Ensco 72 Reportedly Gets Contract From Corallian Energy

The fundamental situation is not improving at the pace of stock price upside. Ahead of earnings, this is a reason for some concern.

Ensco 72

Offshore drilling news keep coming in. This time, Offshore Energy Today reported two contracts (here and here) for Ensco's (ESV) Ensco 72 jack-up. Both contracts are with Corallian Energy for drilling offshore UK. The rig will drill two wells, which should take about 60 days. The dayrate is undisclosed.

The rig is an older harsh-environment jack-up which was built back in 1981. Ensco also has two older harsh-environment jack-ups, Ensco 70 and Ensco 71, which are currently cold stacked in UK. Currently, the market has 72 harsh-environment jack-ups, which were built in 2000 and beyond (Bassoe Offshore data), and 14 older rigs. The seventy-two modern jack-ups include 22 newbuilds, so it looks like the only chance for older rigs to survive is to keep working. Thus, this contract is especially important for Ensco 72 as it keeps the rig afloat. Previously, the rig was on the contract with Petrofac in the UK at an undisclosed dayrate.

The dayrates for older harsh-environment jack-ups are somewhere around $60,000 (Bassoe Offshore data) right now, so the new contract brings about $3.6 million of backlog. This is not a material number for a company of Ensco's size, but, since it keeps the older rig employed, it's an important positive development.

The harsh-environment segment of the market is once again proved to be the most active one, both on the floater and the jack-up side. Ensco is positioned to benefit from the positive developments on the jack-up harsh-environment front since it has 11 harsh-environment jack-ups: 5 older ones, 5 modern, and 1 newbuild, Ensco 123. At this time, the above-mentioned Ensco 70 and Ensco 71 are cold stacked, Ensco 121 is warm stacked, and the remaining rigs (except for the newbuild) are drilling.

However, I'd argue that the rebound on the floater (and especially the drillship) side is significantly more important for the future of Ensco shares. As I showed in my recent article "Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly? Part 2", the market has seen very few contracts in this part of the market at the beginning of autumn. Financially, one drillship at a good rate substitutes many jack-ups, that's why the rebound in this part of the market is so important for Ensco, especially after its acquisition of Atwood Oceanics.

Currently, we see that Ensco shares have breached the resistance level near $8 and are rallying alongside oil prices. The technical setup for offshore drillers looks great right now: Brent oil (BNO) has successfully breached $80, stayed above $80 for a few days, and keeps climbing as I write these words. Meanwhile, offshore drilling stocks like Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO) and Transocean (RIG) have already breached or are about to breach their local resistances, taking away short-sellers' stop orders and attracting new speculative money. If oil prices cooperate materially, this situation may turn into a significant near-term rally ahead of the drillers' earnings reports.

Speaking about the longer-term (especially in the light of upcoming earnings reports), I'd say that the magnitude of the upside we see in drillers' shares, including Ensco, is way ahead of actual business upside, and I believe that earnings reports will be sobering. From a practical point of view, it means that those who purchased any offshore drilling shares with speculative purposes should consider taking some chips off the table even if oil continues to rally through the reporting season.

This is not the first time such a situation might occur - those interested can check my article "Offshore Drillers: Short-Term Rally Comes To An End," which was written in January this year. For now, momentum is just developing in both oil and offshore drilling stocks, and there may be more upside to come, but those interested in the sector should keep in mind that the higher offshore drilling shares go, the more they will become detached from the current fundamental situation. As always, I see offshore drilling stocks as great speculative vehicles. Fundamentally, the trend is to the upside, but there will be many bumps on this road.

