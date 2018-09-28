W&T Offshore A Successful Story (Update)

WTI is reaching $9 again and I recommend to take some profit off the table.

The company announced today that it intends to offer $625 million in an aggregate principal amount of senior second lien notes due 2023 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

As part of the JV Program with Baker Hughes, the company announced that the ST 320 A-2 well logged 163 ft of net hydrocarbon, exceeding predrill estimates.

W&T Offshore announced that it is selling its ownership in overriding royalty interests in the Permian Basin for $56.8M.

Source: Offshore Energy Today - Gulf of Mexico

Investment thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a mid-tier US offshore oil producer. Its business is essentially confined to the US Gulf of Mexico. Please read my preceding article about the second quarter of 2018.

The company presents a robust profile with a good potential for production growth. Since the beginning of the year 2018, the stock increased over 100% and is one of the best success stories in this industry.

However, the stock is not cheap anymore, and while it could eventually go higher depending on oil prices, it has reached a rich valuation. Thus, it is perhaps time to recommend a pause ("hold") until such time we can assess the future oil situation with more certainty.

Quick presentation of the company

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG representing 60.1% of the total company production and natural gas representing 39.9%. The last known revenue repartition (2Q'18) is indicated below.

The company produces from assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water) representing about 45% of the daily production of oil or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water,) which represents over 50% of the daily output.

One particularly positive element about WTI is that it owns low-decay offshore assets which are producing even with lower CapEx levels. It is primarily due to the characteristics of the offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico which present a much longer "production life" and "production rate" compared to a Permian well as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

Note: The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been leading W&T for the past 31 years.

Production of Oil Equivalent has been lagging the past four quarters with an average of 37.2K Boep/d compared to nearly 42K Boep/d the preceding year. However, the real story here is the realized price per barrel of oil equivalent that has reached $43.38 as of June 30, 2018, and probably now above $45.

On April 30, 2018, W&T was able to strengthen its weakening balance sheet with an impressive new growth potential highlighted by the recent joint-exploration program with Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHGE).

Today’s announced partnership is part of W&T’s joint exploration and development program among a group of investors to drill up to 14 specified projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three years.

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 60.1% of the second quarter production, up from 58% in the first quarter.

Source: W&TI presentation.

The joint venture program provides more financial flexibility to the company. WTI will spend less on exploration CapEx. Therefore, as a result of establishing a JV drilling program (14 wells), the company has revised its 2018 CapEx program downward to $75 million from $130 million.

Three important news this week

1 - W&T Offshore announced that it is selling its ownership in overriding royalty interests in the Permian Basin for $56.8M. The transaction is anticipated to close before October.

The cash position was $129.44 million in Q2'18 with a long-term debt of $985.72 million. The net debt is now just below $800 million and net debt to EBITDA is about 2.75x

2 - W&T Offshore also announced that:

[D]rilled an exploration well from the South Timbalier 311 platform in Ewing Bank 910 field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and will spud a second well in the field following its completion. Reaching total depth, the ST 320 A-2 logged 163 ft of net hydrocarbon, exceeding predrill estimates, W&T said. The well is expected to be on production via existing infrastructure before year end.

These wells indicated above are part of the joint exploration program with Baker Hughes. The combined drilling program raised $361.4 million for the development of 14 specific projects in the Gulf of Mexico - four of which are underway, or on production - over the next three years.

W&T is expected to contribute 4.8% of the total capital expenditures and will receive 10.8% of the net revenues less expenses until certain thresholds are met, at which time W&T's effective interest in the well will increase to 13.8%.

3 - Today, the company announced the following:

Subject to market conditions, [the company] intends to offer $625 million in aggregate principal amount of senior second lien notes due 2023 (the "Notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers. W&T Offshore intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with borrowings from a proposed amended revolving bank credit facility and cash on hand, to: Repay and retire its outstanding 11.00% 1.5 Lien Term Loan and 9.00% Second Lien Term Loan and, Redeem or repurchase in full all of its outstanding 8.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019, 9.00%/10.75% Second Lien PIK Toggle Notes due 2020 and 8.50%/10.00% Third Lien PIK Toggle Notes due 2021.

Note: In connection with this offering, W&T Offshore has obtained a commitment letter from three commercial banks for a proposed amended revolving bank credit facility with initial bank lending commitments and borrowing base of $250 million that is expected to close concurrently with the closing of this offering of Notes.

Commentary and technical analysis (short term)

W&T has been an excellent investment the past year and a half. The new oil price boom put the stock on steroids. However, as I said precedently, the stock has reached its long-term resistance at $9 (triple top potential,) and it is likely that WTI will retrace again at support around $7, on any future oil prices weakness.

Habitually, I recommend selling a large part of your holding at resistance but, in this case, it would be a better strategy to sell only 20% and hold a little to see if the stock has enough strength to make a decisive break out on the plus side. Oil prices are quite bullish right now and a breakout could eventually happen.

The chart pattern is called an ascending triangle and is generally bullish for the mid-term, which means that WTI could eventually re-test $15 assuming a bullish future oil price.

