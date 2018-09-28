Aleafia: 3x Gains In 3 Weeks On Upstart Canadian Cannabis Producer

I am neutral on Aleafia until they can prove their ability to expand production and secure further distribution deals.

If you believe in Aleafia's management and expect them to overcome all execution risks and to establish distribution agreements, shares are still attractively-priced.

But Aleafia is very speculative given their tiny harvests-to-date, ambitious expansion plans, and lack of direct access to Canadian provincial distributors.

Aleafia is an upstart cannabis producer that has only produced two tiny harvests so far - but shares have tripled in the past three weeks.

(All prices herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

(All prices herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

(Author's estimates)

Executive Summary

Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) (CVE:ALEF) is a young, upstart Canadian cannabis producer with ambitions to expand to 38,000 kg/year of production by mid-2019.

As of today, Aleafia has had two small harvests from a 7,000 ft2 production facility and have sold cannabis to CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF). Aleafia and CannTrust have contracts wherein CannTrust has a right of first refusal to Aleafia's products and CannTrust has the right to purchase up to 15,000 kg of cannabis in 2019. However, Aleafia does not yet have other supply agreements - including no direct sales to provincial distributors.

Aleafia appears reasonably-priced compared to its peers based on a ratio of enterprise value-to-production capacity, and relatively cheap on a ratio of enterprise value-to-supply agreements. However, the deal with CannTrust is Aleafia's only recreational market access and CannTrust has the option, but not the obligation, to purchase Aleafia's cannabis. Thus, I would treat Aleafia's enterprise value-to-supply agreements lightly and would note that Aleafia is likely to receive less revenue/gram than peers with direct sales to provincial distributors (since CannTrust will take a share of the profits).

This is not a fatal flaw. Aleafia may cure this lack of direct recreational market access - they are a young company and more deals could be forthcoming. However, until those deals have arrived, I would consider Aleafia to be a speculative investment within the Canadian cannabis industry even when compared to other small Canadian cannabis producers.

I am neutral on Aleafia and do not plan to purchase shares. That said, there are reasons to like Aleafia - if management can execute on their expansion goals and can sell all the cannabis they produce, Aleafia may provide attractive returns for its investors.

Resources

Business Overview

(Investor presentation)

Aleafia is a vertically-integrated "seed to sale" Canadian cannabis producer. They are relatively new, with an inception date of January 2017. Aleafia's assets come from a December 2017 purchase of a Scugog production facility and a January 2018 combination with Canabo's 23 clinics and 40,000 patients.

In my view, three keys to success in the Canadian cannabis industry are the strength of the management team (skill will be needed to guide companies in this nascent, booming industry), the production abilities of a company (producing a quality product in quantity), and the supply agreements of that company (ability to get that product in front of consumers).

I address each of these three issues in turn.

Management Team

(Investor presentation)

Aleafia's CEO is Geoffrey Benic. His LinkedIn profile lists the following experience:

(LinkedIn profile)

As shown, he is a serial entrepreneur with a history in logistics. In my view, this is a solid background of running a company, although Mr. Benic lacks the credentials - on paper - of someone like Vic Neufeld at Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). However, credentials on paper and acumen at running a business are two different things - in my view, investors should judge Mr. Benic through his success over the coming quarters and years, rather than his CV. Aleafia's Q2/18 MD&A also includes paragraph-length descriptions of the career of each member of the company's board and executive team.

Production

(Investor presentation)

Aleafia has two production facilities, in Scugog, Ontario and in Niagara, Ontario. Both facilities are currently being expanded as Aleafia gears up for legalization of recreational cannabis.

Note: Aleafia refers to the Scugog facility as Port Perry, interchangeably. Scugog is the township and Port Perry is the community. I will use Scugog herein, primarily because I enjoy the word.

(Investor presentation)

Scugog is a 7,000 ft2 indoor facility which had its first harvest in May 2018 and a second harvest in September 2018. Scugog is being expanded to a 150,000 ft2 facility, with expansion expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

Aleafia notes that Scugog could be expanded further - up to 1,000,000 ft2 - on their 76-acre land parcel. That expansion is not funded nor immediately planned - the land is there but it would depend on funding and demand. This property could also be used for outdoor growth when growing cannabis outdoors is legalized.

