Obtaining Current Yields In Excess Of 15% Using ETNs

Allocating among the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, such as the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), is the high current yield. In a portfolio constrained to only include securities with current yields above 15%, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include, in addition to BDCL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

I mainly use ETNs and ETFs based on indices in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. A small number of 2X leveraged ETNs based on indices pay dividends which, that generate current yields above 15%. While typically called dividends, the payments from the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETNs based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index upon which each of them is based, pursuant to the terms of the indentures.

For the last eight years my investment thesis has been that interest rates will be relatively lower for longer than many believe. This led me to seek out investments such as inverse floaters that would benefit from that forecast. As described in my article: Are mREITS The New Inverse Floaters? , as there were no inverse floaters available for me to invest in, I concluded that mREITs were the next closest thing. In 2011, there were a few individual mREITs with current yields above 15%. There are even less now. Since 2012, when MORL became available I have focused on 2X leveraged ETNs to obtain current yields above 15%.

ETNs provide diversification as compared to investing in any individual security in the index upon which to ETN is based upon. The efficient market hypothesis, Capital Asset Pricing Model and Modern Portfolio Theory, all support the proposition the diversified portfolios should be more efficient, in the sense of providing higher expected returns with the same amount of risk or less risk with the same expected returns relative to individual securities. This was described more fully in 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITS: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory which included:

...Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio...

There are three variants of the efficient market hypothesis: "weak", "semi-strong", and "strong" form. Some have described the weak form of the efficient market hypothesis as essentially saying that technical analysis doesn't work, meaning all publicly available price and volume data is already in the market. The semi-strong form can be similarly described as saying that fundamental analysis doesn't work meaning all publicly available information about data, such as sales and earnings is already in the market. The strong form goes even further by saying even non-public insider information is already in the market.

An interesting development, which could be considered to refute even the weak form of the efficient market hypothesis (that would also negate the other forms as well) occurred on September 17, 2018. My Seeking Alpha article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL indicated that UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) has a twin which is identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), but that they were trading at illogical prices. That article said:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

BDCL and CEFL enabled me to seek additional diversification within the constraint of current yields above 15%. While mREITs and thus MORL depend mostly on interest rates, BDCL and CEFL are somewhat more correlated to the equity markets. Thus, if the economy were to be stronger and thus interest rates higher, BDCL and CEFL could be expected to outperform MORL and the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT ETNs. There are obviously instruments more correlated to the levels of economic output and inflation than BDCL and CEFL. However, they do not produce current yields above 15%.

Using BDCL and CEFL in attempting to hedge to 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT ETNs has been somewhat expensive, relative to the returns that could be obtained from a portfolio with only MORL. For the 5-year period ending September 24, 2018, the total return on MORL was 126.60%. This was an average annual yield of 17.77%. Over that same period, BDCL had a total return of 29.83%. This was an average annual yield of 5.36%%. CEFL did not start trading until January 7, 2014. Over that 4.71 year period ending September 24, 2018, the total return on MORL was 115.04%. This was an average annual yield of 17.64%. For that 4.71 year period CEFL had a total return of 33.7%. This was an average annual yield of 6.36%%. For that 4.71 year period BDCL had a total return of 18.61%. This was an average annual yield of only 3.69%.

There were periods were BDCL outperformed MORL. From the six months after the November 8, 2016 election, BDCL had a total return of 30.62% This was an annualized gain of 63.14%%. Over that period the total return on MORL was 28.59%. This was an annualized gain of 58.96%. For CEFL for the six month period from November 8, 2016 to May 8, 2017 the total return was 22.36%. This was an annualized gain of 46.13%.

Even though on balance, BDCL underperformed MORL, there were some periods where BDCL did much better. The initial market reaction to the November 8, 2016 election was a correct expectation that the Trump administration would result in a much more stimulative fiscal policy including higher federal deficits, higher growth in both real and nominal GDP, which would be better for equity and not so favorable for fixed-income. This expectation effect was particularly pronounced in weeks following the election. BDCL is less sensitive to interest rate risk than MORL or CEFL since much of the debt securities owned by the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based, consists of adjustable rate debt.

The post-election movement away from interest rate sensitive securities, such as MORL, relative to those more sensitive to economic activity like BDCL was shown in the December 2016 article;BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Sensitive Portfolios that included:

The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any one but considerably less risk

Table 1 below shows that since the election BDCL has done much better than CEFL or MORL. Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of 3 High Yielding 2X UBS ETNs 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/21/2016 Return* from 11/8/2-16 to 12/21/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.64 17.11% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.55 3.33% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 16.48 3.64% *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date In the month after the election, BDCL did much better than MORL and CEFL. The outperformance of BDCL has continued and it returned 17.11% from 11/8/2016 to 12/21/2016. This compares to the 3.33% and 3.64% returns of MORL and CEFL respectively, after their dividends that went ex on 12/9/2016 are included.

Is The Premise For 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs Still Intact?

