Twitter: The Complete Research Report

Finally, we mix in current market conditions and try to set a price level below which value kicks in (reasonable point were "buy more" makes sense).

We then assess the value of the stock, both from the financial perspective and the "real business" point of view (product, real demand etc.).

We also present what "fixes" the company's digital ad business needs, what it should opt for concerning its data licensing business and what other revenue opportunities exist.

We clearly define what Twitter has become, what target groups it serves (users and content creators), and what steps it should undertake in order to grow users through time.

Twitter investors can use this article as a tool and periodically track whether the company is moving towards the right direction.

This article is the final part of a series covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in detail. It is the extract of all the information presented so far (5+1 articles). At the same time, it is a tool: A list of all the constituents we need to keep tracking over time.

It is segmented into three sections: What steps Twitter needs to make in order to grow users, what developments could boost the company's revenues (aside from user growth), and how we should assess the real "all-inclusive" value of the stock.

Before we get started, here are all the parts of the series:

Plus the latest update on Q2/2018 results: Twitter: This Is Not The End.

Growing users: Cultivation of the existing "ecosystem"

Social platforms are the land/soil on which various social ecosystems form. What ecosystem will "sprout" and how much it will grow depends on the platform's capabilities and the content creators it attracts.

Twitter then is defined by its content and the users it "lures" in, which together form a social ecosystem. If the company fails to sustain the ecosystem, the platform will die.

Therefore, content creators should be Twitter's No.1 priority, but it should also make sure that users have a positive experience (no abuses, can easily follow profiles, have all the necessary tools like chat and video calls, etc.). For Facebook (FB), a different rule applies: Its No.1 priority is users because they are the ones that create the baseline content (social content), to which they also react.

For a detailed definition of Twitter, read part 1 of the series "Twitter: Barely A Social Media Company".

Let's take a closer look at what Twitter "has become", by highlighting its major content creating groups:

News & Events: Digital traditional media (newspapers, magazines, TV, etc.) have made Twitter their online "hub". TicToc, a prototype customized page for Bloomberg, is an example of how this content creating group can develop and expand its presence on Twitter. Further, integrating TV live streaming capabilities can establish the platform as the sole social news (and events) aggregator.

*Note: Google News, Twitter's competitor in the news aggregation niche, does not allow for social interaction/reaction towards the content it communicates. Now that many large news mediums are transforming into subscription-based services, Google News is slowly becoming useless.

Businesses, Non-profit Organizations, Government Agencies: Businesses use Twitter to make announcements or to post offers and non-profit organizations to spread the word concerning their work in order to receive donations. Users can also follow various agencies, like their local police station or transportation agency, which make vital announcements (active riots, traffic jams, closing storms, etc.).

Public Figures & Politicians: Movie stars, corporate stars, and other public figures can utilize Twitter to retain their fans but also to generate additional revenues by sponsoring and promoting products. Politicians can use the platform to promote themselves and run digital ad campaigns. They can also gauge their voters' sentiment and worries.

To maximize the potential of the platform, Twitter must cultivate the above groups and further optimize user experience. Below are the most important steps the company must carry out in order to blossom.

How to reduce the systemic risk (What is Twitter's systemic risk? Read part 2 of the series): Twitter has the power to become a major communications tool. If the platform manages to localize all of its content automatically for each user (regional news media, regional police station, regional politicians etc.), it will become a need product rather than just another digital medium. The DAU/MAU rate (currently at ~30%) would increase substantially and Twitter would reduce the risk of losing its core users (systemic risk).

How to grow users: Twitter needs to form a department with the sole purpose of cultivating its relationship with the largest of traditional media (per nation). After that has been accomplished, it can expand to smaller and more "local" digital media. This type of relationship will allow the platform to share users/readers with those businesses. It is a great and easy way to grow users. Twitter should apply the same strategy to major public figures as well as politicians. Greater customization capabilities need to be unlocked to public figures that have reached a certain follower milestone and have verified their identity.

How to retain users: (a) Earlier I suggested that Twitter should grant its major content creators ("Twitter Partners") the right to customize their profile pages. It would, therefore, also make sense for the platform to separate personal from professional profile pages (in the same way Facebook does, with profile and like pages). This way the company could integrate additional tools depending on the type of a page. (b) Twitter needs to continue with the clean-up process (Smyte) and push for user verification in the same way Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) does (verification via registered phone number). The process should be carried out over four years (with periodic reminders to users) and after that, non-verified users should be temporarily banned (they'll be able to unlock their accounts again if they verify their identity).

Below are some Alexa stats that show how Smyte altered Twitter's status on the web (approximations):

Pushing for user verification will make Twitter an "established" platform. The same process would also reduce the costs of managing abuses. And that's important since Twitter will most likely have to create a new department, with the sole purpose of checking on every account that Smyte has automatically banned (otherwise it risks "killing" its ecosystem).