(Investor presentation)

Aleafia is also converting a facility in Niagara to grow cannabis. The Niagara facility is a 160,000 ft2 greenhouse purchased in July. Aleafia is retrofitting the greenhouse to produce cannabis and has the option to expand it to 180,000 ft2. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2018. As of September 17, the retrofitting of this greenhouse was on schedule.

Aleafia plans to have 20,000 kg/year of capacity by the end of 2018 (when Niagara is operational) and 38,000 kg/year when Scugog's expansion is complete in early 2019.

(I would note that company documents are somewhat inconsistent about the capacity at year-end 2018 - some documents list 16,500 kg - and the completion date of Scugog - some documents list "end of 2019.")

Supply Agreements

(Investor presentation)

On September 27, Aleafia signed a supply agreement to supply CannTrust with up to 15,000 kg of cannabis in 2019. This revenue is on top of a prior sale of cannabis to CannTrust, announced September 10.

"The MOU follows Aleafia obtaining its Sales Licence this month. The company also recorded revenue from clinic operations reported in its second-quarter earnings and will reach a fully funded growing capacity of 38,000 kg of cannabis flower in early 2019." Aleafia press release, September 27

Note that this deal is to give CannTrust the right - not the obligation - to purchase up to 15,000 kg. Thus, this sale still depends on outside factors, such as the demand CannTrust sees in 2019 and the quality of Aleafia's cannabis.

Aleafia's Q2/18 MD&A also describes that CannTrust has a right of first refusal to purchase Aleafia's products. Selling cannabis to CannTrust will increase Aleafia's sales volume but is also likely to result in lower revenue/volume since CannTrust will also want a share of the profits. This could hurt Aleafia's future margins.

Income Statement

(Q2/18 Financial Statement)

Until recreational cannabis is legalized, I don't think there is too much information to be gleamed from income statements of cannabis companies. This is even more true of Aleafia as the second quarter of 2018 was Aleafia's first significant revenue: they only harvested their first cannabis crop in May 2018. As shown above, most of Aleafia's revenue was through consultation and research and not through the sale of cannabis.

In the future, Aleafia will make most of their money selling cannabis. If they are able to produce and sell 38,000 kg/year of cannabis, this would generate a potential ~$190 million/year in revenue (at $5/gram). That revenue will dwarf current revenue.

One note here is that Aleafia spent ~$500,000 on share-based compensation ("SBC"). This is sound financial management - cash-flow negative companies should use SBC to preserve their cash. However, it does mean that we'll need to account for dilution when considering the value of the company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

(Q2/18 Financial Statement)

Aleafia has a clean balance sheet with no debt and had $29 million in cash as of June 30, 2018. However, this is $9.6 million lower due to the acquisition of the Niagara facility:

(Q2/18 Financial Statement)

After this purchase, Aleafia has ~$19.5 million in cash.

One notable absence from this balance sheet is inventory: Aleafia has none. While companies like Canopy Growth (CGC) have almost $120 million in cannabis inventory, Aleafia does not have any cannabis ready-to-go for recreational legalization, at least as of June 30, 2018.

I have also highlighted that Aleafia's balance sheet lists $1.5 million in warrants. Again, this is not a sign of poor financial management, but it does mean we will need to account for this dilution later when calculating a market cap and enterprise value.

(Q2/18 Financial Statement)

During the first half of 2018, Aleafia's operating cash flow was -$2.3 million and the company spent ~$700,000 on equipment as they expand. This results in a negative free cash flow of -$3 million in two quarters, or -$1.5 million/quarter.

Given that Aleafia has $19.5 million in cash, this free cash flow is not worrisome. Aleafia's production in Niagara is set to begin in late 2018. If first harvest is several months later - perhaps ~April 2019 - Aleafia would need to last ~three more quarters of negative free cash flow before mass production has begun. The company has more than enough cash to last until then and will presumably become cash flow positive once Niagara's 20,000 kg/year of production is online.

