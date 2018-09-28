J.M. Smucker: Murphy's Law Serving Up A Bargain In Aisle Six

The company has done with all of the heavy lifting in shifting its business model for future growth. After a slow next couple of years, I see J.M. Smucker excelling again.

Trading higher than $150 within the past few years, shares of J.M. Smucker (SJM) have eroded to just over $100 per share. While the company is certainly working through some challenges in the near term, there are still fundamental strengths to Smucker. At the current price, just about every piece of bad news the stock could see has been priced in. This makes the stock an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to acquire a quality company at a bargain level price. Investors shouldn't count on a quick turnaround, but J.M. Smucker will return to prominence in the long run.

Source: YCharts

This is a tough chart to stomach for some, but J.M. Smucker has been a serious disappointment for investors over the past two and a half years. In a time when a seemingly endless bull market has managed to find another wind, J.M. Smucker stock has lost 32% of its value since hitting highs of over $150 per share two summers ago. When you combine that with a market that has risen almost 40%, you get a whopping 70.95 percentage point spread.

Murphy's Law which states that everything that can go wrong - will go wrong, might have J.M. Smucker's logo next to it in the encyclopedia.

What Can Go Wrong, Has Gone Wrong

1. Top Line Struggles

J.M. Smucker has seen a lot of bad things happen to it, for the stock price to fall this far in a bull market. Revenues have stagnated, and the company has missed analyst estimates several times over the past ten quarters.

Source: YCharts

2. Balance Sheet Has Taken On Too Much Debt

The company has also levered up its balance sheet with two blockbuster acquisitions of pet food companies in Big Heart Pet Brands, and Ainsworth. The acquisitions pushed total long term debt up to $6.71 billion, placing the balance sheet at 3.7X EBITDA. This is a high debt load, surpassing the 2.5X EBITDA that I typically use as my "warning sign" threshold.

Source: YCharts

3. Bad Publicity

While on the topic of pet food, the company got some terrible publicity earlier this year when it had to issue a large recall for various pet food products. The products were found to contain a chemical that is highly lethal to dogs. Pet food is now the company's largest product segment, so this type of publicity can be very harmful to the business.

4. Sector Wide Inflation & Competition Concerns

All of this has happened at a time when the market as a whole is bearish on packaged food companies. Industry wide inflation of input costs on key ingredients and rising freight costs are putting the squeeze on Smucker - and the industry as a whole. It's a common talking point in just about every recent earnings call. In addition, the sector is highly competitive as name brands must try to deter generic brands from stealing market share.

Where The Stock Stands Currently (Valuation)

All of these negative forces combined with negative analyst sentiment over time, have eroded the stock to just over $100 per share. From multiple valuation perspectives, the stock has become very inexpensive.

With $8.50 being the approximate mid-point of earnings guidance for the full year, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 12X FY2019 earnings. This is a large discount (approximately 35%) to Smucker's 10 year median earnings multiple of 18.67X.

A similar data point stands for income focused investors. Typically not known to be a high yield investment, J.M. Smucker's dividend is currently yielding 3.06% on the stock price. This is drastically more (33%) than what the stock typically offers. The stock's dividend has median yield of 2.30% over the past 10 years.

Looking at the free cash flow yield, this is also attractive at 6.93%. I look for a yield in the high single digits to indicate value in a stock. The yield has been suppressed some by a fall in free cash flow. This is a result of the company increasing its capital expenditures over the past several years, rather than a drop in cash flow from operations.

Source: YCharts

Collectively, the stock is attractively valued from most metrics and historical comparisons. But without improved operational results, there is no catalyst to bring the stock back from these suppressed price levels. Investors with a long term view can seize the opportunity, as there are a number of reasons to like J.M. Smucker over the long term.

Long-Term Bull Thesis

1. Product Portfolio Repositioned For Growth

The management team at J.M. Smucker identified a long time ago that change was needed to the core fabric of the company in order to drive long term growth.

