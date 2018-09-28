New Authors Weekly - 9/28/2018

Please check out the articles below and share your thoughts on their analysis.

Macro / Options / Economics

There Is No Inflation: Too Much Supply, Not Enough Unions

Recent data suggests inflation has peaked in the summer for the short term.

Globalization, oversupply and online retailing will keep pressuring prices down.

The Phillips curve died with unions.

Inflation will remain subdued for a long time hence elongating the business cycle.

Profile:

Proprietary macro trader.

Company Research / Autos / Tesla / Short Approach

Tesla's Collapse In China Spells Trouble For 2H Profits

China's retaliatory tax hike on cars imported from the US began on July 7th and Motorhead is hearing "close to zero sales" for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in China at the moment.

China is Tesla's second largest region of sales, having made up 16% of global revenues over the past 6 quarters, with an estimated 36% in gross margins.

When Hong Kong eliminated their tax subsidies for EVs in April 2017, Tesla sales went to zero that month. China is a vastly larger market for Tesla.

Non-US-imported cars in China will enjoy a lower tariff of 15% versus 40% for Tesla, which points to massive disruption in Tesla's most profitable market in the world.

Profile:

23 years of experience as an automotive financial analyst both on the sell side and buy side, most of which was focused on equity long/short strategies.

Macro / Economics

Is Healthcare Headed For Life Support

Americans are exiting the health insurance market because they are being pushed out not because the law no longer requires them to have insurance.

Insurance Premiums are set to spike next year. Co-Pays and deductibles will increase. Statics show that Americans cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs.

Changes to Medicare and Medicaid will put pressure on providers.

FDA is streamlining generic drugs putting more pressure on brand name drugs.

The deflationary cycle is beginning. Payers are pushing back against providers who have found innovative ways of getting paid.

Profile:

I am a part-time investor. I mainly do short positions. I have been a mortgage banker for 2 years. I am currently a full-time member of the Army National Guard. I invest with money I made on deployment.

