Safety, Income And Growth: A Sober Look

Relatively unique REIT Safety, Income and Growth (SAFE) has been touted as a pick by many of Seeking Alpha’s top analysts. Nearly uniform bullishness always should be treated with skepticism, and I think many have not really taken stock of the problems and risks with the business model. While the ground lease structure could see enhanced use over time, there are situations – and not out of line with historical norms – where these leases could turn cash flow negative. I think investors have to be careful categorizing this as “risk free” or even relatively riskless compared to other classes of real estate. While shares do trade below book value, I’m not sold on the risk/reward being there at current prices. While I don’t view this as a short, I just don’t see the allure that others seem to see.

Business Model Overview

Given the unique business model, it is worth going through the proposed bull case here before getting into my concerns. Management, led by CEO Jay Sugarman who also founded the external manager iStar, first and foremost describes itself as a market disruptor. As the only publicly-traded REIT focused on ground leases, a large part of the pitch to prospective investors is the large opportunity of being a first mover into these markets. I do not disagree with management that ground leases do provide a valuable opportunity for both lessors and lessees. I do think the market is limited to some extent, and I disagree with the assumption that these assets should be treated as akin to U.S. Treasuries or AAA CMBS with outsized upside potential in comparison.

To describe the structure and terms of these leases in better detail, the ground lessor buys the underlying land beneath a building structure. For Safety, Income and Growth, targeted properties are located in major urban environments where the land value makes up a good chunk of overall property value (30-45%). This gives them upside optionality in the event of a default while also providing enough value to the tenant to get them interested in making one of these deals. As management correctly points out, this structure is beneficial to tenants, requiring less upfront capital and juicing rates of return.

*Source: Safety, Income and Growth, August Investor Presentation, Slide 17

However, this also means that the lessor likely faces weaker terms on financing the building structure. Because the ground lease has claim on the underlying land, the lender for the structure does not have the land to fall back on for value in asset recovery. Many lenders are unwilling, or at the very least, skeptical of financing these kinds of deals. Lessors – or at least they should – think long term. Just because we are in an easy credit environment today does not mean that situation will always persist.

But let us assume a deal is worked out. Once the lease is struck, the tenant holds all beneficial ownership of the property during the lease term and is responsible for any capital improvements or operating expenses. Meanwhile, the ground lease landlord receives their agreed upon payments. Pretty simple business, right? As a ground lease owner, there are no real ongoing costs associated with properties other than funding the land purchases and any back office administrative costs. Just sit back and collects the payments.

This is also a less risky business model compared to most lending or commercial real estate ownership. With ground rent to the landlord technically treated as an operating expense, these leases are generally viewed as an ongoing necessary business expense in the event of tenant default. This puts ground rent above even senior secured debt in the capital stack in the event of liquidation. In fact, in the event of a default, substantially all of the deals Safety, Income and Growth has made include embedded reversion rights.

Reversion rights allow the company to take possession of both the building and land in the event of default or at the expiration of the lease for no additional consideration. This has led the company to start, including so-called “Value Bank” estimates in its presentations, stating the implied value of the portfolio if the company somehow managed to take possession of every property in its portfolio today. Caution is warranted, these estimates should not be taken at face value as tenant rights under many of these agreements allow buyouts of this right at the end of the lease for below market rates or, in one case cited in the 10-K, for the tenant to just bulldoze the property. For many property types like hotels or offices, razing an asset in this way could be better than allowing a competing property to see ownership transfer for free. If there was any value at the end of a lease, the tenant is going to be highly motivated to capture any value in excess of the land value. Furthermore, with a weighted average expiration date of 67 years inclusive of extension options, buyers today are in for a long, long wait for any of this potential value to be realized.

Long-Term Challenges: Refinancing Risk

Safety, Income and Growth is a spread-based business – much like many other financials. The business model just does not work if the company’s cost of capital rises above the rates of return on the underlying assets. In Q2, the company booked all in cash interest expense of 3.9% ($3mm of quarterly cash interest expense on $307mm in debt obligations). That lines up pretty well with the company’s current disclosed rates on its financing obligations listed below. Keep in mind this excludes the initial cost of setting up these facilities in the first place but does include the impact of interest rate hedges that Safety, Income and Growth has entered into to reduce its exposure to variable rates.

2017 Secured Financing: $227mm at 3.795%, matures April 2027

2017 Hollywood Mortgage: $71mm at LIBOR plus 1.33%, matures January 2023

2017 Revolving Credit Facility, $10mm at LIBOR plus 1.35%, matures June 2022

Remember that the company is booking initial cash yields at 4% on the land leases it enters (Source: August Investor Presentation, Slide 8). Profitability therefore is mostly generated from contractual annual lease escalators on the company’s asses; initial spreads are basically non-existent. There are, quite understandably, risks involved in being reliant on those annual contract escalators. Currently, there is a blend between increases tied to the consumer price index (“CPI”), fixed rate escalations, and property revenue participation. Per the August Investor Presentation (Slide 21), 23% of lease increases are based off of CPI and a further 34% have a fixed increase with CPI-based adjustments. As rental yields grow, the spread widens and profitability improves. While comparisons have been made on this business model to AAA CMBS or Treasuries as far as safety goes, none of these products bear the same kind of reliance on underlying rate-based benchmarking.