Note: While the extra expenses (new department) would drag down Twitter's operating and profit margins, over time user growth should experience an upward trend (all else equal). And since more users mean higher revenues and profits, the negative financial impact would only be temporary. Of course, the size of these expenses will be linked to the number of active users. So the higher the user count, the greater these expenses will be (in absolute values, not margin percentage terms).

(c) Finally, if Twitter indeed chooses to separate the personal from the professional profile, it should also consider altering the "limited word count per tweet" rule for personal profiles. Limiting how long a tweet can be might make sense for news (so that a user can scan through today's posts fast), but not for personal tweets. People want a platform that is flexible. Allowing them to reply to a tweet without having to deal with the word count limitation could be the middle ground here.

If Twitter doesn't become the partial alternative to Facebook, it will have a hard time growing users. The company needs to study Facebook users (why they use the platform, what applications are they mostly using, etc.) and find the key to "sharing" them. The data is right there. Twitter's purpose needs to be to share users with other social media. There is no need to try and penetrate new user markets. It's easier to "entice" a user already familiar with social media, to (at least) also join Twitter.

Adding a "sign in with Facebook" button on Twitter's sign-up page, could speed-up this transfer of users.

Growing revenues: Ads eligibility, stats availability and monetization opportunities

The digital ad business (revenue source)

In Part 3 of this series "Twitter: Oh There Is Growth Potential Alright!", we discussed the potential of the social media industry and what it means for Twitter.

As the graph depicts the digital ad market, which is Twitter's primary revenue source, is projected to grow for the next two years (at the very least). The same graph also shows that social media are heavily competing for the same pie with search engines and other sub-industries. How big the piece of the digital ad market will be for social media and Twitter, depends on:

User growth, DAUs, and MAUs (more users or active users equal more revenues).

User engagement rates (likes, replies, re-tweets, total time spent on Twitter, average impressions per tweet, etc.).

The variety of the content created and how marketers use the platform (for brand recognition, direct sales etc.).

Video integration (whether video content is picking up steam, the number of videos uploaded, the average number of views per video etc.).

The targeting and reporting capabilities of Twitter's ad platform.

These are all data we must track quarterly. We should also be scanning for any market research papers relevant to the digital ads market (industry) and its potential.

Now aside from all of the above, here are some "platform fixes" that Twitter should apply and which could potentially increase revenues:

(a) Expanding ad eligibility: When I tried promoting a website that I manage on Twitter, I soon "hit a wall". I couldn't advertize in my native language because it was not eligible. Here are the eligible languages that the tweets must in:

As you can see, aside from Bahasa (the language of Indonesia), all Asian languages are not eligible for ads on Twitter. Hindu (India) and the Turkish language are also not available. And neither is any form of Arabic.

One can easily come to the conclusion that ad revenues could witness a boost if Twitter-Ads were to support more languages. A ~5-10% increase in revenues could be achieved, but the platform must also "renovate" its client support system.

What's wrong with the support system? Well, when I tried to contact client support via live chat, I had to talk to an automated reply system. After I posted my questions, the bot assured me that a specialist would reach out via email. I had to repeat the process four times in order to get someone to answer (after 3+ days). Makes you wonder how much extra revenue Twitter has lost over time because of this under-developed support system.

(b) Twitter analytics: The platform's stats are still very limited.

One can see past data for various engagement figures (data older than 28 days). Demographics are also available (Audience tab). Still, there are no comprehensive reports for (i) follower demographics (beyond 28 days), (ii) the follower growth rate and (iii) monthly or daily active users. These are all metrics that need to be available, metrics that Facebook already has for a long time now (the same holds for language eligibility discussed earlier).

Note: Those of you looking for complementary Twitter stats, visit Social Blade.

2. The data licensing business (revenue source)

Data licensing is a growing source of additional revenue for Twitter. Since I am not a client, I don't have any practical details to share with you other than my overview assessment. Here is what I noted in a past article of mine:

For Facebook, data re-selling is an "indirect" business. Whenever a marketer puts up an ad, targeting options are being set up. Those options constitute an indirect sale of user data, which is priced into the ad's cost. Twitter, on the other hand, is also "directly" re-selling user data (data licensing). We can look at it as if a marketer is buying the results of a research poll carried out by Twitter. The company collects user reaction data and organizes it into something meaningful or useful to marketers (a market research paper). If Twitter manages to retain the right to re-sell data directly to third parties, it will pretty much be the only large social medium that generates direct market research information - the most valuable information an advertiser can hope for (i.e. knowing what their potential clients want and need) - Quote Source.

3. Further monetization opportunities (potential revenue sources)

So are there any additional opportunities that allow for further monetization of the existing user base? Well, there are at least two that I can think of:

Traditional media subscriptions: Digital newspapers and magazines are more and more relying on subscriptions to survive and grow. There has been tremendous growth and no social medium has yet managed to tap into this newly formed market (share revenues with traditional mediums). Twitter is the most eligible platform.

