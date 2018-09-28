JPMorgan: Setting Up For New Highs

The stock has built a massive base the past several months and looks like it wants to break out through here.

For those invested in the Financial sector (XLF) for 2018, it's been a back and forth battle with little progress made. The Financials are one of the few sectors still stuck beneath their early 2018 highs, and the majority of the big banks have been even worse performers. Fortunately, for those willing to stick to the leaders, JPMorgan (JPM) has been the shining star of the group. The stock has put up an 11% return off the 2018 lows, increased its dividend, and has plans to take on the discount brokers with its new commission-free arrangement. JPMorgan's performance this year is a testament to why it pays to stick with the leaders, and is precisely the reason I'm still long the stock and have added to my position in the past month.

As we can see from a chart of the Financial Sector ETF below, XLF has had a difficult time making much headway after each reclamation of its 200-day moving average. While it's a positive that it's managed to get back above it as this has taken it out of the downtrend territory, it's been a battle for the ETF to make any team traction. We can see that XLF had slipped marginally back below its 200-day moving average again this week, and the majority of the big US banks have remained weak as well.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Financial Sector ETF continues to have a tough time with the $28.50 area, with multiple tests of this area leading to sell-offs thus far this year. If the ETF were to close on its lows, it would drop back beneath its 40-week moving average for the second time this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at JPMorgan vs. the majority of the Big Banks, we can see that little has changed from Q2. The majority of big banks continue to be stuck in either ranges or intermediate downtrends.

(Source: TC2000.com)

JPMorgan has been giving up ground grudgingly and has managed to fight its way back to just below all-time highs. Switch one sentence for other, Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are all beneath their 200-day moving averages making lower highs the past year. This strength in JPMorgan's stock in the face of broad-based weakness in the sector is a sign that the bank is the one name being accumulated. We can see evidence of this in a more zoomed-in chart like the one below. While Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have all averaged a return of 2% for Q3, JPMorgan is up over 10%. The stock has built a large cup-and-handle base over the past 8 months, and is currently sitting just a few percent below all-time highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to the daily chart, we can see further evidence it's outperforming its peers. The stock has pulled back to its 50-day moving average, but is still well below its rising 200-day moving average. I would expect any tests of this 200-day moving average to be bought up if we do see further weakness, as it would reach oversold levels around there.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the weekly chart of JPMorgan, we can see that it's still trading in a small consolidation above its 40-week moving average. While the Financial Sector ETF has already broken beneath its 40-week moving average and has the potential to close below it, JPMorgan is more than 3% above it even after the sell-off this week.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news for investors in the Financial Sector ETF is that the banks tend to like the month of October.

(Source: Steve Deppe, CMT (@SJD10304) | Twitter)

As the table built by Steve Deppe above shows us, the Financial Sector ETF has posted a positive return in October in 8 of the past 10 years when it has entered the month above its 12-month moving average. The average return during the month of October has been 1.71%, with a median return of 2.60%. In addition to this, the average draw-up during the month of October has been an even more impressive 4.31%. This means that on average when XLF has entered October above its 12-month moving average, it has traded up 4.31% from the September close over the next 22 trading days.

Having said that, if we're going to discuss draw-ups, it's also worth discussing draw-downs. The Financial Sector ETF tends to see weakness in October as shown by the column on the far right. The average draw-down in October is 3.89%, with a median draw-down of 2.93%. This means that it's quite possible the current weakness we're seeing extends into next month. What we can take from this table is that despite the index trading lower than the September close by an average of 3.89% when it enters October above its 12-month moving average, it still manages to finish the month up. This means that October tends to be a buy-the-dip month for banks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Support for XLF currently sits at $27.35 and $26.55, with resistance at $28.50. This means that if the index were to trade down to these levels in October, it might be providing a good shot for a trade back up towards resistance. The caveat is that it must finish the month above $27.80 (above the 12-month moving average).

Rather than try to swing trade the indexes, I prefer to just stick to the leaders. JPMorgan is leading the indexes, XLF is heading into one of its strongest months of the year, and JPMorgan's fundamentals continue to improve with recent news of a dividend increase and its new YouInvest with 100 free trades and low-fee trading thereafter ($2.95).

While YouInvest has yet to prove itself as adding to the JPMorgan investment thesis, it's an innovative step made by management to take market share from the discount brokerage space. It's nice to see JPMorgan taking a page out of Amazon's (AMZN) book and looking for ways to grow the company even if it means getting creative and stepping into neighboring industries. The dividend yield hike of 43% to $0.80 cents on a quarterly basis is icing on the cake for shareholders and a reason JPMorgan remains my favorite US bank.

(Source: TC2000.com)

JPM continues to lead its peers, is working on building out the handle of a large base, and will likely benefit from the seasonal strength on the way for XLF. I remain long the stock with an average cost of $76.86 after purchasing the core of my position in 2016 (from the image above), and plan to stay long the stock as long as it does not close below $104.00 on a weekly basis. A weekly close below $104.00 would put the uptrend in jeopardy and have me exiting my position for a 35% gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, JPM, UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a weekly basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.