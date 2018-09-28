Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Storage Deficit Widens

The battle between the natural gas bulls and bears rages on, but much of the direction in natural gas in the coming weeks will be dependent almost entirely on the weather outlook.

EIA reported a storage build of 46 Bcf for the week ending September 21. This compares to the +61 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +63 Bcf.

Welcome to the storage deficit widens editionof Natural Gas Daily!

The +46 Bcf was 35 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +81 Bcf and 12 Bcf lower than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

EOS decreased materially once again from last week's 3.315 Tcf to 3.255 Tcf.

Storage Deficit Widens

Natural gas storage deficit widens past ~600 Bcf following this week Thursday's natural gas storage report. The bullish +46 Bcf compared to our estimate and the consensus highlights that the demand variables for the week ending 9/21 were significantly higher than we expected. The nuclear power outage that resulted from Hurricane Florence pushed power burn demand close to the summer highs, and the tight storage balance pushed natural gas prices to $3.10/MMBtu yesterday.

The bullish natural gas storage report widens the current storage deficit to the five-year average, and based on our forecast, the deficit is expected to remain the same until the beginning of November.

The battle between the bulls and bears

At the moment, the natural gas market is very polarized. On one end, the natural gas bulls contend that with storage finishing near record low levels, the winter gas trading period could see natural gas prices spike to new heights.

On the other end, natural gas bears contend that with lower 48 production set to break ~85 Bcf/d by December, the natural gas market will be amply supplied.

Based on our analysis, we believe natural gas volatility will materially increase over the winter gas trading months with the volatility dictated by every change in HDD in the major weather models. In addition, because the natural gas market is now so heavily reliant on production to keep the market amply supplied, if we have extremely cold weather resulting in production freeze-offs (similar to last year), then we could see spot gas prices spike materially higher.

This will be a major risk factor for natural gas bears expecting lower gas prices during the winter gas trading months, while natural gas bulls should use those opportunities to offload long positions.

In our view, the key to how the set-up looks like in 2019 is 1) where we finish natural gas storage by April 2019, and 2) where natural gas production will be by April 2019.

LNG demand is expected to increase by ~6 Bcf/d from now to the end of 2019, so the structural demand increase will help alleviate the surplus supplies we are seeing on the market today. If production growth trajectory remains strong in 2019, however, then we don't see natural gas prices sustaining materially above $3/MMBtu. The outcome will vary, so market participants should hold a flexible view.

Trading Position

In the short term, we initiated a new long DGAZ position today at $18.88. Our view is based on the latest ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook that shows warmer than normal temperatures in the East for the first two weeks of November. If so, then natural gas prices will be pressured when the start of heating demand season get delayed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.