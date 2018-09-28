Natural Gas - The Latest EIA Data Sends The Energy Commodity To A New High

Those of us who trade natural gas tend to be passionate about our expectations when it comes to the price direction of the energy commodity. If you read the comments section of the many articles on Seeking Alpha that opine on the price prospects for the natural gas futures market that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange, you know that bulls and bears are not shy about advocating their opinions.

The peak season for demand tends to run from November to March each year as natural gas stockpiles move out of storage. The period from April through October is the time when the energy commodity flows into storage facilities. Natural gas prices typically move higher during winter months and lower during the spring and summer seasons. The seasonality in the natural gas market causes tensions to flare between bulls and bears as the winter approaches.

The price range in the energy commodity since 1990 has been from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. Since the price had been trading at under the $3 level, reaching a low of $1.611 in March 2016, there is a committed camp of bulls looking for higher prices in the coming weeks and months based on stockpiles data that has been anything but bearish throughout the 2018 injection season. On the other side of the aisle are the bears who correctly site record production, massive reserves, and a changed environment for the energy commodity with falling production costs, fewer regulations and much lower prospects for price gains.

The fundamental equation in the natural gas market gas expanded dramatically. On the supply side, quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica sale regions, advances in the technology of extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth, and a friendlier regulatory environment weigh on the price of natural gas. On the demand side, natural gas-fired electricity production at the expense of coal and LNG flowing around the world have created new demand verticals that did not exist in past years and support the price of the energy commodity.

In a sign that the size of the U.S. natural gas market has grown by leaps and bounds, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market on NYMEX recently reached another record high at over 1.66 million contracts. Hedging requirements by producers and consumers have increased, but so has speculative interest in the market. One of the effects of increased participation in a market is that higher volume and open interest tends to dampen price volatility.

Another sign of just how the natural gas market has grown over recent years is the popularity of the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas (UGAZ) and 3X Short Natural Gas (DGAZ) ETN products. The average daily trading volumes of these products are over 1.5 million and over 5 million shares respectively. UGAZ and DGAZ bring the excitement and volatility of the natural gas market to those who do not trade in the futures arena. At the same time, these products offer volatility on steroids because of their triple leverage. The prospectus for these products states: "The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index." The massive buying and selling in these products on a daily basis create significant liquidity and correlation with the price of natural gas. However, these tools are only appropriate for intraday or very short-term long or short positions in the natural gas market.

This week, the price of natural gas broke above the top end of its trading range.

A technical break to the upside

This past week, natural gas broke through technical levels on the upside on both the daily and weekly charts.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the November NYMEX natural gas futures contract traded to a high of $3.1110 per MMBtu on September 27. The November contract traded above the technical resistance level at $3.064, the June 18 high. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures contracts stood at 1.644 million, close to its record high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays that the high this week was above the mid-June peak at $3.053 per MMBtu which stood as a resistance level.

Natural gas was trading at around the $3 level during Friday's session, but the price action during the week was bullish and reflected the latest data release on inventories from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, September 27.

The latest rally after the EIA report

This week, the EIA said that 46 billion cubic feet of natural gas flowed into storage facilities around the United States as of September 21.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, total stockpiles stood at 2.768 trillion cubic feet at the end of last week, 20% below last year's level and 18.3% below the five-year average at the end of last week. I had expected an increase in stocks of between 60-65 bcf. During the same week in 2017, stocks rose by 58 bcf, a higher level than this year. Therefore, the increase was below my expectations and was bullish, which triggered the buying in the natural gas futures market that took it to a higher high than over prior months.

Inventories continue to point higher

Natural gas stockpiles seem destined to go into the winter withdrawal season at the lowest level in years. Last year, stocks peaked at 3.79 tcf before the start of the peak season of demand. There is virtually no chance that the level of inventories will reach that peak in 2018, or even come close. To reach 3.40 tcf, we will need to see an average injection of 90.3 to 105.4 bcf over the next 6-7 weeks that remain in the injection season. A high of just 3.00 tcf will require an average injection of 33.2 to 38.7 bcf over the period. Therefore, it is likely that we will wind up with stockpiles that are in between these two levels.