Ideally, the company would be refinancing its debt when leases expire. This is par for the course in commercial real estate. However, with lease terms stretching as long as 99 years, Safety, Income and Growth has no ability to match duration. No one is going to lend to the company on 99 year terms. To shed some perspective on why this matters, see the below data on the relationship between the CPI and LIBOR in what I would classify as a “normal” operating environment from the early 1980s until 2008:

*Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Comparison Graph

LIBOR at 2% is a historical low, and perhaps best described as an outright anomaly fueled by a world awash with capital. I think most readers agree that rates are, over time, extremely likely to head higher versus lower. While LIBOR and CPI have moved off the bottom in unison and are (generally) correlated, LIBOR (an indicator of borrowing costs) has historically been much higher.

Perhaps to better illustrate, let us take a pretty simple example of a lease. Under the below scenario, Safety, Income and Growth enters into a CPI-based lease on a $250mm underlying land asset. This model assumes a 4% cap rate on the lease funded by debt priced at LIBOR plus 150bps for ten years. Hedging to fixed costs 35bps. This is in line with recent deal pricing. Under this scenario, CPI averages 3% per year. Take note that this scenario does not include any non-property level G&A costs:

It is pretty easy to see the bull case that Safety, Income and Growth speaks about early on within the lease. Profit grows each and every year as interest expense remains flat and NOI grows as the annual escalators kick in. However, look what happens in year 11 if LIBOR rises to 525bps with no corresponding change in CPI. Interest costs rise to 7.1% annually on that refinance of the initial $250mm loan. Higher LIBOR and CPI at 3% is not unusual in a normalized rate environment. For instance, in June of 2007, 1M LIBOR was 5.25% while the CPI was 2.8%. Going back to the FRED chart above, spreads of 250bps are not unusual. If CPI continues to average 3% over the life of this particular lease scenario, this lease does not get back into the black from a profit perspective until year 21. Ouch. This is the single greatest risk to the business model: rents not keeping up with longer term interest rate increases.

What would happen here is a basically a negative move in cap rates. No lender would willingly enter into a lease agreement at a 4% cap rate when risk-free payout rates on Treasuries (LIBOR and Fed Fund Rate are extremely correlated) is higher. While cap rates are a concern for basically any REIT, ground lessors and other companies on the “less risky” end of the curve are more sensitive to these kinds of movements – but Safety, Income and Growth is more so. Why?

Peers in other expensive forms of real estate are less exposed because they are not entering into these kinds of long lease agreements. For an office REIT that currently owns a 4-5% cap rate property, these companies would have the opportunity to increase rents quickly as leases came up for renewal. Anyone that follows REITs knows how important releasing spreads are in the business. Much of the gains in FFO from major success stories in the REIT space over the past decade have come during lease renewals and not via escalators.

At year ten above, an office REIT in this scenario would likely have the opportunity to increase rents on their property to market rates as their debt came due if interest rate increases have been prompted by a hot economy. Safety, Income and Growth has no way to monetize that increase. In the opposite case – stagflation – higher rates tend to decrease property values. At the end of the day, perhaps the reason that the ground lease business model has not been around is that no one has wanted to bear this kind of duration risk.

Short-Term Challenges: A Lack Of Dividend Coverage

To understand other problems within this business, we have to go back to Lease Accounting 101. Under GAAP, landlords are heavily incentivized to straight line rental income. In other words, if a landlord charges $500 in the first year and $1,000 in years two and three, under GAAP, the company will recognize $833 in revenue per year. While cash collections might vary year to year, straight-lining rental expense generally is viewed as the most fair way to treat rental revenue recognition. So much so that NAREIT, which basically sets the standards for often seen metrics like funds from operations (“FFO”) and cash available for distribution, requires straight-lining of rents under its standard methodology.

But what about when leases have annual contract escalators based on variable indices like CPI? Management certainly does not know what CPI will be like in 2019, 2025, or 2050. Under GAAP, any variable lease payment based under an index or rate is measured using the relevant value at the time the lease is written. Straight-lining of rent is not remeasured whenever the index or rate changes – only if the underlying contract is changed (e.g., term modification). If you look at Safety, Income and Growth’s Q2 reconciliation of net income to FFO, the significant negative straight-line rental income changes shown below are exactly equal to the deferred ground and other lease income booked under GAAP. This occurs when the actual cash paid and straight-line rental income recorded on the financial statements are not the same. Deferred rent assets for lessors occur when lessees pay less than what was expected under straight line: a cash shortfall. Given the long lease terms and steady annual lease escalators, this lack of cash flow versus net income should not be surprising. Net income grossly overstates actual cash collection.