Even though it could be argued that many of the first expectations of market participants regarding how the Trump administration would impact deficits, tax cuts and growth have come to pass, after the initial periods discussed above, MORL return more than BDCL. Furthermore, interest rates have been increased 8 times by the Federal Reserve. This could call into question my original premise for investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, which was that interest rates will be relatively lower for longer than many believe.

My interest rate outlook was and still is, based on two fundamental macroeconomic assumptions: 1. a view that shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those invest-able funds. And 2. a related viewpoint that the Federal Reserve is artificially propping-up interest rates.

The reasoning behind my views relating to the first of the fundamental macroeconomic assumptions regarding the supply and demand of loanable funds was discussed in: Does The 21% Dividend Yield Compensate For MORL's Risks?.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with a lower marginal propensity to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume. This was explained in a Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. That was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes, nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

Since that 2013 article, the case that there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class has strengthened significantly, due to enactment of the 2017 tax law. The argument that the federal deficit will lead to higher interest rates cannot be ignored. The federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook". Some argue that this will could overheat the economy and cause inflation. It could also be argued that deficits will cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates in order to punish what it considers to be profligate fiscal policy, even in the absence of higher inflation.

The September 25, 2018 New York Times contains an article As Debt Rises, the Government Will Soon Spend More on Interest than on Military. This most likely caught the attention of the Federal Reserve. Possibly offsetting any tendency for the Federal Reserve to punish profligate fiscal policy, could be a consciousness of the effects of the effects that higher interest rates themselves have on government outlays and thus deficits. It should be noted that the 2017 tax law, is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits. Borrowing money in the treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending. An additional consideration is that since foreigners own about 30% of publicly held American corporate equity, a significant portion of the corporate tax cut goes to non-USA residents. This also reduces the stimulative impact of the tax cut as it relates to the domestic economy.

The reasoning behind my second fundamental macroeconomic assumption views relating my assertion that the Federal Reserve is artificially propping-up interest rates, was first discussed in: In the Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013 Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS where I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that he Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs and for those aggressively seeking higher yields MORL would be an efficient way to do so.

Since the original article there have been many things and events that supported my view that the Federal Reserve has actually been propping up interest rates, these were discussed in my August 23, 2018 article Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update.

Where does BDCL Fit In?

The 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow differ in many ways. I focus on variation in the extent that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is sensitive to either equity markets or fixed-income markets. All 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs have interest rate risk, since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL and REML have relatively greater exposure to interest rates than BDCL and CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount in the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs, as is REML. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher-yielding, closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend-paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates. BDCL has the most idiosyncratic risk, since the business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which the fund is based have specific risk factors that impact that sector.

October 2018 BDCL Dividend Projection

BDCL pays quarterly. As can be seen in Table 2 below, of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based, 31 pay dividends quarterly and 11 pay dividends monthly. The Table 2 below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend and ex-dividend date for each. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data, I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL of $0.8482. Most, but not all, of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) are based maintained the same level of dividends as in the previous quarter.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the Octoberl 2018 dividend relative to the previous quarterly BDCL dividend. Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.28 from $0.26. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.38 from $0.39. Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) increased its' monthly dividend to $0.19 from $0.195. TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) maintained its' quarterly dividend at $0.39, but increased its' special third quarter dividend to $0.08 from $0.05 in the prior quarter. Barings Bdc Inc (BBDC) maintained its' monthly dividend at $0.03, but will be paying a huge $1.7836 special dividend. This alone will increase the October 2018 BDCL dividend by about $0.11. Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.48 from $0.42. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (OCSI) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.155 from $0.145.

American Capital Senior Floating Closed Fund (ACSF) was removed from the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index on August 27, 2018. ACSF paid a liquidating dividend totaling $12.878. The BDCL offering papers say:

.. an amount equal to the gross cash distributions that a Reference Holder would have been entitled to receive in respect of the Index constituents held by such Reference Holder on the “record date” with respect to any Index constituent for those cash distributions whose “ex-dividend date” occurs during the period from and excluding the immediately preceding Coupon Valuation Date to and including such Coupon Valuation Date.

This would indicate that the $12.878 paid by ACSF would be included in the October 2018 BDCL dividend, However, I contacted UBS ETRACS which replied:

Hi Lance, ASCF was removed from the index by the index provider via a corporate action rebalance before the ex-date for the liquidation. Thus, the value of ASCF is still embedded in the index rather than being monetized into a distribution. So it will not be in October distribution. Thanks, ETRACS

It might be noted, that in Table 2 the dividend shown is the most recent dividend declared for each of the components. That is not necessarily the only dividend used in the October 2018 BDCL dividend projection. This is because there are special dividends and some monthly payers had changes in the level of the monthly dividends paid during the quarter.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The equity markets seem to be trading off of every development in the trade and tariffs situation. This poses various risks to the markets. Tariffs always increase prices, thus raising fears of inflation. The Smoot-Hawley tariff demonstrated the damage protectionism can do to the world economy in the 1930s.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. Trump seems to like bilateral agreements and the revised trade agreement with South Korea ominously includes quotas. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm.

