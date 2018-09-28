Helios And Matheson Analytics: The Details Are In The Statements

It appears the company will have to continue their path of reverse split after this upcoming one.

While the board of directors gave a logical reason for the reverse split, however, the company definitive proxy statement and quarterly report shed another light.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc recently submitted a request to perform another reverse split of up to 1 to 500 shares.

On September 26, 2018, Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) filed a definitive proxy statement for up to 1 to 500 shares reverse split (proposal 1) and adjourn or postpone the special meeting if they do not have sufficient votes to pass proposal 1 (proposal 2). While the company have spent efforts to lower their cash burn, however, looking into the details of the preliminary proxy statement and their recent 10-Q filing suggested price decline and additional reverse split are nearly guaranteed.

Reason for the Reverse Split

As reported by the company in the proxy statement, on June 21, 2018, Nasdaq notified HMNY that their bid price for common shares close below the $1.00 requirement per share for 30 consecutive days, for which, they have 180 days to resolve the deficiency. By having a 1 to 500 reverse split this will regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

On June 21, 2018, Nasdaq notified us that the bid price of our common stock had closed below the required $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days, and, accordingly, that we did not comply with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. We have been provided 180 calendar days, or until December 18, 2018, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If we are not able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the common stock could be delisted and trade on the over the counter market.

Another reason for the reverse split is to allow institutional investors (mutual funds, hedge funds, etc) that would otherwise cannot invest in stocks whose price is below a certain threshold. This will potentially increase the trading volume and liquidity of the stock and decrease the volatility as there might be a long-term investor. Further, analyst may be interested to provide research recommendations within their policies and procedures (some research firm will not allow low priced stock/low market cap company to be analyzed.) Lastly, a higher price stock may have a lower commission trading cost to investors, which again, will attract additional bids.

While the reasoning seemed to be valid, however, after reading the proxy statement and their recent quarterly report, I have my reservation.

Share Counts

While I’m surprised, but not shocked to see the amount of outstanding shares as of September 14, 2018 was 1,355,886,090 shares (according to the proxy statement) from 1.685 Million shares on July 24, 2018, that represents over 1.354 Billion shares issued in less than 2 months! If the company issued the shares at an average price of 5 cents, HMNY would have grossed $67.7MM, hence an estimated cash burn of approximately $30MM per month (less financing cost).

As of the record date, 1,355,886,090 shares of our common stock were outstanding and 20,500 shares of Preferred Stock were outstanding.

Further, through the proxy statement, the company disclosed that they need around 2,650,856,316 shares in reserve after the reverse split in order to be in compliance with their commitments to their stakeholders. (convertible debts and other obligations). This leads back to the July 23rd vote to increase their authorized shares to 5,002,000,000. After deducting the required shares, the company is allowed to have less than 2.35 billions shares floating in the market. With the remaining 1B shares (5.002B - reserve required - Sept 14, 2018 outstanding) left since September 14, 2018, the company would have approximately $15MM (1B * $0.015) of funding left for their at-the-money equity raise. This would only give them enough money to fund their operations till the reverse split vote.

Expenses

In one of the paragraph from the proxy, it stated that after the reverse split, on top of giving them breathing room to issue shares for debt conversion, they may also include make-whole interest (interest that were owe but not paid) increasing the amount of reserved shares for conversion causing even more dilution in the future. This will make additional reserve shares required for the company or the company may need to issue additional shares to pay their interest expense.

Further, following any reverse stock split, we will have additional shares available to issue upon conversion or exercise of outstanding securities of the Company that are convertible into or exercisable for common stock, including the conversion of unrestricted principal and make-whole interest under our outstanding Notes following payments by investors under investor notes payable to us. Stockholders should be aware of the extremely dilutive nature of the Notes and that additional conversions of the Notes could cause downward pressure on the price for the common stock

The company also made it publicly known that they will continue to issue additional shares after the reverse split to continue their deficit spending, therefore, dilution will occur shortly after the split.