Based on Aleafia's free cash flow and cash reserves, I do not expect Aleafia to have to raise capital to complete their expansion.

Share Structure and Dilution

As of June 30, 2018, Aleafia had 136,246,461 common shares outstanding. A further 1,350 shares would be added by the warrants expiring on 9/23.

(Q2/18 Financial Statement)

In sum, Aleafia has ~25 million options and warrants outstanding, with an average strike price of $1.18. All of these options and warrants are in the money as a result of Aleafia's price increases over the past month - Aleafia's Canadian stock listing closed at $1.02 on September 7 and increased to $3.10 by the close of September 26.

(Author's estimates)

I value these options and warrants using the Black Scholes model to estimate their dilutive impact on shareholders. Using a risk-free rate of ~2.4%, and a volatility of ~165% (YCharts 30 day volatility), these options are worth ~$77 million at a stock price of ~$3.50.

(Author's estimates)

Based on the above, I estimate that Aleafia's market cap is ~$560 million, including the dilutive options and warrants. After subtracting Aleafia's ~$19.5 million in cash, Aleafia has an enterprise value of ~$540 million.

Comparison to Peers

(Author's estimates)

Given Aleafia's ~$540 million enterprise value, their most comparably-sized peers include Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF), Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF), and Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF).

(Author's estimates)

Compared to its comparably-priced peers, Aleafia has ~average production capacity (end of 2019, run-rate) and square feet of growing space.

(Author's estimates; supply agreements include private deals; percentage represents supply agreements that have undisclosed quantities - that is the percentage of Canadians living in provinces where the company has a supply agreement, but its volume has not been announced)

Compared to its peers, Aleafia has an average enterprise value per gram of 2019 production. Aleafia's enterprise value of ~$540 million and production of ~38,000 kg/year (end of 2019 run-rate) result in an EV/produced gram of ~$14. This is less costly than Emerald and costlier than Organigram, Supreme, and Newstrike, but largely in line with peers. All of these companies are ~$9 to $18 - a relatively tight range compared to the range of larger peers (see my article "Aphria: The Best Value Of The 'Big 5' Cannabis Producers" for a similar comparison of large producers).

Notably, Aleafia - and most of these smaller companies - is cheaper on an EV/production basis than nearly all the larger firms. This discount may be warranted, however, given larger peers' larger potential in the global market - Canopy Growth is more likely to be a global cannabis player than Aleafia, for example.

Aleafia is cheap on an EV/gram sold basis. Aleafia costs ~$36 in enterprise value for each gram of supply to CannTrust. (Newstrike has supply agreements covering 69% of Canadians but hasn't yet disclosed any quantities on those agreement - so we can't calculate this ratio for Newstrike.)

I would urge some caution in making too much of this EV/gram sold price. Aleafia does not yet have any direct access to the Canadian recreational market - their sales will be done through CannTrust. As a cannabis producer, CannTrust is likely to favor their own products over those of Aleafia and may solely be using Aleafia as "overflow capacity" as needed. As a result, Aleafia's sales figures may be less durable over time than peers which sell directly to provincial distributors.

Further, CannTrust's supply deal does not guarantee 15,000 kg/year of sales - the deal is for "up to" 15,000 kg in 2019. CannTrust has a right of first refusal on Aleafia's product, but they are not obligated to purchase that product. Additionally, since Aleafia's product is flowing through CannTrust prior to being sold to wholesalers, Aleafia is likely to receive less revenue/gram than producers selling directly to provincial wholesalers - CannTrust is likely to take a cut of the profits, reducing Aleafia's revenue/gram.

Overall, I like Aleafia's production capability for its cost. However, given that their production has not yet begun, and we have little data on their cannabis quality, there are execution risks. Further, Aleafia's distribution deals to date - all flowing through CannTrust - are limited and may hurt future revenue/gram and margins.

