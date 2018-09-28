Mid-Tier Momentum Sectors Can Outperform The S&P 500

Momentum investing takes long positions on relatively strong-performing sectors while avoiding under-performing sectors. By using current price momentums, momentum-based strategies can help investors effectively follow movements in the market. When initiating trades, how does one choose which sector to invest in? Is investing in the best-performing sector better than buying a mid-performing one, or even the worst performer?

Applying a Sector-Rotation Strategy to SPDR ETFs

In an attempt to answer this question, let's first look at historical data on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are becoming increasingly popular for their tax efficiency, ability to be traded like a stock, and relatively low expense ratio. The nine Standard and Poor's Depository Receipt (SPDR) ETFs I studied were Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Consumer Staples (XLP), Energy (XLE), Financials (XLF), Health Care (XLV), Industrial (XLI), Materials (XLB), Technology (XLK), and Utilities (XLU). Monthly data for the years between 2000 and 2017 were downloaded from Yahoo Finance.

For each month between 2000 and 2017, each sector was assigned a rank of 1 through 9 based off its monthly performance. The current monthly highest-performing sector was defined as Rank1, the second-best performer as Rank2, and so on until the worst performer, which was defined as Rank9. Upon evaluating the performance of each rank (1-9) in the next month, the compounded annual growth rate was calculated. The related annual volatility as described by standard deviation and the worst annual performance over the 18-year period was also calculated. The results are tabulated in Figure 1. Rank4 was found to be the highest performing strategy, yielding a compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 12.63%. It outperformed the second highest-performing strategy by over 5%. Rank4's volatility was 18.50%, and its worst annual loss of -29.27% was the second smallest value.

Figure 1: Compounded annual growth rate of different ranking strategies with the SPDR ETF data. Volatility is measured by the standard deviation, and the worst year describes the largest one-year drop. The Rank4 system was the best performing strategy, and it outperformed the equal-weighted strategy and SPY. Conversely, Rank1 and Rank9 performed poorly; both underperformed relative to the equal-weighted strategy and SPY.

On the other hand, both Rank1 and Rank9 during the period between years 2000 and 2017 performed significantly worse than Rank4. They also had subpar volatilities and maximum drops. This indicates that one is better off investing in an upper-middle ranked strategy rather than the two extreme ranks.

Extending the Sector Rotation Strategy to Historical Sector Data

In order to validate the observations from the ETF dataset, I then extended the same ranking strategy to another dataset with much more extensive historical data. I analyzed data from Prof. Kenneth French, who published 10 sector data dating back to 1926. In his publication, Prof. French defines the following 10 sectors: Consumer NonDurables (NoDur), Consumer Durables (Durbl), Manufacturing (Manuf), Energy (Enrgy), Business Equipment (HiTec), Telecommunications (Telcm), Shopping (Shops), Healthcare (Hlth), Utilities (Utils), and Other (Other). The value-weighted total returns were used in calculations. I should point out that the sector definitions are slightly different from those of the SPDR ETFs; my goal is to see if the features observed in the ETF-based momentum strategy still hold over a longer duration.

Using the previously described ranking method, for each month between 1928 and 2017, each sector was assigned a rank of 1 through 10 based off its monthly performance. The equity curves of Rank1, Rank3, Rank4, Rank10, SPY, and an equal-weighted strategy are presented in Figure 2. In continuity with the success of the Rank4 system with ETFs, the highest performer among the sectors was the Rank3 system-also a mid-ranked strategy. Over the 90-year period, the Rank3 system yielded a compounded annual growth rate of 16.45%. Its volatility was 20.67%, the best result among the ranking strategies, and its worst annual loss of -37.59% was the second-best value. The Rank3 strategy outperformed the equal-weighted strategy and SPY by 5.92% and 6.75% respectively.

Figure 2: Equity curves of Rank1, Rank3, Rank4, Rank10, Equal-Weighted (abbreviated "E-W"), and SPY from 1928 to 2017. Rank3, as represented by the green curve, is the highest performer; it significantly outperforms the equal-weighted strategy and SPY. Rank10, the red curve, is the worst performer, and it performed worse than both the equal-weighted strategy and SPY. Rank1 and Rank4 both had relatively strong performances.

As shown in Figure 2, the Rank10 strategy emerges as the worst performer, with a CAGR of 1.68% over the 90-year period. It had the second-worst volatility (23.72%) and the second-worst annual loss (-48.76%) among the 10 ranking strategies. From these historical data, we can conclude that the worst-ranked sector should be avoided. The sector data corroborate the conclusions drawn from the ETFs.

Why is Rank4 the highest-performing strategy for the ETFs while Rank3 is the highest-performing strategy for Prof. French's dataset? The answer may rest in the different classifications for certain companies by the ETFs and sectors. The 10 sectors and nine ETFs include seven categories that roughly describe the same area of the market: energy, utilities, healthcare, consumer nondurables, consumer durables, manufacturing, and technology. However, there are three additional sectors (an all-encompassing "Other" sector, as well as shopping and telecommunications) and two additional ETFs (finance and materials) that lack corresponding categories. These additional sectors and ETFs are likely responsible for the difference in which specific rank is the best performer, but the overall conclusion remains consistent: mid-ranked systems are most successful.

Conclusions

Overall, a momentum-based sector rotation strategy appears to be a helpful tool for investors looking to outperform the market. Judging from both ETF data and Prof. French's data, middle-ranked sectors are better options for investors while the lowest-ranked sector tends to perform poorly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.