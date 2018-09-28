CVS/Aetna: Holding Breath Before The Blessing

In this post, you will find a few updates on currently followed deals.

Little by little, I will try to expand to other special situations covering deals that I find particularly interesting. The goal is still to make these series into daily posts.

Updates On Healthcare Mergers

As expected, Cigna (CI) - Express Scripts (ESRX) deal has received DOJ green light last week, which was a major approval required and certainly a huge hurdle off their backs. Cigna has also previously announced that it will update shareholders on the upcoming meetings over the next several weeks. So far, 16 regulatory approvals have been received, but 13 are still pending. Companies expect to close the deal by the end of 2018. However, surprisingly, the spread has widened to around 7% from 4% since the last time we’ve covered this deal. Besides that, according to rumors, CVS-Aetna deal was nearing DOJ approval at the same time as Cigna’s, although it is apparently taking more time due to divestments, which are expected to be required in Medicare Part D and even a potential buyer is named (WellCare (NYSE:WCG)).

New York regulator's letter has expressed a lot of concerns to Connecticut’s insurance department about a deal between CVS (CVS) - Aetna (AET). The hearing in Connecticut is scheduled to 4th of October. The biggest concerns are related to antitrust. CVS is currently leading the PBM market and getting Aetna, which is a 7th biggest competitor, would strengthen the dominance and further disturb the competition, not to mention that top three leaders already have over 70% of the market. Natural synergies between the companies, plus a huge hurdle of additional $40m debt, would definitely put pressure on the companies to escalate prices and therefore premiums, moreover, to cut investments that could be beneficial to consumers and the market.

The combined company would also have over 30% of the Part D market in U.S. and about 38% in Connecticut (the addressee of the letter), and as stated by the New York regulator, the required divestments would only slightly decrease the market concentration, but not price and premium increases.

I think this letter is a solid hit to the deal and will not slip through unnoticed on October 4th. In regards to the DOJ and divestments, there is currently no information about the actual size of the asset sale, but it should be substantial in order to calm the fuss about the competition. However, CVS has always expected it and said before that the size of the divestments “would not be material to the deal model”.

What is still puzzling is why Cigna/ESRX spread has gone up to 7% and CVS/Aetna is only 4%. With a smaller scale of the former deal and a blessing of the DOJ in the pocket, it is not clear to me why the market thinks that CVS/Aetna has a higher chance of succeeding. It is obvious that both deals can still blow up as it is not done till it's done, and CVS/Aetna still has to get the DOJ. Plus, it will have an interesting hearing in Connecticut next month, whereas Cigna/ESRX is yet to get 13 approvals out of 29. Still, according to current situation, my bet would be on Cigna/ESRX.

Other News

Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) and Praxair (PX) are nearing the additional asset sale to please the regulators. The deal to create the largest industrial gas supplier was threatened by US antitrust with the divestment requirements, whose size broke the companies' agreed limit beyond which either firm could walk away without penalty. The attractiveness of the deal took a blow. However, recent announcements about the advancing process of divestments and rumors that regulators are fine with giving more time to complete the sales definitely soften the concerns at least about the future motivation of the companies. The current expected closing date according to German law is 24th of October.

Dominion Energy (D) offered to acquire the remaining shares in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM). However, with only 8% premium to 30-day weighted average and current negative spread, I doubt they are going to come even close to getting all of the remaining shares. Dominion Energy currently owns 60% of DM, and I think in the future we can expect a higher offer if the company’s plans remain unchanged.

One of the top 10 shareholders of Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY) is skeptical about the deal. This skepticism and Takeda’s shareholder opposition is one the main headaches of the deal with Shire (SHPG). Previously, there already was an opposition from Takeda’s ex-employees and shareholders, which was voted down. According to the agreement, Takeda will finance about 50% of the transaction with newly issued shares, which will dilute the value of the shares. Moreover, the incremental debt is seen as a big financial stretch, and overall, the deal is considered very risky by the opposition. So, the shareholder approval will definitely be a challenge to overcome.

