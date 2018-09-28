Chevron Is Growing Volumes Which Will Support A Growing Dividend

Figure 1 Source

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Chevron (CVX) back in May of this year. Part of my focus was how I had been wrong in my estimate of what the dividend increase at the beginning of the year would be. I had predicted a 1-cent raise but Chevron had raised it 4 cents. I don’t like to be wrong, but if I have to be wrong, I like to have my projections be too low. That can mean I miss a buying opportunity, but that is better than paying too much.

My buy price at the time, $127, was in large part driven by my expectation that the dividend increase expected in January of 2019 would revert back to a penny a quarter. My reasoning for this was that the 4-cent increase used up a lot of cash and that I expected Chevron to not want to devote that much cash to another large increase given where cash flow was at that time. It appears I have again underestimated how well Chevron could do.

What new information do we have now?

On July 19, Chevron released their Q2 2018 results. Below I include slides from their earnings call presentation that best show how the company did.

The slide above shows that Chevron has initiated a new program to buy back shares. While some like to call this part of shareholder distributions, I see buybacks as a reward to those who sell their shares. While I like dividends, even special dividends, better I know that there are several good reasons that companies use share buybacks. One of those reasons is that when times are tight, companies can easily scale back or cut share buyback programs without dropping the share price.

That Chevron is now starting a buyback program, and the calling it a return of surplus cash, tells me that times are good now. If Chevron weren’t generating more cash than it needs to cover the dividends, fund capital programs and manage debt, they would not be spending money to buy back shares.

The slide above shows the sources of the change in earnings from last year’s Q2. I like to look at this to see some detail in the changes. While an increase is good, it’s important to know where the increase came from so one can judge whether the increase comes from repeatable sources or one-time items. I see that part of the change was due to forex issues. While it’s nice to see that impact being positive, it’s also good that it is fairly small. With the price of oil being higher this year than last, it’s not a surprise that the upstream segment has reductions in earnings.

This slide above shows how the volume of oil and gas that Chevron produced this quarter changed from a year ago. I think increasing volumes is critical to the success of Chevron. Chevron spent billions of dollars on the project to increase its production volumes. During the recent low oil prices, Chevron borrowed billions and sold off assets so that it could keep funding these expansion projects. I want to see positive results from that.

In Q2, just due to those expansion projects, we see a 6.67% increase in total volume. Also important is the reduction in volumes due to unplanned downtime. I have been critical of Exxon Mobil (XOM) because it has had significant declines due to unplanned downtime. It’s good to see that for Chevron both planned and unplanned downtime had so small an impact on overall volumes.

I think economic activity will continue to improve over the next year to 18 months at a minimum. Given the big cuts to capital spending while oil prices were low, I see a continued gap between production and demand that will keep oil prices from declining and even more likely will cause a slow rise. Given the economic difficulties in Venezuela and reimposed sanctions on Iran, I see further factors that will contain supply growth.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Simply Wall St gets its data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For me, its main use is to help me visualize what is going on with a company as I tend to better understand information in pictures and graphs rather than just tables of numbers.

It’s helpful to me to see that revenue will grow pretty quickly over the next year or so and then slow down (to match the 3.9% average). The reported 4.6% expectation of earnings growth will limit the amount of dividend growth I predict as well.

How safe is the dividend?

To make a determination on how safe the dividend is, I like to look 5 years out at what I project the dividend payments to be. I compare that to the CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) I project in 5 years’ time based on a calculation of how poorly things would need to go so that CFFO wouldn’t cover the dividend. Since this is a “How bad do the wheels have to come off?” type scenario, I also calculate that management does more share sales and even increases the amount of preferred shares (if they have issued any).

So first, I start with a calculation of what CFFO will be over the next 12 months. Based on the 10-K, the CFFO for 2017 was $20,515 million. Based on the 10-Q, the CFFO for the first half of 2017 and 2018 respectively was $8,748 million and $11,898. So the CFFO for the last 12 months works out to be $23,665. I will assume that the next 12 months CFFO will stay flat. I will take the starting share count as 1,900.4 million. Over the last year, the share count increased by about 0.4%, so I will assume that management kicks that up to a 1% a year sale of shares.

CVX has no preferred shares currently outstanding, so I will not assume it issues some over the next 5 years. I also assume that management pays down debt by $3.5 billion a year. Over a period of 5 years, that would reduce long-term debt to less than $3 billion. Some of that cash could be used to increase capital spending above current levels as well.

Figure 3 4 cent next dividend increase, 3% a year increase after that

Using those parameters, CFFO would have to decline by an average of 12.5% each year for 5 years and Chevron would still have about 6 cents a share more than it needed to cover the dividends out of CFFO. I don’t see that big of a decrease lasting that long, so the dividend, with a 4 cent increase in January looks pretty safe to me.

In fact, the dividend looks so safe, I want to see how safe a bigger increase will be. So let’s assume rather than a 4-cent a quarter increase, the dividend is increased 6 cents. And rather than future increases being 3%, let’s see what 5% increases do.

Figure 4 6 cent next dividend increase, 5% increases after that

That is a much more aggressive set of increases, the dividend is 48 cents higher 5 years out. But as long as CFFO decreases by less than 11% each year on average, CFFO will still cover the dividend. I don’t know that management will be this aggressive with the dividend increase and I suspect that they won’t be. Likely, they will keep more cash in hand both to use for capital spending and to cover things in the inevitable time when oil prices drop again. But knowing that the cash flow is there to increase dividends this much gives me more confidence in the 4-cent increase.

As I think that oil prices will likely drift upwards over time due to low capital spending by oil companies over the last few years coupled with production problems in Venezuela and sanctions on Iran constraining production growth, I see it as far more likely that Chevron will see increases in CFFO and not decreases. That greatly enhances its ability to support and grow the current dividend.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see has increased the dividend it pays each year for 31 years. It sold assets and borrowed money in order to keep that record going.

As I said in the section on dividend safety, I expect 1 more payment at the currently declared rate and then 3 payments that include an increase of 4 cents a quarter. I estimate that the dividend from that point will increase 3% a year for the next 5 years (that works out to be just shy of 4 cents a quarter increase each year).

The terminal growth rate is set at 3% to match what I have used in the past and because that gives a value around where the current yield is when subtracted from my 6.4% discount rate. The terminal dividend growth rate is chosen so that the determination of whether the current price is of value or not is driven almost entirely by what the dividend in over the next 12 months and the first 5 years of predicted growth.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $139.35. Given the general volatility and uncertainties in the oil market, I want an additional 5% discount to that value to set my buy price. That makes my buy price $133. With the current market price just under $123, that means CVX is a good value for dividend growth investors.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see increases in cash flow, earnings and volumes. In particular, I want to see volumes due to the expansion projects continue to increase. I also want to see increased volumes out of the shale and other tight oil holdings.

With oil prices not at reasonable levels, I also want to see Chevron pay down the debt it built up during the low oil price years. This quarter they paid down some $2 billion net in long-term debt with more than $5 billion of short-term debt paid off as well. I want to see that continue. Chevron will eventually need the ability to borrow again when oils prices inevitably drop again.

Conclusion

Chevron is doing well. Earnings and cash flow growth has been good. And better yet, this hasn’t all been due to higher oil prices. It looks like, after spending many billions of dollars, that Chevron has managed to start growing volumes again. With the tight time caused by low oil prices behind it, Chevron has the ability to support and grow its dividend at a good pace. I predict at least a 4-cent a quarter dividend increase at the start of next year. That makes the current price of CVX, at just under $123, a very good buy for dividend growth investors.

