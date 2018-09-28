PEY: The Smart Way To Invest For Dividends

Those that are hesitant to invest in closed-end funds should consider this ETF because of it's outstanding total return.

Main Thesis

In this article I will explain why equity income ETFs should be considered before purchasing leveraged closed-end funds. In particular, I recommend the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers (PEY) fund for its outstanding total return and outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis. The fund also has a well established distribution that can supplement your fixed income exposure.

When you should “settle” for puny dividends

A major complaint of equity income investors is that their modest dividends have not grown with inflation. With historically low interest rates, it has indeed been difficult to earn a respectable yield without taking on a lot of risk that can sacrifice your total return if you have to sell at an inopportune time. Closed-end funds are a perfect example because of their typically high monthly distributions but volatile performance due to leverage. The graph below illustrates the performance of a highly touted CEF by Pimco (PHK) compared to PEY. While the former fund has offered an annual yield of over 8%, the market price has also lost almost a third of its value over the past 5 years. That’s not to say, however, that a CEF cannot be a good investment. For the patient investor that can handle the volatility, not be tempted to sell when they’re down, and can afford to reinvest their distributions, they can be a great option. If you don’t believe me, consider this: If you were to buy and hold PHK in the example below, it would have resulted in a 3% annualized return.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the case of PEY, the ETF has offered a solid history of both distribution and capital growth. While it won’t knock your socks off, the fund’s 3.93% trailing 12-month yield is still very good for a portfolio of mostly defensive equities. Finally, the yield is enhanced by tax benefits. Because PEY is composed on non-REIT equities and is rebalanced quarterly, its distributions are mostly taxed as qualified dividends.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo! Finance)

Analysis of Holdings

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

Looking at the fund’s asset allocation, one can see how they’ve been able to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns while also delivering current income. There is a heavy emphasis on typically high dividend payers in the Utility, Energy, and Consumer Staples sectors. With the exception of energy stocks (~11% of the portfolio), the holdings are defensive overall. Furthermore, PEY does not use leverage and thus returns will be less volatile than those that do. Considering how that entails borrowing at short-term rates and the yield curve is flat, that is a very wise choice.

(Source: Original Image - Data from respective annual reports)

However, in digging deeper into some of the fund’s top holdings, there are some concerning results. Perhaps true to its “high yield name”, PEY fund managers have selected equities that have very thin margins of dividend safety. While that’s not the case with all of the underlying holdings, there are other issues like AT&T (T) which has loaded up on leverage and can be a risky proposition.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Annual Report)

When assessing for distribution sustainability, it is important to focus on the following metrics:

Net Investment Income (NII) growth,

Distribution coverage,

And the Undistributed NII balance.

Compared to peer high-yield funds that have overstretched to deliver high income, most of the metrics indicate that PEY has a well established distribution. While they have systematically raised the distribution, their NII figures have grown each year. While I’d like to see a positive balance in UNII, they have had 95-102% of the distribution covered from NII alone. What further separates them from the pack is the impressive NAV growth.

(Source: Invesco)

Out-performance on Risk-Adjusted Basis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Notwithstanding the fact that PEY may not be as liquid as more popular ETFs such VNQ and IWD (in terms of AUM and trading volume), the overall historical returns have blown the latter two out of the water. In addition to offering a superior total return, it has done so with lower drawdowns, higher risk-adjusted returns, and modest volatility.

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

To further illustrate my thesis in how PEY can be used as a core holding, consider the above chart. Despite having exposure to interest rate-sensitive investments like utilities and telecom stocks, it has been negatively correlated to bonds. For those that want to use bonds as the ballast of their portfolio, this is a prime example of diversification.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, PEY is a solid enhanced strategy fund that equity income investors should review. With an established distribution, impressive NAV growth, and a defensive portfolio, PEY is a reasonable bet for growth and income.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.