The Fed Speaks - The Dollar Sleeps, At First

The dollar index futures contract hit a high at 103.815 in January 2017, and it looked like the dollar was heading even higher as it had broken to the upside on a technical basis and was trading at the highest level since the final quarter of 2002, in nearly a decade and a half. The next level of technical resistance on longer-term charts stood at the 2001 peak at 121.29 on the dollar index, 16.8 percent above the level at the beginning of 2017.

Meanwhile, the peak early that January turned out to be the high for the dollar index, which fell steadily through the rest of 2017 and into early 2018 reaching a bottom of 88.15 in February of this year. Just like the index looked like it would continue to rally from the early 2017 high on a technical basis, the bearish price action suggested that lower lows were in store for the dollar at the bottom this February.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency because of its stability compared to other foreign exchange instruments. Many, if not most, central banks around the globe hold dollar as part of their foreign exchange reserves because the stability of the currency provides holders with vast liquidity. Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments consider currency stability a significant goal. Therefore, price variance in the global currency markets is typically lower than in equities, debt, commodities and other asset classes. Currencies rely on the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the legal tender. Therefore, countries around the world seek to operate in a currency market where volatility is the exception rather than the norm.

One of the primary determinates of the value of one currency against another is the yield they offer holders. Short-term rate differentials can impact investment decisions in the currency markets. Therefore, the ever-changing interest rate environment has an impact on exchange rates. The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) and Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish ETF (UDN) products are tools for market participants who do not participate directly in the foreign exchange markets but wish to take a view on the direction of the dollar against other world foreign exchange instruments.

The Fed offers no surprises

On Wednesday, September 26 the Open Market Committee of the U.S. Federal Reserve increased the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The move came as no surprise to markets. The Fed cited economic growth, low unemployment, and inflation at their 2% target level for their move. The only change in their statement from previous meetings was to remove the word "accommodation" from their approach to monetary policy. In his press conference that followed the rate decision, Chairman Jerome Powell clarified that the removal of "accommodation" did not signal any change in Fed policy but only reflects the current policy of the central bank. The Fed indicated that it plans to hike rates again by 25 basis points at their final meeting of the year in December. On Wednesday, the dollar did not move much in the wake of the Fed meeting.

Removing "accommodation" is meaningless

Accommodative monetary policy came to an end in December 2015 when the FOMC hiked the Fed Funds rate for the first time in a liftoff from zero percent. As of the September meeting, there has been a total of eight rate hikes with a ninth coming in December 2018 that would put the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50% going into 2019.

At the same time, the legacy of quantitative policy began rolling off the Fed's balance sheet in October 2017 which puts pressure on the medium to the longer end of the yield curve. The rising Fed Funds rate and policy of quantitative tightening are not accommodative as the central bank is following the path of tightening credit in the United States.

The gap widens between the dollar and euro rates

While U.S. short-term rates have risen to 2.00-2.25% in the wake of the September FOMC meeting, European rates remain at negative forty basis points, and according to the ECB, they will not rise until sometime in 2019, at the earliest.

This week, the gap between U.S. and European rates widened, which supports the value of the dollar versus the euro currency. Both the dollar and euro foreign exchange instruments are global reserve currencies. The short-term yield on both is a significant factor when it comes to the value of the dollar versus the euro as the dollar's yield has increased and the gap widened with the latest move from the Fed. The bottom line is that the dollar offers those who hold the U.S. currency a higher return and that return increased again this week and will move to a wider level at the end of 2018.

Price action reeks of manipulation in currency markets

The dollar index reached a low at 88.15 in mid-February.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index rose from the February bottom to a high at 96.865 in mid-August. However, as the September Fed meeting approached with the prospects of another rate hike in December, the index has declined. While there is more to the currency markets than interest rate differentials, the widening gap between the dollar and euro which comprises 57% of the dollar index, presents a compelling case for the rise of the dollar.

The primary goal of governments, central banks, monetary authorities, and supranational financial institutions is stability when it comes to currency markets. Therefore, there are times when they intervene in markets when speculative interests or other factors work contrary to their goal of stable markets. The selling in the dollar leading up to the Fed meeting where market expectations were for a rise in the Fed Funds rate and a widening of the gap between the dollar and euro could have been the result of intervention in currency markets. Intervention is official sector manipulation in the interest of stability.

A delayed reaction on Thursday, September 27, 2018

The daily chart shows that the price action in the dollar index that immediately followed Wednesday's Fed announcement was sleepy, at first.

As the daily chart shows, the dollar index settled on September 25, the day before the Fed's latest interest rate move, at 93.71 on the active month December futures contract. On the following day, in the aftermath of the Fed announcement, the dollar index settled at 93.90, which was just 0.19 points higher, a marginal move considering the widening gap in U.S. and European rates. The dollar took the Fed move in stride, but after digesting the impact of the higher rate and statements from the central bank. The dollar began to move higher on Thursday and followed through on the upside on Friday, trading as high as just under the 95 level by the end of the week. The dollar index was trading at the 94.755 level on Friday, September 26, 1.045 or 1.1% higher than the September 26 low in the index.

As the chart of the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product highlights, the ETF moved from $25.01 at the close of business on September 25 to the $25.25 level on Friday, September 28, an increase of one percent. UUP's fund summary states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent holding of the ETF shows that over 50% was invested in nearby ICE dollar index futures contracts. UUP does an excellent job when it comes to reflecting price changes in the dollar index futures contract that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The dollar index's knee-jerk reaction to the Fed move was a yawn, but after digesting the move by the central bank and widening the gap between the dollar and euro rates, the dollar index could be heading for a test at the August highs at 96.865 on the continuous futures contract.

