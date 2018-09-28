SEC Charges Elon Musk With Fraud, Montana Skeptic Rides Again (Podcast)

Our collective analysis of what this means on my latest podcast.

The next, and possibly last, chapter in the Tesla (TSLA) saga starts today, in my opinion.

It was months ago that Elon Musk contacted the boss of Montana Skeptic and ostensibly had one of his companies biggest critics silenced. If you're not familiar with that story, you can catch up with it here first. Skeptic made his own statement on Seeking Alpha months ago, stating that:

Yesterday afternoon, the principal of the family office in which I am employed received a communication from someone purporting to be Elon Musk. Doubtful that Elon Musk could actually be attempting to contact him, my employer asked one of my colleagues to investigate and respond. My colleague then spoke by phone with Elon Musk (it was indeed him). Mr. Musk complained to my colleague about my writing at Seeking Alpha and on Twitter. Mr. Musk said if I continued to write, he would engage counsel and sue me.

On the same day that he returns on my podcast, Musk is sued by the SEC for fraud.

On my latest podcast, I try to answer:

What does it mean for Tesla going forward?

What does it mean for shareholders?

Customers? Will additional charges follow?

Will the DOJ weigh in?

I break down the entire situation for 30 minutes before being joined by the one, the only, Montana Skeptic - fresh off his several month hiatus.

Montana Skeptic is a well known Tesla skeptic and short seller who wrote frequently on Seeking Alpha and has over 4,000 followers. He manages a $1B+ portfolio for a family office and invests using bonds, equities, hedge funds, and private investments with a wide geographical and asset class dispersion. He has a J.D. degree from Yale Law School and he practiced for 30 years as a trial lawyer in commercial cases. Elon Musk called his boss and made him stop writing critically about the company several months ago. Today, he rides again exclusively on the QTR Podcast.

For those who are new to my podcast and as a reminder to others, I want to warn you up front that there is expletive language and that I am impassioned when I speak (read: it's mayhem).

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You also can subscribe to them on YouTube. Not investment advice. All podcast content is subject to the following disclaimer: terms of use.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.