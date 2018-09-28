Understanding The Short Thesis On Pandora

This article attempts to cover the main views of the short thesis and apply analysis to several key pillars.

My conversations with several Pandora investors have revealed them as slightly puzzled at what immediately looks to be somewhat of an overreaction on a price level.

The already depressed multiple (from a long-standpoint) has been reduced even further.

A few months ago, Victoria Hart of Pinnacle View presented Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZF) (OTCPK:PANDY) as a Short opportunity. Looking at price as the feedback mechanism, the short thesis was insightful and correct. Yet many investors still fail to understand whether Pandora really should trade at double-digit FCF yields or whether this represents a great buying opportunity. The author could reasonably confess to being one of these confused individuals.

A tool to employ in situations of "great buy or I might die" (it even rhymes) is covering the most validated short thesis to gain a grasp of the negative paradigm on the stock.

As the stock plummeted, Kase Learning provided that exact opportunity by releasing the short-presentation by Victoria Hart. The presentation can be found here.

I will now attempt to cover the seven key pillars of her short thesis. Not necessarily to champion her views or disavow them, but simply to examine the case from another side.

The seven key pillars are:

1. The product is a fad;

2. Channel Stuffing

3. Executive Resignations

4. Deterioration in same-store sales;

5. Masking anemic organic growth;

6. Deteriorating margins;

7. Shift to asset-heavy and capital-intensive business model

We won't cover all of them in-depth, but I feel it is fair to say that I was familiar with all risk-factors except channel stuffing beforehand.

A few of the reasons can be bundled into each other, which I've decided to simply rephrase all seven short points into:

1. Pandora is a fad.

2. Channel stuffing.

3. Deterioration in the core business.

4. Negative business model transition.

We will now investigate the arguments from Victoria Hart, attempt to showcase the other side, and weigh each of the arguments.

Fad Risk

Ms. Hart argues that the brand-name of Pandora is synonymous with charms and bracelets and that product-diversification will therefore be difficult. Ms. Hart follows this up with the argument that the charms & bracelets (C&B) are a fad because they're not timeless or luxury, but everyday fashion items.

The argument is important as most sales (around 75%) originate from C&B.

A piece of evidence for her thesis is the decline in charms bought per bracelet.

While there is very evidently fashion risk in all brand-based jewelry and clothing, it seems fair to argue that the day-to-day nature and lack of exclusiveness in Pandora could lead to fad risk.

On the other hand, Pandora has managed to remain active, competitive, and profitable in many markets for long spans of time. While the company was founded in 1982, the charm & bracelet concept dates back to year 2000.

For 18 years, Pandora has managed to remain active and profitable in Denmark with their charm concept. The same holds true for many other European concepts, although the full range varies from 13 to 7 years as examples. The core argument, rather, is that Pandora has managed to be a non-fad in several markets.

Another argument against fad risk as a major "killer" is that Pandora is spread across hundreds of culturally different geographies. The core concept might die off in some areas, but remain in others. The concept isn't reliant on network effects so the decline will be linear. Operating leverage will of course still push sale declines into more hefty earning declines, but the concept itself remains strong in certain geographies as it declines in others.

Another argument is that C&B is a fairly broad concept. As an example, Pandora released their rose edition and Disney editions last year. While the concept is the same, the target demographic was either younger (Disney) or more attentive to quality (rose-edition).

To summarize, I've presented four arguments against instantaneous death by fad risk: Cultural diversification, history of non-fad status in regional markets, concept has no reliance on network effects/ widespread cultural adoption, and a continual reiteration of the core concept to avoid staleness.

I want to emphasize that fad risk is extremely relevant, extremely worrisome, and extremely applicable for Pandora as a risk factor, especially in specific regional markets, but it's hard to see fad-risk as a company-killer on any non-decade time-scale.

The risk is very relevant, but remember fad risk hasn't changed much of the last 2 years. If you thought Pandora wasn't a fashion risk two years ago you're judging based on recent price-action, not actual convictions.

There are perhaps two views towards Pandora and fashion risk. Either you decide whether Pandora is a fad and buy/avoid/short depending on conviction, or you see it as an acceptable risk and continually monitor across geographies to remain certain that you're up-to-date on risk factors.

Channel Stuffing

Victoria Hart argues that Pandora is channel-stuffing through their wholesale channel, which will result in an overhang into other quarters. As management pulls sales ahead the long-term impact will be overall negative.

The argument is almost entirely based on analysis of days sales outstanding on the consolidated entity.

I don't disagree with the channel stuffing assertion, but Pinnacle View doesn't employ the correct metrics in my opinion.

The first issue is that the business model is changing. Channel-stuffing is primarily a wholesale-issue. The Pandora-owned stores accept cash, while franchisees will often receive favorable credit terms when wholesalers attempt to stuff channels for earnings management.