The protectionist tariffs are already causing damage. This was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?The trade situation with China seems to be deteriorating. As the retaliating country China has, by far, the upper hand. China has now announced that it is lowering tariffs on goods from all countries except the USA. This, will spare China's consumers and producers from some of the higher prices resulting from China's retaliatory tariffs against the USA. American consumers and producers are getting no such relief. China is taking advantage of Trump picking trade fights with almost all of the world. China will probably be able to strengthen trade ties with countries including: Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, to a degree China could never have been able to accomplish until Trump.

The future direction of both the stock market and bond market could be categorized as a question of which macroeconomic factors are more powerful. The massive shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, which was significantly exacerbated by the 2017 tax bill, will initially make much more funds available for investment. However, this will also eventually result in overinvestment. This will result in another recession. The other macroeconomic question is what the impact of protectionism and tariffs will be. Tariffs raise prices and reduce economic activity. The possible result could be stagflation if the Federal Reserve attempts to offset the inflationary impact of the tariffs by raising interest rates high enough to reduce economic activity. This suggests diversification among securities that are more sensitive to equity markets and those more sensitive to bond markets.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool", I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was somewhat correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

I am still a cautious buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high-yielding diversifier in my portfolio of other high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs. The recent decline in the price of BDCL also is a reason that I am still a buyer. My projection of $0.8482 for the BDCL October 2018 dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $2.6818. It should be kept in mind that the large special dividend from This would be a 16.4% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $16.37 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 17.4%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 17.4% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $223,178 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,400 first-year annual rate to $38,882 annually.

Table 2. BDCL components and contributions, prices as of September 21, 2018

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.16 17.33 9/13/2018 0.39 q 0.0746 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 8.39 7.38 10/30/2018 0.06 m 0.0668 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 8.18 39.37 11/19/2018 0.195 m 0.0390 Corporate Capital Trust Inc CCT 7.41 15.9 9/27/2018 0.40219 q 0.0612 Fs Investment Corp FSIC 6.26 7.15 9/18/2018 0.19 q 0.0543 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.68 20.71 9/13/2018 0.39 q 0.0347 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.39 13.29 08/10/2018 0.31 q 0.0334 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.14 5.5 9/21/2018 0.15 q 0.0369 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.08 18.82 9/6/2018 0.32 q 0.0226 Tcg Bdc Inc CGBD 3.67 17.2 9/27/2018 0.37 q 0.0258 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.38 13.55 9/13/2018 0.34 q 0.0277 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.15 21.59 9/19/2018 0.41 q 0.0195 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.07 14.37 9/13/2018 0.36 q 0.0251 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.77 22.5 9/27/2018 0.45 q 0.0181 Fifth Street Finance Corp OCSL 2.12 4.99 9/13/2018 0.095 q 0.0132 Barings Bdc Inc BBDC 1.98 10.13 9/19/2018 0.03 m 0.1157 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 1.96 7.58 9/14/2018 0.18 q 0.0152 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.91 13.37 9/17/2018 0.078 m 0.0133 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 1.6 6.03 9/14/2018 0.18 q 0.0156 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.38 11.59 9/18/2018 0.067 m 0.0078 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.31 14.75 9/6/2018 0.39 q 0.0113 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.28 21.54 09/14/2018 0.48 q 0.0093 Qxford Square Capital Corp OXSQ 1.23 7.1 9/13/2018 0.2 q 0.0113 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 1.1 19.17 09/14/2018 0.34 q 0.0082 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 1 13.72 9/13/2018 0.35 q 0.0083 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.89 9.57 9/18/2018 0.07 m 0.0064 THL Credit Inc TCRD 0.88 8.21 9/13/2018 0.27 q 0.0094 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 0.85 13.1 8/30/2018 0.36 q 0.0076 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 0.84 13.1 8/30/2018 0.36 q 0.0075 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.78 13.93 9/27/2018 0.1133 m 0.0062 Medley Capital Corp MCC 0.68 3.98 9/4/2018 0.1 q 0.0056 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp OCSI 0.63 8.61 9/13/2018 0.155 q 0.0037 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.52 9.75 7/25/2018 0.15 q 0.0026 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.47 8.83 9/19/2018 0.0833 m 0.0043 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.47 12 9/13/2018 0.34 q 0.0043 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.46 11.28 11/16/2018 0.1 m 0.0040 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.45 11.28 11/16/2018 0.1 m 0.0039 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.43 13.89 6/15/2018 0.355 q 0.0036 KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 0.41 3.3 10/5/2018 0.1 q 0.0041 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.29 6.25 9/27/2018 0.18 q 0.0027 CM Finance Inc CMFN 0.24 8.85 9/17/2018 0.25 q 0.0022 Great Elm Capital Corp GECC 0.13 9.64 12/28/2018 0.083 m 0.0011

