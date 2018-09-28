Will Just Energy's Growth Initiatives Help To Turn Around Its Business?

Investment thesis

Just Energy (JE) [TSX:JE] delivered a mediocre Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings release with declining profit margin, as it continues to struggle to grow its customer base. The company has several growth initiatives such as value-added services and retail location expansions to help it grow its customer base. Although these initiatives have resulted in a slight increase in its total customers, we remain cautious as competitions have resulted in margin compression.

Just Energy's declining business

Just Energy has struggled to retain its customers in the past 5 years. In fact, after reaching the peak of about 4.7 million customers in 2015, its total customers have declined to less than 4.2 million customers at the end of its fiscal 2018 (see chart below). Due to declining energy prices in the past few years as well as its past controversial and aggressive door-to-door marketing strategy, many of its customers found unnecessary to lock-in to a multi-year fixed price contract again. This can be seen from its high attrition rate of 12.7% and 12.9% in its fiscal 2017 and 2018, respectively.

As a result of its struggle to grow its customer base, Just Energy's revenue has declined from the peak of C$4.1 billion in its fiscal 2016 to C$3.6 billion in its fiscal 2018. Despite a growth rate of 3.3% in revenue in Q1 fiscal 2019, its gross margin declined to 17.52% from 18.59% in Q1 fiscal 2018. The company attributed this to higher competition as well as flat contract renewals.

Will its growth initiatives help to turn things around?

Offering multiple products and services to its customer

Over the past year, Just Energy has switched from an aggressive marketing strategy to a customer's demand-drive approach to meet the need of its customers. We like this approach as the strategy aligns Just Energy's interest with its customers' interest. Its strategies include offering more value-added products and services to its customers in order to reduce the attrition rate and improve the renewal rate. These services focus on energy conservation (e.g. smart home monitoring), water conservation, home security, etc. The company hopes to bundle these services with its conventional retail business. We believe there is growth potential in this field and that offering multiple services will actually lower the attrition rate.

Establish its presence in retail locations to increase its customer base

In order to increase its customers and promote its value-added services, Just Energy also has a plan to increase its presence in bricks-and-mortar retail locations. They have partnered with several retail partners to establish presence in their retail locations. So far, the company has established over 700 retail locations at the end of its Q1 fiscal 2019. The company is also working with well-known brands and strategic partners to launch its indirect sales channel. We believe these efforts have contributed positively to its customer additions in the past few quarters (see chart below).

Cost-containment initiatives

In Just Energy's recent Investor Day event, management indicated in its presentation that there is room to reduce its general & administrative expenses. Management believes that it can achieve savings through: (1) consolidation of back office functions such as accounting and finance, billing and pricing and structuring; and (2) consolidate customer information systems and customer relationship management systems. Management estimates an annual run rate cost savings of C$20 million in its fiscal 2019 and an additional C$20 million in its fiscal 2020.

We are concerned about competitions from other companies

There are many companies which want to enter the field of smart-home and offer multiple services that Just Energy is currently offering. For example, Enercare (recently acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)) which rents out water heaters to its customers is also introducing its smart-home solutions. Telecom companies such as BCE (BCE) also enters the field of smart-home by acquiring AlarmForce late last year. Like Just Energy, both Enercare and BCE are able to bundle its smart-home solutions with its current services. We anticipate some competitions but recognize that there are lots of growth opportunities.

Valuation at a discount to its peers

Just Energy is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.8x. It was trading at a multiple over 9x a year ago. This is much lower than the average of 7.7x of its Canadian peers.

Just Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 12.5%. Its dividend payout ratio (based on FFO) has increased significantly to 95% in its fiscal 2018 from 60% in its fiscal 2017. The company has only increased its dividend once in the past 5 years (back in 2014). Given its high payout ratio and that it is still in the midst of transitioning its business, we do not foresee any dividend increase in the near future.

Investor takeaway

Just Energy has struggled to grow its customer base since reaching its peak in 2016. Thanks to its growth initiatives, we have now seen fourth consecutive quarters of positive customer additions (although the additions were only modest). However, the company continues to struggle to maintain its gross margin due to competition. We believe investors may want to monitor these trends (e.g. profit margin expansion, improving customer adds) and wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

