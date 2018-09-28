Maxwell Continues To Sorely Test Investor Patience Ahead Of Commercial Ramps

Maxwell has established a long track record of disappointment, but there's still value if management can execute and deliver on the hoped-for ramp in areas like autos and mass transit.

It has been clear for a while that 2018 wasn’t going to be a great year for Maxwell Technologies (MXWL), but bulls could take some solace in the idea that 2019 would see the start of meaningful ramps in long-awaited opportunities like auto ultracapacitors. While that is still a valid bull thesis in my view, the reality is that 2018 has been tougher than expected, including a higher cash burn that forced the company to move faster with a dilutive financing.

I’m frankly torn on these shares. I do genuinely believe that the company is going to see meaningful auto revenue starting in 2019 from platform wins in active suspension and ADAS backup systems and grow from there, and I do also believe in the potential in areas like rail. On the other hand, this is not a company whose execution track record leads me to want to lend any of whatever credibility I have to them. Accordingly, while I do think these shares are undervalued on the potential of the launches in 2019 and beyond, this is a consummate “caveat emptor” stock and one where you really need to do your own careful due diligence.

Another Weak Quarter, And A High Cash Burn Leads To A Financing Round

That Maxwell’s second quarter was weak was no great surprise, as it was pretty clearly telegraphed before that the high voltage business wasn’t going anywhere fast this year. Even so, the quarter managed to be a little worse than expected, with the expected weakness in high voltage (down 43% and actually not as bad as feared) worsened by a 10% drop in ultracapacitor sales. Margins weakened further (gross margin down about three points) and the cash burn jumped to over $18 million.

With liquidity running low and no meaningful prospect for a quick improvement in the higher-margin high voltage business, management launched a quick equity financing round, raising around $24 million (after fees) by issuing 7.6 million shares. That is significant dilution, but it does at least get the company to a point where it should see some of these long-awaited program launches move out the door, as well as a potential recovery in the demand for high voltage products from Chinese utility customers.

Will Auto Really Come Through?

Maxwell surprised the street earlier this year with a big platform win with the parent company of China’s Geely Auto (OTCPK:GELYY). Although this particular program won’t contribute until late in 2019 and won’t really get going until 2020/2021, it is one of over a dozen wins the company has logged in the auto space recently.

More of these wins should start showing up in the results in 2019, as companies launch new models with enhanced features like e-active suspensions. The question, though is just how impactful these wins will truly be. As a company, Maxwell has established a track record of over-promising and under-delivering, and past auto wins have proven to be less impactful than initially expected through a combination of only some model variants using ultracapacitors, lower content value/ASPs, and/or lower than expected sales.

I’m still cautiously optimistic about the potential for Maxwell’s ultracapacitors in the auto sector. Management talked of expecting a meaningful auto e-active suspension win in the near term, and I think that could be the Audi Q7, which as I understand has been in a long development and testing process. Another significant win with a major auto name would certainly help sentiment. As I said, I do believe there are legitimate uses in autos for ultracapacitors, as they offer complementary benefits to batteries – in brake recuperation systems, for instance, a lot of energy is wasted because batteries can’t handle the charge rate, but ultracapacitors can.

Will Trams Pan Out?

Management has also talked up the potential for its ultracapacitors in trains, with the company expecting as much as $30,000 to $50,000 in content from China’s CRRC for electric trams. These trams are a sort-of hybrid between busses and trains and CRRC is trying to position them as an alternative for smaller cities where rail build-outs are prohibitively expensive. Maxwell’s comment that CRRC expects to add 900 trams a year with their technology sounds great, but as a long-time follower of HollySys (HOLI) (a supplier of train signaling products to CRRC), I can tell you that CRRC tendering/ordering habits can be unpredictable in the best of times. Yes, this is a different type of product, and there is definitely a need for expanded clean public transportation in smaller Chinese cities, but I’d just offer the suggestion to be a little cautious counting on this revenue to come in exactly as expected.

The Opportunity

I’ve reduced my near-term expectations for Maxwell again, and the near-term outlook for utility spending is still mixed, with larger multinational utility product companies commenting on solid interest in renewables and smart grid-related spending, but more uncertainty in more traditional areas.

In the case of Maxwell, the combination of higher near-term losses/cash burn and the dilution from the offering has a rather large impact on my fair value estimate, dropping it to around $4.60 (from around $6, or $5.25 adjusted for dilution). I’m still looking for double-digit long-term growth and close to $250 million in 2022 revenue (with close to $100 million in auto revenue), as well as meaningful gross margin leverage in ultracapacitors, but Maxwell clearly has to get its near-term cash burn under control. What’s more, a lot is riding on the near-term ramp in auto, trains, and utilities, both from a financial and reputational/credibility standpoint.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I don’t have the confidence in Maxwell to advocate for this stock. I believe ultracapacitor technology has worthwhile applications, and I believe Maxwell has scored some legitimate and potentially meaningful wins. But there are no guarantees that Maxwell won’t be surpassed and left behind by other energy storage technologies/companies, and I think Maxwell really needs a run of good news and better results to shift sentiment.

