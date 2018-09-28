Vail Resorts: Time To Plan A Ski Holiday

The company operates in an oligopoly business environment and has considerably improved its profitability and business efficiency metrics over the last five years.

Investment thesis

Vail Resorts’ shares (MTN) have advanced substantially over the last five years as a result of acquisitions and steady business development. Even though the company operates in a seasonal business environment, its fundamentals are stable throughout the years and valuation techniques suggest the company’s shares offer an attractive entry point in sight of the following years.

Company profile

Vail Resorts is a U.S.-based operator of eleven ski resorts and three urban ski areas across three countries – the United States, Australia and Canada. Its business is divided into three segments – Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate – of which the first generates a large majority of total revenue (~85 percent) and the latter accounts for the rest (with a division of 14 and 1 percent respectively). Within the individual segments, revenue comes also from ancillary services such as ski schools, dining, rental operations, and mountain resort golf courses.

An oligopoly industry

The business environment of ski resorts can be largely described as a classic example of an oligopoly. Even though the company indirectly competes for dollar spend with various casino resorts and amusement parks, it essentially faces just a few direct competitors - Aspen Skiing Co. (a private company) and KSL Capital Partners (a private company) negotiating a purchase of several U.S. and Canadian resorts from Intrawest Resort Holdings.

Growth through acquisitions

Over the last eight years, the company has grown heavily through acquisitions. Since 2010, the company acquired over 13 resorts and does not seem to slow down its buying spree any time soon. Earlier this year, the company closed a deal to acquire Triple Peaks LLC, the parent company of Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont, the Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire, and Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado. This accelerating pace suggests the consolidation of the industry is not at its end and potential to unlock value from synergies and economies of scale still exists.

Solid profitability improvements

Perhaps partly as a result of successful acquisitions, the company has experienced a sizable improvement of almost all profitability and operational efficiency measures. Based on Reuters’ calculation methodology, trailing twelve months return on investment currently stands at 10.9 percent while the five-year average measure equals a little over 5 percent. Likewise, ROA and ROE show signs of a similar improvement. Profit margins also considerably increased as can be seen in the output below.

Valuation

Plugging in MTN's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be slightly undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 21 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$423. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$343 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Based on different valuation technique commonly called the Peter Lynch earnings line, MTN's shares look also very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 22 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$401, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of approximately 9.3 percent. Including the effect of dividends, the estimate of Vail Resorts’ intrinsic value could be as much as US$600, implying a potential total annualized rate of return of 18 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of MTN's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, MTN's shares appear to offer a solid upside as well. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 1 percent, a price-to-sales [PS] ratio of 6x (close to the actual PS of 5.8x – Reuters), the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$477. This suggests a potential annualized rate of return of approximately 18 percent in the following years. On the other hand, should the price-to-sales multiple slide to 2x, the company's shares intrinsic value, according to my model, could be as low as US$160, implying an annualized negative rate of return potential of minus 18 percent.

Key risks

The business is highly seasonal and quarterly revenue can, therefore, be subject to significant swings.

The business is vulnerable to unfavorable weather conditions and natural disasters which may unexpectedly occur.

High fixed cost structure presents significant risks in the case of unexpected revenue decline.

Client data leakages or other cyber breaches can negatively impact the reputation of the business.

The operations of the business are highly dependent on the ability to attract a seasonal workforce.

The company is subject to various risks stemming from acquisition activities.

The business relies on various government and landlord approvals which pose an additional idiosyncratic risk.

The bottom line

To sum up, Vail Resorts is an outstanding company operating in an oligopolistic environment and hence virtually faces only a very limited direct completion. The company’s remarkable acquisition growth seems to be just accelerating and the consolidation of the industry appears to continue. With three distinct valuation techniques indicating positive superior return potential, prospective investors should not wait for too long.

