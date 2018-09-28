Snap Is Burning Cash Like A Drunken Sailor

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

A few months ago Citron Research started coverage of Snap (SNAP) with a $17 price target. The stock shot up in the mid-single-digits on the news. I found the story rather odd since Citron was known as a short seller. The firm cited SNAP's compelling valuation relative to other social media platforms, and that the short thesis had likely run its course. I assumed Citron was either trying to change sentiment on Snapchat or put the company in play.

So far a suitor has not materialized. Apparently, investors also have come to their senses. Over the past year SNAP is off by about 40%. Its underlying fundamentals suggest the stock could fall further.

Snapchat Is Burning Cash Like A Drunken Sailor

Since its initial public offering Snapchat has garnered quarterly revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars, yet the company has consistently hemorrhaged cash. Its Q2 2018 revenue of $262 million was up 44% Y/Y. Daily active users ("DAUs") of 188 million rose 9%, while average revenue per user ("ARPU") rose 33%. Growth in ARPU outstripped the 16% rise in cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU"). This would imply the company is benefiting from scale.

However, its revenue less cost of revenue is still not enough to cover R&D and sales and marketing expenses. Its R&D and SG&A expenses fell Y/Y by double digits. However, by my estimation, Snapchat had EBITDA of -335 million, up from -436 million in the year earlier period.

Cash flow from operations was -$199 million in Q2, up from -$210 million in the year-earlier period. Over the past four quarters the company has reported cash flow from operations of -$569 million. That's an improvement over full-year 2017's cash flow from operations of -$735 million, but still alarming. At the end of Q2 2018 Snapchat had cash and marketable securities of nearly $1.6 billion, down from $2 billion at year-end 2017. That figure will likely dwindle further after Q3 results are reported. How much cash burn can SNAP bulls continue to stomach?

Snapchat Needs To Continue To Monetize Its Platform

I think Snapchat's model of allowing exploding videos is unique and value added. The question remains, "can you monetize it." Twitter (TWTR) faced this dilemma shortly after it went public, and appears to have turned the corner. BlackBerry (BB) is still trying to monetize its cryptography security technology. In my opinion, BlackBerry has not proven it has the necessary scale to succeed at it. At the end of the day, just because Snapchat's exploding videos are a great idea does not mean the company should be publicly traded.

To spur ad dollars Snapchat increased the number of companies that could market products on its platform. CEO Evan Spiegel revamped the site to separate [i] photos and videos generated by users' friends from [ii] content delivered from content creators and influencers. The company recently partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to allow users to shop directly from Snapchat without leaving the app. My interpretation is that the growth in daily active users ("DAUs") or user engagement is not robust enough to drive revenue high enough to make money. Snapchat is fighting hard to monetize its site, but will users find the presence of ads from Amazon and/or other brands off putting? If so, this could dampen user engagement.

The jury is still out on whether past changes to the site have been effective. There are signs that user engagement is up, however DAUs fell sequentially last quarter:

While our monthly active users continue to grow this quarter, we saw 2% decline in our daily active users. This was primarily driven by a slightly lower frequency of use among our user base due to the disruption caused by our redesign ... We feel that we have now addressed the biggest frustrations we’ve heard and are eager to make more progress on the tremendous opportunity we now have to show more of the right content to the right people. For example, the number of people that watch publisher stories and show the iOS every day has grown by more than 15% this year. And we are excited to bring the learnings from our iterations on iOS store to our Android application. Additionally, more Snaps from publisher stories and shows reviewed in July than any other month in our history.

At some point Snapchat must prove it can make money. Given its cost structure the bar appears to be rather high. In Q2 2018 its ARPU and CoRPU were $1.40 and $1.02, respectively. That created $0.38 per user to cover R&D and SG&A expenses.

Snapchat's R&D and SG&A were a combined $2.16 per user, yielding EBITDA per user of -$1.78. To become EBITDA positive Snapchat must rapidly grow its revenue base, increase ad rates, increase user engagement or cut costs.

Recent changes to the platform were designed to spark user engagement and ultimately ad revenue. We should know more next quarter whether the changes have been effective. At its current cash burn rate Snapchat may not have many more quarters to figure it out.

Conclusion

Snapchat is burning cash like a drunken sailor. SNAP is down more than 40% Y/Y and will likely fall further. SNAP remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.