*Source: Safety, Income and Growth, Q2 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

What about the other revisions? I expect many investors are likely surprised to see such sizeable depreciation and amortization (“D&A”) being booked within this business model. After all, as an owner of only land, in a simple world, there should be no intangible assets associated with land nor any depreciation as land is not a depreciable asset under GAAP.

Real-estate related depreciation and amortization shown above primarily relates to the five hotel assets (one master lease) the company held under its Park Hotels portfolio. While management cited that these assets have many characteristics similar to a ground lease as reasons for buying into the portfolio, at the end of the day, these are hotels, not land, and are depreciated as such. I don’t think investors should be concerned about the D&A here, just more so that management did move away from its business model. This ties into my concerns in the first section on overall market demand for ground leases in the first place, given the problems associated with financing structure only loans. Yes, the hotels are triple net, but the company still has exposure to the building structure and all the associated risk.

The amortization of real estate-related intangibles exclusion, in my opinion, is fine. Above-market lease assets, which the company has been booking quite a bit of (see the below from Q2 SEC filing) result when contract leases and terms are analyzed to determine a “fair” rental rate. When the rate being charged by the lessor is higher than comps, an above-market lease asset is created. Contracts with above-market rents have positive fair value (meaning an asset exists). Under GAAP, these leases are amortized because it means that the lessor is unlikely to extend at substantially similar terms upon renewal. However, we are talking about ground leases here. Sure, lessors might be able to get better terms once the lease is up… but the lease expiry is far away.

That does not mean that other charges that should not be excluded are not being backed out. The external manager, iStar, waived management fees and other expenses through Q2 of 2018. While those fees were still recorded as general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses under GAAP, they were not backed out of the walk from FFO to AFFO. Starting in Q3 2018, the management fee and reimbursables will begin to be paid in stock. That allows Safety, Income and Growth to still back out these charges from FFO. As stated often – and really an issue I believe the SEC should address – stock-based compensation is most often a real and recurring expense. In a hypothetical scenario, if I ran a REIT and paid all of my staff in stock, are my operating costs zero? Is annual dilution material? Perhaps not to many, but worth highlighting. In my opinion, true “FFO per share” thus far this year was $4.4mm (or FFO less straight line expense plus intangible amortization plus non-controlling interests share). In my opinion, the dividend was not covered.

Unproven Economies Of Scale

I think the stance of many long investors here is going to be something along the lines of: “Yeah, perhaps there is some risk down the line that refinancing does not go as planned. And maybe the dividend isn’t covered in the short term because of scale. But, this is a new business. It is going to grow its way out of these problems”. I don’t view that as the case.

Management has set a leverage target of 2x debt to equity. Two things to keep in mind. Number one, that entire $364mm of total equity held on balance sheet has been entirely driven by the initial public offering and capital raise from early investors that netted $365mm inclusive of offering costs. There has been no book value creation. Number two, given the shares currently trade well below book value per share of a touch over $20.00/share, management is unlikely to issue equity. External manager iStar has actually been purchasing the common stock in order to try to prop up the business.

Given that 2x debt to equity target, gross debt could increase to $730mm. With $271mm in net debt today, management could buy another $450mm in real estate, roughly doubling what is currently held on the balance sheet. Surely, this brings with it some benefits from additional size and scale? Not necessarily. At the end of 2016, Safety, Income and Growth held just $166mm in real estate on its balance sheet yet generated $10mm in FFO. Q2 2018 FFO is on a $16mm annual run rate. Despite adding more than $300mm in assets since 2016 close, annual FFO has increased just $6mm. This all goes back to the business model. Low spreads (0.1%) and a lack of meaningful fixed costs (remember this is a pretty cost light business model) means there just is not a lot to build off of in early years. The payoff for jacking up leverage for Safety, Income and Growth just is not there early on.

Investor Takeaway

Today, investors in Safety, Income and Growth are accepting a multitude of risks in order to invest in a structurally unproven business model. Just as a recap, these are the problems that we have highlighted:

A lack of true dividend coverage once all business expenses are considered

A business model that makes very little initial profit (initial rental yield less borrowing cost)

Limited opportunity to lever itself to generate near-term FFO with unproven economies of scale

Significant refinancing risk with only mild rate protection that risks torpedoing any gains from contract escalators

I’m not surprised to see this trade below book value. It will take years for contract escalations to drive meaningful cash flow, and by that time, the company will be entering a whole new world of unknowns when it comes to borrowing. What if capital markets are dry despite low CPI inflation? I just don’t see the initial value in the business model. While there is certainly opportunity that the stars could align and the company prints money, investors just have no idea what the market will look like as loans come due. This could end up being a dead money trade for decades, and in a dire situation, could turn upside down very quickly.