Seeing as total sales will be accelerated by the non-credit sales of Pandora-owned stores the appropriate metric is closer to accounts payable over total wholesale revenue. I've personally decided to break it down into years. I average the average nominal payable receivable over the year and divide it by the average wholesale revenue per quarter over the year. Some non-wholesale sources will still rely on credit payments, but the swings in adjusted DSO is quite material.

Authors creation.

It should be noted that total sales for 2017-H1 and 2018-H1 are almost entirely equal. Another way of assessing "loose" credit to push product is simply comparing total sales growth with growth in receivables.

Authors Creation.

There seems to be ample evidence that receivable growth is outpacing sales growth. While there could be alternative explanations, it lends credence to the theory that Pandora is pushing product ahead of schedule ("channel stuffing").

Another indicator is the ratio of sales expenses to total revenue. If companies need to push inventory they often provide discounts and employ additional selling capacity. Unfortunately, the selling-costs are materially obscured by the business model transition. Yet the trend does not falsify our hypothesis (based on loose-credit) that Pandora is stuffing its channels.

Channel stuffing would be rather worrisome, as Pandora did not even manage to hit guidance on the engineered quarters.

Core Deterioration

Victoria Hart argues that besides fad-risk, the core business is also faltering. She cites market saturation, same-store sales declines, negative market position in the US, e-commerce, and low organic growth. She also cites c-suite departures. I've previously covered US weakness (priced in) and e-commerce (I see the transition from brick & mortar to owned e-commerce as positive). If we look at her new claims, the least heard is market saturation.

Market saturation can be a real issue and Ms. Hart rightly points out three markets (UK, Australia, Italy) as saturated. I would perhaps add France.

I have a split view on this short-hypothesis. On one hand, she is correct that Pandora has reached market saturation in markets that are also mature on a jewelry-spending basis. On the other, the empirical results from new products (Pandora Rose as an example) support that Pandora is able to materially boost sales in heavily penetrated regions through product renewal.

Victoria Hart also argues that Pandora is hiding anemic organic growth behind acquisitions, forward integration, unit expansion, and e-commerce growth. Management has been completely honest and forthright when providing organic growth material and sources. In fact, many of the mentioned "obscuring factors" have been heavily referenced from the management and board as intentional focus areas to drive growth.

The US market weakness is material, but it has been openly discussed for more than 18 months. The market position (mall-exposure) and like-for-like declines seem to have been largely anticipated by all investors I have spoken to.

The red flag vis-a-vis c-suite departures is material and correct. I've been quite content that Pandora ousted their previous CEO half a decade ago (it was the proper move, given mismanagement of the brand), but recurring job changes from the c-suite indicates weakness in the core business. Especially the heavy amount of departures in Q1-18. The recent CEO departure was another negative sign.

To conclude, I find many of the arguments brought by Victoria Hart as more "supporting" arguments, but most are entirely priced in. The principal red flag is the c-suite loss.

Business Model Transition

I've previously discussed the business model transition briefly, but seeing as it's a major bear-thesis point from Ms. Hart it would be sensible to give proper detail.

Pandora is integrating forward by acquiring the operations of franchisees. On the financial side, this increases sales (they acquire the retail discount) and fixed costs materially (rent, wages). On a strategic note, it allows for brand control, but allows less flexibility in transitioning to new geographies or sales channels.

The overall margins are lower as a result of sales and rent costs, but the strategy provides an easy way to grow. The primary worry is that the franchise model was capital light, low-risk, and easy to expand. The ownership model isn't.

Financially we'll see a gross margin transition from the franchise model (68% gross margins) to the ownership model (80% gross margins). Unfortunately, operating expenses will also double, from roughly 24% of sales (pre-marketing) to 55%. The move squeezes margins but grows sales.

The improved brand control and "economic takeaway" is beneficial if the product continues to work but adds considerable risk from operating leverage.

The strategy also requires heavier capital investments and thus more negative cash-flow dynamics associated with expansion.

I've always disliked the risks associated with the forward integration, but it does provide a tangible path to planned growth.

Overall Takeaway and Thoughts

I hope to have faithfully represented Ms. Hart and Pinnacle Views short thesis on Pandora while adding informational analysis.

As I've previously written, Pandora is a high-risk stock based on product conviction. The good news is that the short-thesis doesn't change much about this core fact. The two side-worries unrelated to product-concept are channel stuffing and c-suite departures, both of which are worrisome points.

Pandora still looks cheap, but that is no guarantee the stock won't decline further.

If I had conviction in the product (I'm neutral), the stock is cheap enough that the other worries wouldn't be bothersome. For now, I remain neutral towards stock prospects. One positive aspect of the stock is that the payoff structure almost resembles merger arbitrage in having a large idiosyncratic risk payoff-bet (fad risk/merger risk) that could also potentially be hurt by business cycle downturns in the interim (discretionary spending reduced/deal financing disrupted). The primary difference would be the large positive carry on Pandora.

