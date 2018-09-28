Assessing The Impact Of The SEC's Securities Fraud Allegations Against Elon Musk

Though the case's resolution remains uncertain and Tesla might move forward even with no Musk at its helm, the development creates significant uncertainty over the company's leadership direction.

Most notably, the SEC is seeking removal and barring of Musk as a public officer or director, which would create a historic disruption for Tesla at a turbulent time.

In fact, it's alleged based on the documentary evidence the SEC has gathered that the deal was so far from certain that the statements were securities fraud.

The SEC has decided to bring a formal case against Elon Musk personally, indicating it believes it likely will prevail in its enforcement action.

On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a formal securities fraud lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in a personal capacity over Musk's August Tweets regarding a seemingly secured deal to take Tesla private at about $420 a share.

As compared with the original initial investigatory actions before now and amid other recent major leadership departures and the current SEC action, the potential removal of Musk from Tesla means Tesla's management culture could be significantly disrupted with negative business impact.

However, as evidenced by the exiting of other CEOs of troubled companies, Tesla would still have a major chance of rebounding in the future even with such a change in personnel. Given how especially central Musk has been to Tesla, this remains less likely and it still would mean Tesla would suffer perhaps one of its greatest periods of volatility, uncertainty, and turbulence it has seen as a public company.

SEC Action Moves From Potential To Actual

In many ways it was almost predictable that the Securities and Exchange Commission would now seek to make an example of Musk, whose response to the allegations didn't go into detail about how he might fight the alleged causes. Musk has long had a public profile that seemed to clash with government oversight, and his bravado in those Tweets, and the resulting discussion of if regulators would take action, undoubtedly pushed regulators to either move in or to be embarrassed by letting Musk walk free.

Nonetheless there always was the possibility that either regulators or the DOJ, which still apparently hasn't pursued any action, would choose not to take action against Musk or that, upon receiving the documents from the voluntary request, they would not find enough evidence to be able to bring a claim they thought they could win.

However on Thursday that changed, as Civil Action No. 1:18-cv-8865 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York with the SEC alleging that Musk made the Tweets that indicated it seemed nearly certain funding had been secured at $420 a share when in fact evidence shows he did not have the funding so secured, with "Musk’s false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla’s stock and resulting harm to investors."

As for the actual potential impact to Tesla and investors from a personal enforcement action against Musk, what's noteworthy for that in the complaint is the type of penalties the SEC seeks. Beyond various types of fines the SEC seeks from Musk individually, the most essential action the SEC seeks is to bar Elon Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company, which would include his current position with Tesla, under 15 U.S.C. § 78u[d].

If the SEC is bringing this action formally as it as, it means they believe the evidence they have gathered indicates they believe they have a very strong chance of it successfully resulting in some kind of agreement resolution or result. SEC cases almost always result in some kind of penalty for the persons or companies they are filed against, in this case Musk personally, as otherwise the SEC does not generally bring such cases for which they have extensive precedent and experience in.

As I described last month, a case seemed very possible based on the alleged public facts at the time and laws, and now the complaint seemingly irons it out clearer after the SEC's investigation. In the current complaint the SEC alleges Musk personally committed violations of Section 10(NYSE:B) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, securities fraud sections, essentially stating that Musk's Tweets gave a public impression of a major company-relevant action meaningful to its stock price but that in fact it was done with both material misstatements of fact and omissions.

I personally think it's going to be very tough for Musk to argue out of this, as even though it was something as seemingly innocent as Twitter (TWTR) it nonetheless still was a major venue of public communication, did apparently heavily affect the stock price and would have made sense to given the importance of going private as a corporate action, and based on the alleged facts gathered seemed to not remotely as secure as the impression was given.

Thus it's time to evaluate the potential ramifications of what might happen as this case proceeds for Musk and how Musk's sanctioning or removal may affect Tesla as a company.

If Musk Leaves Tesla, What's The Impact?

The precise impact of Musk's removal from Tesla on the company's long-term trajectory is hard to place, although given recent events at Tesla and how closely Tesla's operations and image have been tied to Musk it could be quite disruptive.

In the past few months many high-ranking Tesla officers have left the company with only seemingly minor disruption, yet Musk is different and could well be the straw that breaks the camel's back. After all, Musk was involved in Tesla from almost the very start when it was raising its initial rounds of funding and has led it as CEO for about a decade, including its entire time as a public company.

Essentially it appears the company is extraordinarily reliant on Musk's vision, expertise, image, and knowledge. From this perspective the entire company might falter significantly if Musk were forced to leave and no longer partake in the company's operations.

On the other hand, companies move on after even major leadership shakeups, and perhaps someone from the ranks of Tesla, or outside, could step in to lead the organization of such varied bright and brilliant people too. Many companies have seen their stock price benefit in both the short and long term when their CEO, even a longtime one, leaves amid a company's troubled position.

Another possible option is that if Tesla actually does go private, Musk may be able to remain - if the Department of Justice, which currently has not pursued any action beyond its investigation, doesn't intervene criminally too. This seems unlikely however as Musk seemingly had previously announced in late August that Tesla would not, in fact, be going private.

It also could be that Musk is able to negotiate a resolution with regulators that allows him to stay. However the fact that he already has rejected such an initial offer from the SEC for that, which apparently would have allowed him to avoid a public company officer/director ban though it reportedly would have significantly reduced his role at Tesla for a time and modified Tesla's board composition, makes it seem likely he's going to fight it out and more unlikely for regulators to allow hostilities to cease by offering such a settlement again.

Conclusion

Tesla is now in a situation which no company ever wants to face, where perhaps its most essential leader is personally under federal regulatory enforcement action and at risk of being banned from leadership of a public company. Despite this being a personal action against Musk only, not Tesla as a company, the action still has investment relevance to Tesla because of how exceptionally central Musk has been for Tesla's vision and business in all the years he has spent at its helm.

After all, remember even Wells Fargo (WFC) with its long history of scandals over these past few years only faced the removal and restructuring of a few board directors rather than what now Tesla is charged with.

Perhaps it's still possible for Elon Musk and the SEC to end this dispute without a lifetime ban for Musk, thus perhaps allowing him to stay at the helm of Tesla. Perhaps Musk will be removed, leading to a historic shakeup for Tesla and for which it may take a while for the company to get on its feet again. Perhaps Musk is removed and the company experiences a shakeup, but then lifts itself back up and moves forward, even if that seems uncertain based on how key Musk has been to it.

Nonetheless, the SEC development against Musk is serious and means the company is in for significant uncertainty at an already shaky time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.