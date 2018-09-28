Pfizer: Where's The Stock Headed?

We look at the technical side of Pfizer's stock history to see if there are any hints to what the future might bring.

After having been underperforming for the last several years, Pfizer (PFE) has been on a tear recently. Adding in the dividend yield of more than 3.1%, many buy-and-hold investors have profited nicely in a relatively stable company.

Back in 1999, Pfizer’s all time stock high was near $50. In February of this year, it hit another long-term resistance level and then pulled back. Since that time, the stock has been on a tear similar to the 1999 run up.

I feel the stock has been wildly overbought. I discuss that one might wait for a pull back to enter into a new position. If you are long the stock, you might consider taking profits or selling covered calls if you want to remain holding the stock. For more aggressive traders, one might consider buying puts.

Looking at a shorter view of the last six months, PFE has gone from approximately 35 to 44, a non-annualized gain of almost 26%. While the Trump administration continues to place tariffs on more and more foreign goods and China retaliating with their own tariffs, US pharmaceuticals seem to have been exempt at this point. I think it would be unwise to place tariffs on drugs as they are needed around the world. Placing tariffs on life-saving and life-enhancing drugs might be seen as unusually cruel by their government’s citizens. This might be one reason that we have seen PFE soar this year.

Over the last 52 weeks, PFE is up over 23% while broad-based SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) has returned over 15%, a two-year high. Seen below are the top 10 holdings of XPH – in addition to PFE, all the majors are owned to make up 45% of their holdings: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bristol Myers (BMY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), etc. As can be seen in the two charts below, at least some of the reason that XPH has not tracked closer to PFE is due to JNJ lagging the group.

JNJ Stock Chart:

Recent News

Of course, PFE stock has moved for more reasons than just a safe haven from tariffs. A big plus for Pfizer is the new drug branded as Vizimpro. Vizimpro has been approved in the US as a first-line treatment of patients for some forms of lung cancer.

Technicals

Currently, PFE’s relative strength index (RSI) is above 50 and positive. The MACD is positive and above its signal line – this is a short-term bullish signal. Technically, momentum is bullish in the short term. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 42.67 and 41.20, respectively. PFE is currently trading above its 52-week high of 44.46. Resistance is 46.3 while support is 43.

Dividends

As can be seen below, PFE has a strong history of paying dividends. With a yield of 3.1%, it provides longer term investors with a nice return. However, you will note below (black line in chart) that the dividend yield is almost at its lowest point in the last five years relative to the historical stock price.

Trading by Company Insiders

While not a perfect indicator, it's interesting to view insider trading activity over time. Some investors believe there's a direct correlation to insider trading activity and future stock performance. However, I generally do not believe that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

Shown below are insider transactions for the last two years by transaction type as well as overall holdings of PFE stock. Other than non-open market transactions (which are most likely options being exercised), there has been very little activity by company insiders in the last two years.

Trade Idea

PFE is getting close to its all-time high. With the bullishness of the overall market as well as the XPH ETF now appearing to be in Wave 5 of the Elliott Wave Cycle (which is generally the cycle with the biggest move), I suspect PFE to continue its march toward 50. However, this level marks a very strong resistance point that I do not believe it will cross and be able to maintain.

Based on this, one might want to wait for a pullback to enter into a new position. If you are long the stock, you might consider taking profits as the stock nears 46-8 or putting in a stop loss at around 45. In addition, selling covered calls at 50 will help long-term holders increase their effective yield. For more aggressive traders, one might consider buying 45 puts a few months out and look to take profits around 38.

Important Announcement

