CarMax: Wait For A Correction

America's biggest listed car dealership CarMax (KMX) just released its second quarter earnings of its fiscal year of 2019. The period covering June-August of 2018 (calendar year) showed strong sales across the board. The company did quite well and was able to show impressive bottom line results. Nonetheless, investors continue to distrust car dealerships as their stock prices continue to disappoint.

Source: CarMax

Success Across The Board

CarMax is a very straightforward company. The biggest driver of sales is the health of the US consumer. Higher car sales almost certainly guarantee higher sales for CarMax. That said, the second-hand car market did slow a bit as you can see below. This means that general conditions to do business were rather tough in the company's second quarter.

Total retail sales growth for used car dealers has hit a new cycle low during the summer. June sales were up only 0.2% whereas July sales slightly improved to 2%. There is no data available for the month of August at this point.

That said, CarMax did really well. Total sales improved to $4.766 billion versus expectations of $4.710 billion. Total sales were up 8.6% compared to their prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share accelerated 27% to $1.24, which is $0.02 above expectations. This is also the third consecutive earnings beat. At this point, we see that both total sales as well as net income continue their uptrend that started immediately after the recession of 2009.

KMX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

One of the reasons why sales were able to grow almost 9% is the fact that used unit sales comparable sales were up 2.1%. This was the result of improved conversions due to strong store performances and digital initiatives. Total website traffic was up 19% compared to 17% growth in Q2 of 2018. These numbers were able to more than offset slower store traffic.

Total used unit sales were up 5.8%. Including pricing, we see that used car sales are up 7.6%. Total wholesale units were up 14.6%. This surge was primarily driven by an increase in appraisal traffic and a higher appraisal buy rate.

SG&A expenses also increased. In this case, the company saw total SG&A expenses go up by 12% to $453.6 million. Total advertising costs were up 17.9%, reflecting timing shifts compared with the prior year quarter. Sales were also up due to the opening of 18 new stores which was the main driver of higher operating costs. Total SG&A costs per used unit sold were $2,304, which is up $126 on a year-on-year basis.

Outperforming SG&A costs also means that operating margins are down a bit in Q2. Operating margins came in at 4.14%, which is a common level, given that the company's margins have been around current levels since the end of 2009.

KMX data by YCharts

CarMax is probably in one of the worst situations when it comes to improving margins. The company has no real pricing power given that the domestic used car prices trend dictates how much CarMax can charge while cost cutting is not really an option in a business where most sales are done in stores which require substantial investments in employees, infrastructure and supply channels. In other words, we once again see the influence of the market environment when it comes to the company's financial performance.

Peak Confidence

All things considered, CarMax had a pretty good quarter considered that used car sales were rather weak during the summer months.

Anyhow, before I go any further, let's look at the next graph. The graph below shows the stock prices of three major car dealers. CarMax, AutoNation (AN), and Lithia Motors (LAD). CarMax is the only company that is close to its all-time high while the others have declined after peaking in the first quarter of this year.

KMX data by YCharts

I believe that this is the result of peaking consumer confidence. University of Michigan confidence is currently at record levels. Only the 1990s had higher consumer confidence. This does not mean that a recession is imminent, it only means that the risk/reward for consumer traders are getting worse. Especially when talking about high ticket items like (used) cars.

Source: University of Michigan

We also see a high correlation between the leading ISM manufacturing index and the CarMax stock. Higher economic growth has perfectly guided this dealership higher as higher economic growth supports higher consumer spending.

Source: TradingView

Gameplan

CarMax had a great quarter. Both sales and net income continue their growth streak while margins were stable.

The only thing that bothers me is the risk/reward ratio. It seems that investors are using the current record consumer confidence and economic growth numbers to start selling dealerships. Even though I own some Copart (CPRT) shares, I am waiting for consumer confidence to drop along with dealership stocks. I believe we are getting close to interesting entry prices as long as investors continue to sell these stocks.

That said, even though CarMax is valued at 20 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 14, I am waiting for a bigger correction before I start buying dealership shares.

I like the company a lot, but the risk/reward ratio is not interesting enough for me. I am buying the next significant correction.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.