Keep in mind that Aleafia has only had two small harvests from 7,000 sq. ft. to date - so they haven't yet had much cannabis to sell, and thus no necessity of signing larger supply deals. Indeed, Aleafia notably has no inventory, as of June 2018, unlike nearly all peers. Because Aleafia hasn't yet produced cannabis in quantity, they haven't had to sign distribution deals - it remains to be seen how successful Aleafia will be in finding distribution partners outside of CannTrust.

Risks

ALEF data by YCharts

Aleafia's stock has had a massive run-up over the past month and is very volatile. This makes Aleafia a risky investment - if share prices can gain this quickly, they can fall quickly as well.

Further, Aleafia has only harvested two small crops from 7,000 ft2, has no provincial supply deals (assuring recreational market access), and has not yet shown an ability to scale their production. There are substantial execution risks in shares of Aleafia, even compared to its comparably-valued peers - most of whom have been growing and selling cannabis for a longer time and all of whom have direct access to provincial wholesales in at least three provinces.

I expect long-term gains in the cannabis market. However, those gains may take years to materialize as this nascent market matures and as international markets open. Thus, I recommend that new investors:

Diversify your holdings: Consider an approach like my Model Cannabis Portfolio for The Growth Operation subscribers, which includes nine cannabis holdings. There is no need to "pick a winner" as, odds are, there will be multiple winners in this market. Holding a diverse group of companies will allow you to weather storms that might impact single companies and will still allow you to capture the long-term upside of this market. Hold stocks in other sectors too: I limit my cannabis holdings to 15% of my portfolio. Cannabis is very risky, and even a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks will tend to move together and with the broader cannabis market. I am a big believer in portfolio theory and that stocks are priced as if investors are diversified. If you aren't diversified, you take on extra risk and you earn nothing for taking on that risk (in terms of expected value). Be diversified. Consider dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") into a new position: Investors should consider a cautious investing approach using dollar-cost averaging. Consider using DCA to ease into a new position over several months. This will insulate you a bit from short-term price movement while still giving you exposure to potential gains.

(Yahoo Finance)

Be careful when investing in cannabis, especially in small companies and new IPOs or spin-offs, especially. On its first day of trading Australis Capital hit intra-day highs of $16 before closing under $3. I would hate to be holding shares at $16 - do your diligence before investing in this frothy market.

Takeaways

Aleafia is a young Canadian cannabis company that has seen a massive run-up over the past month.

This is a very speculative investment. Aleafia's current assets are 7,000 square feet of production and 22 medical clinics, generating $1.2 million in revenue in the last quarter. Aleafia has plans to expand to 310,000 ft2 in 2019 and has a deal in place where CannTrust can choose to purchase Aleafia's cannabis.

If everything falls correctly and Aleafia executes well, Aleafia is attractively-priced compared to its peers for its production ability. However, Aleafia also does not yet have direct access to provincial distributors, while all those peers have at least three supply agreements with provinces. As a result, Aleafia is dependent on CannTrust to sell its product - likely resulting in lower revenue and margins than selling to distributors directly. That problem is curable, of course - Aleafia could announce deals with provinces tomorrow, even. But as of today, they haven't yet signed those agreements, which means they have relatively limited distribution compared to their similarly-sized peers.

In short, Aleafia is in a very early stage in their life cycle - they have had only two harvests from a very small production facility. Meanwhile, their enterprise value has ballooned to over half a billion dollars. Aleafia can still provide attractive value for their shareholders, but only if they execute well and find further distribution - and neither factor is assured.

Overall, I can see the upside on Aleafia shares, even after recent dramatic gains. However, I am hesitant to put my money into such a speculative cannabis stock when there are so many other great stocks to own.

For these reasons, I am neutral on Aleafia. I would not suggest an investment in Aleafia for those who are inexperienced in cannabis investing - it would be much safer to stick to more established names.

Each of these companies is a much less risky investment for new cannabis investors. Please invest carefully.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANOPY GROWTH, APHRIA, CANNTRUST, ORGANIGRAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please invest carefully in small cannabis producers. Shares of Aleafia are very volatile - and could fall as quickly as they have gained.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.