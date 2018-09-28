Here's What Transocean's New Contract Says About Dayrates

This September has become a "drillship dayrate forecast" month here on SA with my articles on the topic, "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?" and "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly? Part 2" provoking lively discussion. Now, we have just received a very interesting and important data point which gives us an ability to peek at what future dayrates for drillships may look like, as well as why you should always take market commentary from drillers with some grain of salt. Without further ado, let's begin!

Petrobras 10000

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just announced that it was awarded a 790-day contract extension offshore Brazil with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). The rig will now work until October 2021. The additional net contract backlog is approximately $185 million plus a royalty of $16 million associated with the use of the company's patented dual-activity technology in Brazil. Without taking royalty into account, the dayrate is ~$234,000. With royalty, the dayrate calculates to ~$254,000. Currently, Petrobras 10000 is on contract with Petrobras from September 2018 to August 2019 at a dayrate of $454,000. Since the new contract includes a blend and extend modification to the previous contract dayrate, we will see a minor hit to Transocean's cash flow in the fourth quarter and beyond.

I see two most interesting points in this contract. First, the dayrate. Does not it remind you of something? To me, it does. Back at the end of July, we discussed new contracts of Diamond Offshore (DO). Many were trying to make an educated guess at the undisclosed rate of these contracts, and in this article, I explained why I believed it was about $250,000. In my opinion, the new contract of Transocean increases the chances that I was right back then.

The situation is very similar: a long-term contract, well into 2021, for a top rig which has a good history of working for a particular customer. The customer wants this rig for longer and comes up with a dayrate - in this case, it is close to $250,000. I would also like to mention that Brent oil (BNO) was about $75 per barrel at the end of July, while it has successfully broken through the $80 resistance as of now. It looks like it had no impact on the long-term dayrate which is understandable since oil companies are trying to forecast oil prices for many years in the future due to the long-term nature of their projects.

The second observation is that Transocean has proved to be more optimistic publicly than in real action. Transocean openly speculated on the possibility of floater rates doubling by 2020 to ~$400,000 in the discussion of its acquisition of Ocean Rig (ORIG) (I wrote about it here and here). Now the company puts its rig on a ~$250,000 dayrate almost until the end of 2021. I don't think it's a bad decision: rigs need work, and Transocean has plenty of them, but it is certainly not in line with the rosy predictions. Given the supply/demand situation and the data points we get, a slow and gradual increase of rates to $300,000 for top drillships is a much more likely scenario than a rapid rush to $400,000 by 2020.

So, what it means for floater players, be it the abovementioned Transocean, Ocean Rig, Diamond Offshore or Noble Corp. (NE), Ensco (ESV), Rowan (RDC), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP)? Their stocks are on a speculative run right now alongside rallying oil, and I believe that this upside may continue. However, fundamentals do not point to a rapid improvement on the floater side, which, in my view, means that a rapid upside could easily be followed by a rapid downside. For speculative players, keep your fingers on the button. Longer-term investors should be prepared to stomach many material pullbacks along the road to true recovery.

