Alphabet Vs. Facebook: Which Is Slowing Down?

Analyzing the nature of the relationship between a company's capitalization and its financial performance, I came across an interesting fact, which is likely to be of interest to those who hold Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) and Facebook's (FB) shares in their portfolio.

If we exclude the influence of news, emotional, and other indirect factors, the main fundamental drivers of a company's capitalization change appear to be its financial performance. By the way, it is visualized very well.

The following scatter graph reflects the long-term history of the relationship between Alphabet's capitalization and its revenue (ttm). For convenience purposes, I highlighted each year with different colors:

As we see, over the last 11 years, Alphabet's capitalization is in a fairly qualitative (R^2=0.95) linear dependence on its revenue (ttm). To be more precise, on average, a $1 billion gain on revenue (ttm) provides an increase in Alphabet's capitalization by $6.4 billion. Thus, when Alphabet's revenue (ttm) reaches $155 billion, it can be expected that the company's capitalization will exceed $1 trillion.

We find a roughly similar linear dependence by analyzing the history of Alphabet's capitalization change and its EBITDA (ttm):

Here the coefficients are as follows: a $1 billion gain on EBITDA (ttm) on average provides an increase in Alphabet's capitalization by $20 billion.

Looking at the last two graphs, I want to pay attention to the key nuance: in both cases, the revealed dependence is linear. That is, throughout the analyzed period, Alphabet's capitalization responds to the revenue and EBITDA growth with approximately constant coefficients.

Now, let's look at Facebook in a similar context.

There is also a strong correlation between the company's capitalization level and the value of its EBITDA (ttm) and revenue (ttm). But in both cases, this dependence is not linear, but logarithmic.

Here is how Facebook's capitalization has depended on the revenue performance over the last seven years:

And here is the dependence on EBITDA (ttm):

As you can see, in the course of time, there is a decrease in the coefficients with which Facebook's capitalization reacts to the EBITDA and revenue growth. For example, Facebook's revenue growth in 2017 or 2018 had less effect on the company's capitalization than in 2014 or 2015. Let me remind you that this is not the case with Alphabet.

I have been thinking about the reasons of the difference in the behavior of the Alphabet and Facebook capitalization and here is what I came up with. Probably, this is about the potential that investors see in a particular company.

If, according to investors, the company's growth potential in the near future will not decrease, investors continue to increase unabated their investments in such company. In this case, the relationship between capitalization and financial indicators remains unchanged. An example of this option is Alphabet.

If investors foresee a decline in the company's growth potential, even despite the company's growth in the present, they are no longer willing to invest unabated in such a company as they anticipate slowing its growth in the future. In this case, we get a logarithmic relationship between the company's capitalization and financial indicators. And so, it is sad to say, but Facebook is an example of this option.

Bottom Line

To forecast the near future is quite easy. You just need to extend the existing trend. And within the framework of the trends that we observe now, we can conclude the following. Assuming that Alphabet and Facebook continue to increase their revenues and EBITDA, it should be recognized that Alphabet's capitalization is prone to respond to it with more growth than Facebook. Therefore, Alphabet is less likely to disappoint its investors than Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.