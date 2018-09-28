Amphenol: Winning From A Series Of Secular Trends

However, doubts about the semiconductor sector and the risk of a trade war have both called into question the future demand of Amphenol’s products.

As a result of the increasingly-popular idea that the semiconductor sector is in an overheating cycle, analysts and investors are closely following the sector's indicators, which have announced a turning point for several quarters. As a result of these fears, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has seen its uptrend stagnate during the first half of 2018 despite reporting better results than expected.

Some of the doubts surrounding the semiconductor sector, which have been transferred to the company, are related to the increase in inventories and extended delivery times. However, in the case of Amphenol, we believe that these fears are somewhat exaggerated. Although the company reported an increase of $53 million in inventories during the first half of 2018, indicators such as inventory days of supply (DoS) and day sales outstanding (DSO) have remained at the same historical levels.

According to management, the increase in inventories comes as a result of an anticipated accumulation to support future sales levels, rather than cancellations of orders. However, this accumulation worries some analysts who foresee that the increase in the tariffs of products from China will slow down the demand projected by the company.

In general, we see that the worries about the semiconductor industry and the commercial tensions between China and the US are only transitory problems. Amphenol enjoys a strong business model that has benefited from several secular trends, which we anticipate will continue in the long term.

Secular trends driving growth

Amphenol has been characterized by generating growth above its peers thanks to several secular trends. The most important trend comes from its automotive market, which has benefited from the proliferation of advanced content that has improved the connectivity, efficiency, and safety of cars. The company provides sensors and interconnected systems to next-generation automakers, covering solutions such as infotainment, telematics systems, engine management and control, safety and security systems, and solutions for hybrid-electric vehicles.

As a result of this increase in content, the automotive market has quickly become one of the most important for the company, reporting an annual growth of 16% by the end of 2017, with growth expectations for 2018 close to 20%.

Source: Data extracted from Amphenol’s Q2’18 earnings call transcript.

Another secular trend that has benefited Amphenol comes from the industrial market, which has seen an increasing demand in embedded computing and power distribution in industrial production processes. By the end of 2017, the company reported growth of 22% from this market, of which 15% came organically, thanks to better performances from heavy equipment and instrumentation, and also from factory automation. As electronics continues to transform the industrial market, executives expect to take advantage of the benefits of this trend in the coming years, expecting a growth close to 15% by the end of 2018.

Finally, although the mobile device market represents a smaller portion of Amphenol's revenues, we believe that this segment represents a valuable opportunity for the company in the future. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing demand for interconnected products and antennas in portable devices have boosted revenues in the mobile device market, and this trend is expected to continue in the long term.

In general, we see that the secular trends of the automotive, industrial, and mobile devices that have driven Amphenol's growth and profitability in recent years will continue in the future. We estimate that the trends of greater connectivity in electronic devices, electrification, and autonomous cars, as well as better efficiency standards in industrial processes, will maintain a healthy demand for the company's products and its solutions in the long term.

Strong free cash flow propelling acquisitions

As a result of these trends, coupled with a control costs strategy and a solid business model, Amphenol has been able to generate a consistent cash flow over the years, which has allowed it to invest in both product innovation and acquisitions.

The company's relatively decentralized structure has allowed it to benefit from local management, rather than top-level management, giving local leaders the power to efficiently manage their facilities at a lower cost. Additionally, the company has been able to generate a solid free cash flow (FCF) thanks to its flexible cost structure, and the ability of management to respond to changes in the market.

APH EBIT (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This has allowed senior executives to focus on strategic acquisitions that have created value for shareholders in the last 10 years. Amphenol has a solid track record of acquisitions and successful integrations, consolidating its participation in highly-fragmented markets such as industrial, automotive, and IT. In 2017, the company invested approximately $266 million to finance five acquisitions comprising seven businesses, while in 2016 it invested approximately $1.3 billion to finance five acquisitions, including the acquisition of FCI Asia, the largest acquisition in its history.

These acquisitions have been accretive in their majority, affecting in a minimal way the margins and returns of the company. It is expected that Amphenol will continue with this strategy and pursue acquisitions of small businesses to strengthen its product portfolio. Additionally, management has shown its commitment to return capital to investors through the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. We see that the company's ability to generate a positive FCF, coupled with growth in revenues above its peers, makes Amphenol's prospects more attractive compared to similar companies.

Amphenol’s risks

Despite the strength of Amphenol's business model, the company is still exposed to a series of risks that have created an environment of uncertainty among analysts and investors.

Like other companies in the semiconductor industry, Amphenol depends on the strength and continued growth of China. To date, the company has been favored by regulations on efficiency and emissions in the automotive market; however, the increase in regulations and tariffs of imported cars to the U.S., as well as the commercial tension between China and the U.S., have created doubt about any increase in demand and revenue growth for the company. Although the impact of this commercial war has not yet affected the operations of the company, this risk should not be discarded altogether.

Source: Extracted from Amphenol’s annual report 2017.

On the other hand, both the automotive and industrial markets have been known to be cyclical, experiencing short periods of instability in the past. Amphenol is especially sensitive to any macroeconomic changes that may affect or delay the spending of companies operating in this market. In addition, these markets are dominated by large manufacturers and operators that exert significant price pressure on Amphenol. Also, any increase in the cost of raw materials is a cause for concern, which could cause a reduction in the profitability of the company.

Quick analysis

Like other peer companies, Amphenol's medium-term growth will continue to be driven by increased content in the automotive market, as well as the proliferation of the Internet of Things. We see that the company has been able to better capitalize on these trends compared to its competitors, generating revenue growth above similar companies such as TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) and Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST).

APH Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

We see that the generation of a solid cash flow, which has allowed management to invest in product innovation, acquisitions, and commercial development has been a key element in this growth. With this in mind, we see that Amphenol has been slightly behind from its closest competitors since the company generates a lower percentage of FCF in relation to its revenues. When comparing the price to free cash flow ratios with peer companies, we see that Amphenol is trading at a significantly higher premium as a result of a higher appreciation from the last two years.

APH Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In general, we estimate that revenue will be balanced between organic and inorganic growth, while the company continues with its flexible cost structure and an agile management team. On the other hand, valuations seem to be somewhat stretched as a result of a rapid appreciation, which can dissuade some investors. However, we consider that Amphenol's robust business model deserves to be trading at a premium in relation to peer companies given the momentum that the company is going through in terms of revenues.

