New Relic: Expensive Relic From The Past

The stock already has a market value over $6 billion while net income expectations are down at only $20 million.

The APM company trades at an incredible P/S multiple of nearly 12x, though inline with a peer group.

The one thing that separates New Relic (NEWR) from other tech stocks is the income statement. The tech company is actually highly profitable with a revenue base still below $500 million like the companies of the past. Investors have to pay up for the stock, but a company that generates money every day it opens for business reduces the ultimate risk in long-term ownership.

Image Source: New Relic website

Application Demand

The applications performance monitoring or APM market is only going to grow. Companies moving to the cloud need advanced tools to monitor the performance of their applications in a dynamic world.

Epic Games uses New Relic for running Fortnite with millions of users competing in games where up to 100 players battle to be the last person standing. The battle royale format requires real-time performance monitoring. Gamers aren't going to continue to playing Fortnite and spending billions on in-app purchases, if the game isn't performing as designed. Performance issues could quickly send players to another battle royale game causing Epic Games millions, if not billions, in revenues by not proactively monitoring the app.

The stock unfortunately caught onto this impressive market opportunity. New Relic already trades with the Cloud Kings at market multiples. The forward P/S multiple is now up at nearly 12x similar to the group of cloud kings that includes ServiceNow (NOW), Splunk (SPLK) and Workday (WDAY).

New Relic was a $50 stock last year and only generates about 30%-plus revenue growth so the stock doubling in under a year is a disconnect with reality.

Projected Growth

In the last quarter, New Relic delivered revenues of $108 million and income from operations of $8.7 million. As well, the company generated positive cash flows.

These days finding a profitable tech company generating profits doesn't occur until revenues reach into the billions. For New Relic, the company targets a profit margin of nearly 5% with net income reaching $20 million this fiscal year. Very impressive numbers these days.

The analyst community projects meaningful growth in profits due to the 30% topline gains forecasted in the next couple of years. The key note is that an already impressively profitable company, considering the revenue size of only $460 million, is expected to triple profits by FY21 that starts in about two years.

One has to really decide if paying up to $100 for the stock that will earn $1.29 per share in three years is ideal. With New Relic growing EPS at a fast clip, the stock will definitely catch up to the current value in time. The question is the time period required for the stock to remain at near $100 before it becomes a good deal at this price.

Maybe one can get behind owning the stock at $96 next fiscal year as the forward P/E multiple dips down to 75x. The number is still extremely expensive for a company that doesn't start FY20 until next April.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that New Relic is an impressive cloud stock. The stock is too rich despite the early ability to generate solid profits and cash flows. The ideal outcome for those not owning the stock is to wait for a dip or for time to pass before buying New Relic.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.