Source: J.M. Smucker Company

The company's acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands (general pet food category) and Ainsworth (premium pet food category) along with the divestment of its baking products business has dramatically altered the structure of revenues. The company is placing its bets on pet food, coffee, and snack foods to drive growth in the coming years.

Source: Fortune

The "humanization of pets" has become an increasingly more noticeable trend in the US, with spending on pets soaring over the past decade. A big time driver of the pet food market's growth has been premium brands, which often feature natural or organic ingredients. J.M. Smucker has taken a strong position in this niche with its brands Nature's Recipe, and Rachael Ray's Nutrish. In all, 65% of Smucker's pet food sales are premium, or super-premium brands.

Source: J.M. Smucker Company

Additionally, the company is innovating its existing brands to try and drive growth. Smucker's "Uncrustables" brand is very popular, and the company is hoping to see the same type of success from its Jif "Power Ups", and "1850" brand of Folger coffee. The individual success of these new products will play out in time, but the core brands give management a strong base to try new things.

2. Performance Metrics Remain Strong

Source: YCharts

In addition, the company has remained operationally solid during its transformation. Operating margins are presently level with where they were prior to the pet food acquisitions. Expanding margins would be great (and still might happen as synergies take place over the next few years), but the company has an excellent track record of performance that goes back decades. For operating margins to remain firm after all of this change, is not a negative event.

The company also remains a strong cash flow generator. Despite the company increasing its CAPEX over the past several years, the company still manages to turn more than $0.12 of every dollar into free cash flow. This healthy stream of cash flow will give the company the tools to deleverage the balance sheet.

3. The Balance Sheet Is Manageable

The last part of my prior paragraph is extremely important. The company ultimately needs to deleverage from these acquisitions. Management has stated that this will be their priority over the next couple of years. The dividend consumes approximately 45% of free cash flow, leaving approximately $450 million based on free cash flow projections for the year. The company is also expecting approximately $315 million from divestitures that will mostly be used to pay down debt.

If the company can throw about $1.2 billion at its debt load over the next two years ($315M from divestitures + $450M in FCF x 2 years), that will bring the total down to around $5.5 billion, or roughly 3.0X EBITDA. This would still be higher than my threshold, but at least we would be out of the "deep end" at that point. Again, we are at/near a bottom here. The company "demo'ed" its house, and has put the new additions in place. We are on the backend of the company's remodel now. What's left is for the company to simply tidy up the "mess" it has created (debt and synergies/cost savings).

4. The Dividend Will Be Just Fine... In The Long Run

Whenever a company gets itself into a high debt situation, investors start worrying about the dividend's safety. There is no need to worry here. The dividend consumes less than half of free cash flow, leaving plenty of room for a dividend payout, and for debt to be paid down.

What investors can probably expect however is for the dividend's growth rate to be muted for a few years. Investors have gotten accustomed to pretty strong dividend hikes from Smucker. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10%. There is room for this to continue, but only after the balance sheet has been cleaned up. The company has already seen a spike in CAPEX recently, so to further diminish FCF with hikes that could be thrown at the balance sheet, would be really foolish, and quite shocking to witness. I would expect the dividend to raise in 2-3% increments for a few years. That is fine in the short term, because the dividend's current 3% yield is certainly a nice consolation prize.

Wrapping Up

J.M. Smucker has had a lot of things go wrong for it over the past few years. However, all of these appear fixable in time. I like the direction that management has taken the company in; it all comes down to execution at this point. With high-quality brands in growing categories, I like the company's chances to pull it off.

In the meantime, the stock is offering a lot to investors with the patience to see it through. The stock is absurdly cheap according to just about every historical metric and offers a bonus 3% yield just for participating. The company remains operationally sound - whereas I would be singing a different tune if key metrics had deteriorated.

The market is a short-sighted instrument, often unable to look no more than three months at a time forward or backwards. Thankfully as long-term investors, we have the freedom to take advantage of exceptional opportunities that simply take longer to play out than the market would allow.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.