In addition, we will continue to require significant proceeds from sales of our debt or equity securities to fund our operations for the near future, which will cause further dilution to stockholders

Further, a simple search on google or other investment website indicated that there are currently multiple class action lawsuits HMNY is currently facing:

While the legitimacy and the success rate of the lawsuits are unknown, however, legal cost for the company will increase as a result of multiple lawsuits. The legal cost is unknown at this time, however, judging by the disclosure that additional at-the-market offering are needed to fund operations, it is reasonable to assume that all legal cost (along with settlements if any) will be funded by dilutions.

As of August 10, 2018’s Quarterly Report, the company disclosed they have approximately 3.2MM subscribers, a growth from 3MM subscribers as of June 30, 2018

MoviePass has experienced significant subscriber growth in less than nine months growing from approximately 1.0 million subscribers in December 2017 to approximately 3.0 million subscribers as of June 30, 2018. As of August 10, 2018, MoviePass also had approximately 3.2 million subscribers

Assuming no cancellation of subscribers from August 10th, 2018 till today, this would equate to higher cash burn for their operations.

Why Share Price Matters

As mentioned in the proxy statement, one of the reason HMNY believes reverse split would be beneficial to the company was because it will attract institutional investment and analysis coverage, however, many institutional investor and analysis will not buy/analyze the stock immediately after the reverse split. As history have shown us from the previous split, if the company decides to perform a reverse split at 2 cents a share (currently trading at 1.5 cents) the post-split share price would begin trading at $10, however, given the historic performance from the previous split less than 2 months ago, the stock would be back to 24 cents a share within 5 trading days.

July 25, 2018 to July 31, 2018 Initial Price % Drop Closing Price 21.25 50.12% 10.6 10.6 35.56% 6.83 6.83 70.72% 2 2 60% 0.8 0.8 38% 0.496

Estimate Price Movement Initial Price % Drop Closing Price 10 50.12% 4.99 4.99 35.56% 3.21 3.21 70.72% 0.94 0.94 60% 0.38 0.38 38% 0.24

This would immediately bring HMNY out of institutional investments range on the 3rd trading day, hence, HMNY may not attract any new institutional buyer should history teaches us anything.



Convertible Debentures

One paragraph that stands out in the proxy statement was the authorized stock and available reserve requirements on their debentures. As the notes are convertible to common shares, the number of share that are convertible is based on the share price. As of September 26, 2018, HMNY will need to reserve approximately 5.3 Billion shares (higher than current authorized shares of 5.002B), the line below summarized:

The lack of adequate authorized shares of common stock available to satisfy our reserve requirements under the Notes and for future equity financings could materially limit or delay the Company’s ability to obtain capital as and when needed or consummate future acquisitions involving the payment of consideration in shares of our common stock. Effecting the Reverse Split Amendment would enable the Company to satisfy its reserve requirements under the Notes and create additional unreserved shares available for future equity financings and acquisitions

With the paragraph above stated, this means the only way HMNY can continue to be in compliance with their debentures, they will need to increase their share price in order to satisfy their covenants, however, in their recent 10-Q the company also expects to have significant cash outflow for at least 12 months, this would mean additional at-the-market financing (If they cannot obtain debt financing, which might also be dilutive and require additional reserve shares as a covenant) is expected which drives up the share count and lower the share price to breach covenant once again, the another reverse split is expected.

The Company expects to continue to incur net losses and have significant cash outflows for at least the next twelve months. ……. While management plans to raise additional capital from sources such as sales of the Company’s debt or equity securities or loans in order to meet operating cash requirements, there is no assurance that management’s plans will be successful

At this point I can see the follow Circle of events, unless some material changing event occurs in the future, I do not foresee any change in the reverse split in the near-future.

My Take

While the board of directors for HMNY provided a reasonable explanation on their cause to perform a stock reverse split for HMNY, however, as disclosed in their August 14th, 2018 quarterly report and September 26, 2018 proxy statement, it appears the company continues to have significant and increasing cash outflow that can only be funded by either additional dilutive debentures (either through convertible covenant and/or make-whole interest) or at-the-market equity offerings.

With an increased in subscriber, litigation cost, and interest expense, I believe the share price will continue to decline. At this point, even selling the shares at 1.5 cents would be a wise choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.