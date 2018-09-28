What Leading Regional Manufacturing Surveys Are Telling Us

In this article, I will give you my monthly economic outlook based on leading regional manufacturing surveys. I look at five key Federal Reserve regional bank surveys every month that tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth. These Federal Reserve regional banks are listed below.

I always combine all reports to get a less volatile report which actually tells us what we can expect in terms of general economic growth while we also get to know a lot about sub-indicators like new orders, shipments, employment, prices, and future capital expenditures. The value of these indicators is based on their leading ability as I already briefly mentioned. Growth acceleration trends are without any major exceptions a sign that we can expect general economic growth to accelerate as well. For more information about leading indicators, feel free to read my in-depth article about these indicators and their ability to predict economic growth and support trading decisions.

Source: Federal Reserve Education

Changed Indicators

Before I break down the results, I have to mention that I changed my indicators a bit in April. I do not use a simple average to combine all reports anymore. I look at the averages of every single report and calculate the difference of every month compared to its average. I then take the average of these results. This way, I was able to push the correlation to the ISM index to more than 90% (+1 point). It increased the correlation to the other indicators as well. Therefore, note that a value below 0 does not indicate contraction, it merely means that the value is below its average. The key is to spot the trend as we will do in this article.

A Bear's Worst Nightmare

I am going to start this article by showing you the long-term graph of the ISM manufacturing index. This index is a leading indicator just like the regional manufacturing indicators I am about to show you. The biggest difference is that the ISM index is commonly followed by 'smart money' and analysts in general. I have used this graph quite a few times over the past few months because it shows the current economic cycle very well (I used a 6 months average). There is absolutely no doubt that we are in a late inning at this point. Sentiment is more or less as high as it gets while we have been at high levels for quite a few months now.

Source: Most Recent ISM Article

That said, this is exactly why the current economic environment is so difficult. We are still in the process of 'peak growth'. This can take time and early short sellers are in trouble considered that the S&P 500 is currently close to its all-time high.

This brings me to the latest regional manufacturing numbers. The month of September is seeing a slight improvement. In other words, we remain close to record levels which means that the ISM manufacturing index should continue to stay close to its highest levels since 2004 in September as well.

The same goes for new orders. My new orders average went up to 3.8 in September which indicates ISM new orders close to 68 in September.

My capital expenditures graph seems to perfectly confirm what is currently going on. Capital expenditures are at their highest levels since the start of this index. Capex has accelerated in Q1 of 2016 along with new orders, shipments, and the composite index. At this point, we see that capex is slowly peaking which would not be a surprise given that the bigger economic cycle seems to be peaking as well. Nonetheless, capital orders are going strong. Just look at a few of the big guys in the business. Caterpillar (CAT) continues to benefit from surging mining and construction equipment orders while stocks like Boeing (BA) are at their all-time high.



That said, I am happy that prices received are indicating that we might expect the inflation rally to soften a bit. Even though we still see that consumer prices have the potential to cross 3.3% growth, it is a good sign that the regional prices received index has dropped a few points in September. It seems that the general pressure from a tight labor market and commodity inflation is smoothing a bit. One of the reasons is that growth is peaking which would linger the pressure of higher prices when it comes to long-term investments in labor and capex in general.

All things considered, I want to come back to the sub-title I chose (bear's worst nightmare). We are in a very tough place right now. Companies continue to benefit from a rock-solid environment where capital expenditures along with general economic conditions continue to be extremely supportive of higher earnings. That said, we are in a stage where growth has been at record levels for roughly one year. This means that companies need to step things up to continue to beat earnings and improve earnings. Comparable quarters are really tough so to speak. We also need to keep in mind that a growth decline would pressure future expectations.

Personally, I continue to stick to my earlier strategy. I am sticking to a few cyclical stocks that I have owned for the better part of this year. However, I am not adding to cyclical stocks like industrials at this point. From this point on, we are going to witness a declining risk/reward ratio rather than an improving one. However, it is way too early to become bearish or to sell income-generating investments.