We have already suggested that the company should cultivate its relationship with newspapers and magazines (allow for profile customization and improve direct communication channels). If the process is proven a success, it can then move the relationship to the next level and allow for subscriptions to be available on Twitter directly (subscription application).

Traditional media would in total benefit because they have a place where they can (i) retain their readers and (ii) sell more subscriptions. Twitter, on the other hand, will (i) solidify its relationship with traditional media (and exchange readers/users with them) and (ii) create yet another revenue source (great for diversification purposes).

Crowd-funding application: YouTube has thrived by incentivizing freelance (and professional) original content creators. Twitter has not yet laid the groundwork required for a creative content creating ecosystem to form. A good start for that would be to copy or even buy-out the platform known as Patreon (Wiki).

Patreon is a platform where original content creators (of any kind) can monetize their work. A short movie maker, for example, can share content with his followers on Twitter, hoping to also convert them into patrons or funders. It is essentially a crowd-funding platform and you have to admit, its profile setup looks very much like that of Twitter, doesn't it? Would it be really so hard for the social media company to integrate similar capabilities?

Twitter's current status: It's positive, but we need to remain vigilant

There are many angles to a company when it comes to valuing it objectively. Every ratio encompasses a much deeper meaning than what is otherwise considered a "clear message". Let's take a brief look at the P/E ratio, comparing Twitter with Facebook:

The gap between the PE ratio (T.T.M.) and the forward PE ratio is what analysts expect. So essentially they believe that Q3 and Q4 of this year will remain profitable and that Twitter will generate around 100 million in profits (per quarter). Even if that's going to be the actual outcome, a 42 PE still indicates that analysts believe Twitter to be a growth stock and that the turnaround is already in play. What if they are wrong?

As you can see from the graph, Twitter is still diluting its shares (blue line). Ok, there is almost no Tech company that is not doing the same thing, especially if it is at its growth stage (and the T.T.M. rate is actually lower than 5%). But what about expenses (orange line)? Isn't growth naturally linked to growing expenses (investments, expansion)?

Remember that Twitter might need more staff to comply with any new regulations (EU, Congressional, other), that are still unclear. The company will likely also need more people to properly integrate as well as manage Smyte (how will it process all those flagged users?). Just look at Facebook after January 2018. The expense rate grew much faster than before. And as is customary, the bigger companies most of the time precede the smaller ones.

The logic behind the pessimistic approach is the following: If Twitter expenses were to expand again, while revenues and user growth stalls, the stock price would decline further (profits are currently the optimistic headline). For the company to counter the extra expense load, it would have dilute shareholders. But now that the stock price is lower, it would have to dilute them even more (back to double-digit dilution rates). This situation would drag down prices for a second time (spiral effect). So what should we be now, optimists or pessimists?

Because of these complexities (no clear message), I strive to understand the business above everything else. If a business (product, real demand etc.) is unique and has limited direct competition, it will also be able and hire the proper personnel to run its day to day operations. It would also be positive if there are no majority shareholders in place. This way, it only comes down to the value of the business (product etc.) and there is no danger for a majority shareholder to turn greedy, propping up the price of shares in order to make profitable insider trades - at the expense other shareholders.

I like Twitter because of its potential as a social platform and because it is "running" a unique market (by "running" I mean that it is monopolizing its niche market). Since the IPO, the company has for the first time taken steps that will establish it as a legitimate and sustainable business - (Read "Twitter: This Is Not The End", for more details on Q2/2018 results).

It has also cut back in diluting shareholders, which means that profits are "real", i.e. the additional inflows reported are not shareholder money presented differently (dilution). But the process of turning Twitter into a turnaround symbol could take more time, with a lot of volatility in-between that will torture our nerves. In short, though, Twitter's current price range (~$28-31) is "objective", now those profit goals are met (~$100m/quarter) and revenues have started picking up again. Therefore anything below that range can be seen as "extra value" and buying at these levels would make sense (i.e. below $28). That is of course if current conditions continue to hold (profits, revenues, margins, lower dilution rate). What about market conditions?

I know: This is the longest bull market since WWII, markets have evolved, and this is nothing new. But we are still moving against a core rule, i.e. we are buying at record high levels (against the buy low sell high rule). And this is something we need to put into the "equation" when valuing Twitter. Hence a good price to buy more shares is most likely around $25 or lower (where the real "all inclusive" value begins). While the price might never move that low (aside from markets crashing), if we are in for the long run, we need to maintain reasonable buy-more-ranges (ex. $45, $35, $25) to better manage our average price. Never get carried away. Never buy with leverage, except maybe right after a market crash.

The business though is a good one. As shareholders, we must remain vigilant nonetheless. It is our job to track the company at least on a quarterly basis and re-assess its underlying (all inclusive) value every time. Not just numerically, but also from the perspective of a real actual business, which clients are the users and content creators. And at the very end, it all comes down to them.

Author's postscript note