The last time the price of natural gas reached a high over the $6.00 per MMBtu level was during the cold winter of 2014. During that time, falling stocks supported the price of the energy commodity as they declined to a low of just 842 bcf in March 2014. At this time in 2013 as the winter season approached, the total level of stockpiles stood at 3.385 tcf, 617 bcf above the current level.

The bottom line is that the level of stockpiles of natural gas as we prepare for the 2018/2019 winter season supported the price action this week that took the price of the energy commodity to a new and higher high.

UGAZ on dips

A cold winter season in 2018/2019 is not a given. Nor is an average or warmer than average season. Therefore, we are now at a time of the year where natural gas, which is a historically volatile commodity on the futures exchange, is likely to see an increase in price variance. There continue to be bullish and bearish factors at play in the futures market. Massive supplies of the energy commodity have caused daily production to rise to a record level. Massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. contain enough natural gas to meet domestic requirements for decades. Technological advances in fracking together with fewer regulations have lowered the production cost of the energy commodity.

On the other side of the fundamental equation, natural gas requirements for power generation have increased at the expense of coal. Moreover, technological advances when it comes to turning natural gas into liquid form for exportation around the world is a growing demand vertical, and that continue to increase the demand side of the market. The price volatility of the natural gas futures market continues to attract growing speculative interest from market participants. The advent of derivative products that are leveraged and unleveraged have fed the appetite of those looking to profit from price volatility in the natural gas market. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) has $352.43 million in net assets and trades an average of 1,539,896 million shares each day. On Thursday, September 27, the price of November natural gas futures rose by or 8.9 cents or 3%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, UGAZ moved $5.12 higher on September 27, 7.4% higher on the session. However, while natural gas futures posted a 4.7% gain on the highs on Thursday, UGAZ at the highs was 13.2% higher than the closing price on September 26. While the ETN product slightly underperformed its 3X target, it came close.

UGAZ is a short-term trading tool and holding this instrument for the medium to long-term can be a tragic mistake. UGAZ invests in leveraged instruments such as futures and options to achieve a leveraged result when it comes to its reflection of natural gas prices.

Source: Barchart

The five-year chart of UGAZ shows the significant price deterioration of the instrument over time. The value has dropped from an incredible $53,412.50 in January 2014 to its current level at $69.84, a drop of over 99.8%. The decline in value and price structure reflects numerous reverse splits in the instrument.

With natural gas trading at around the $3 per MMBtu level with less than two months to go until the winter peak season, it may be too early for the price to take off to the upside; another failure could await the natural gas futures market and disappoint those holding long positions.

DGAZ on rallies as it may be too early for a sustained rally

The Velocity Shares 3X Short Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) has $311.05 million in net assets and trades an average of 5,272,582 million shares each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DGAZ moved $1.41 lower on September 27, 7.3% lower on the session. However, while natural gas futures posted a 4.7% gain on the highs on Thursday, DGAZ at the highs was 13% lower than the closing price on September 26. While the inverse ETN product slightly outperformed its 3X target, it came close.

Source: Barchart

The five-year chart of DGAZ shows the significant price deterioration of the instrument over time. The value has dropped from an incredible $161.40 in February 2016 to its current level at $18.91, a drop of over 88%. The decline in value and price structure, like in UGAZ, reflects numerous reverse splits in the instrument.

Natural gas is going into the 2018/2019 season of peak demand with the lowest level of stockpiles in years, and a level that is significantly below where it stood in 2013 which resulted in a price above the $6 per MMBtu level during the winter of 2014. UGAZ and DGAZ offer market participants an opportunity to trade the natural gas market on the long and short side without a futures account. However, as demonstrated, these products are only appropriate for short-term forays into the market.

It may be too early for the price of the energy commodity to break through to the upside in a sustained rally. However, a cold winter season with the lowest level of inventories in years could mean that price volatility will increase dramatically in the weeks and months ahead. I am a buyer of natural gas on price dips and will be trading futures as well as the UGAZ and DGAZ leveraged ETN instrument to take advantage of the opportunities in this exciting market as the injection comes to an end and withdrawal season will commence in November.

