricing power and rapidly appreciating properties.

Source

In addition to the obvious advantages of its location, ESS employs several core competencies to improve returns by engaging in all facets of the multifamily investment process including acquisitions, development, and redevelopment. Management also employs a co-investment platform and capital recycling in order to minimize its cost of capital and maximize returns on shareholder equity. Finally, management requires that each deal be accretive to all three key metrics which drive shareholder returns: improving cash flow per share, increasing NAV per share, and growing cash flow rates in the portfolio itself. This disciplined focus is part of what sets it apart from REITs such as student housing American Campus Communities (ACC), which has struggled greatly with driving cash flow per share growth even as it has increased NAV per share and the overall quality of its portfolio, leading to significant under-performance.

Source

In contrast, ESS has seen NOI comparables outpace peers by an average of 2.8% per year since 2012 while core FFO growth has outpaced peers by a whopping 5.7% annually over the same period. Once again, much of this out-performance has been the product of their concentration in a hot real estate market. However, their disciplined capital allocation has certainly helped them to deliver such consistent results as well.

A Strong Balance Sheet

While management has been delivering stellar returns, it has not come from excessive leveraging, further illustrating the quality of their capital allocation. With a BBB+ credit rating, they currently have virtually nothing drawn on their credit facility, giving them over $1.2 billion in liquidity. When adding in their cash and liquid investments, they enjoy over $1.6 billion of total liquidity. Their adj. debt to adj. total assets is a mere 37%, a very conservative leverage ratio (their covenant requires a level less than 65%) that is below even their own target of 40%. Interest coverage is 431% vs 150% stipulated by their covenant and their net debt to adj. EBITDA is solid at 5.5x and the weighted average interest rate is an attractive 4.0%.

Source

Furthermore, they have a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, with no higher than 12.2% of total debt maturing in any single year and their highest interest debt (4.4%-5.7%) is maturing over the next four years. This will minimize the impact of rising interest rates by enabling them to refinance this debt at similar or even reduced interest rates while keeping their highly attractive rates (low 3%'s) locked in for several more years.

Is It Worth The Premium Valuation?

All that being said, ESS understandably commands a premium valuation, with the lowest dividend yield of its peer group.

ESS Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the forward yield (3.07%) is virtually in-line with the current 10-year treasury yield. While this investment - given its track record, credit rating, and portfolio quality - does appear to be bond-like with the additional benefit of growth, it does contain considerably more risk than treasury yields (which are also expected to rise as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates), especially considering that the push for rent control in California is gaining significant momentum. On the flip side, management is guiding for strong mid-single digit FFO/share growth this year, which could lead to 7%-9% fairly low-risk total returns.

Investor Takeaway

ESS looks like it is right up there with AvalonBay Communities (AVB) as a highly attractive multifamily REIT. However, once again, especially considering its very low yield relative to the 10-year treasury and heavy exposure to rent control risk, the risk-reward is not compelling enough to buy shares at this point. Keep it on your watch list and wait for an opportunistic pull-back.

To gain access to our full portfolio holdings, along with real-time alerts on our highest-conviction real estate investment opportunities, join us today at High Yield Landlord with a 2-week FREE trial. Click HERE.

Become a "High Yield Landlord" with Our 7.6% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio (as quote)

The High Yield Landlord's monthly portfolio update is now out. Check it out while the free trial is still on. Limited time offer to ONLY 100 members. First come, first served! We also recently launched an exclusive International real estate portfolio. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.