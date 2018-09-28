C.J. Muse Gets Nvidia, But Many Do Not

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 28, 2018.

Another Nvidia upgrade from Evercore

Nvidia chart explaining its patented approach to hardware accelerated ray tracing. Source: Anandtech.

A year ago I highlighted Evercore analyst C.J. Muse's take on Nvidia (NVDA). He had raised his price target to what seemed at the time a very aggressive $250, for 39% upside over the share price of $180.

Since then, any number of short theses have been presented for Nvidia, notably by Citron's Andrew Left back in August, who claimed that Nvidia was “on its way to $200.” Seeking Alpha contributor Akram's Razor also offered a number of rationales for his short position, including cryptocurrency, GPU inventory problems, and stalled datacenter growth.

Yet here we are a year later with Nvidia pushing $277/share as of this writing, and C. J. Muse has come out with a revised price target of $400. He states:

NVDA continues to make a compelling case for long-term sustainable growth across all segments with a specific focus on large industry verticals including Gaming, HPC, Pro Visualization, Transport, Healthcare, and Autonomous Machines. Very importantly, we view Nvidia as being on the cusp of a tipping point in the company becoming the AI standard platform.

Moore believes that the TAMs for datacenter and autonomous driving could reach $50 and $60 billion, respectively, and expects Nvidia to continue to grow earnings by a CAGR of at least 30% through 2020.

I couldn't agree more. Nvidia remains the highest weighted stock in the Rethink Technology Portfolio and carries a buy rating.

The dire predictions of the Nvidia bears simply haven't turned out to be true. Nvidia wasn't vulnerable and isn't vulnerable to the recent decline in demand for crypto currency mining GPUs. Nvidia wisely chose to tailor its crypto-mining cards to the market by offering a line of cards with no graphics outputs. Revenue from these was booked under its OEM market segment, not under gaming. When these cards become obsolete, and are offered as used cards, they will offer no competition to existing gaming cards.

In this way, Nvidia protected itself from any blowback from crypto-currency. Nvidia did suffer a sequential decline in the OEM segment due to crypto in its fiscal 2019 Q2 (reported in August), but no impact to gaming, as some had predicted.

Likewise, there were no signs of an inventory correction for Nvidia's GPU business overall, or a slowdown in Datacenter, which grew 83% y/y. Yet undoubtedly, the rumors of such problems will persist until Nvidia's next earnings report. The Nvidia bears are nothing if not irrepressible.

Morgan Stanley's Joe Moore is wrong, wrong, wrong

Morgan Stanley analyst Joe Moore is strictly speaking not as an Nvidia bear, since he maintains an overweight rating on the stock. Yet he offered one of the most bearish takes on Nvidia I've read in some time and also one of the most factually incorrect.

According to CNBC, he said:

As review embargos broke for the new gaming products, performance improvements in older games is not the leap we had initially hoped for. Performance boost on older games that do not incorporate advanced features is somewhat below our initial expectations, and review recommendations are mixed given higher price points.

According to the CNBC article, Moore then goes on to make a number of statements, most of which are incorrect. Let's take these one at a time.

Moore asserted that RTX 2080 performed only “3 percent better” than the GTX 1080 Ti at 4K resolution. Most will know that gaming performance, usually measured in frames/sec, is highly variable from game to game, and even within a given game. So, measured performance is going to be somewhat a function of what games are used in a given review.

Most of the day 1 reviews only looked at older games, because there's nothing else available for testing. Reviewers could not test ray tracing performance, since there are no games available that feature it.

However, Tom's Hardware's review of the RTX 2080 demonstrated more than double the improvement Moore claims, if one tabulates the results for all the games in the test suite. In the table below, I show frame rates for each game and the percent difference between the RTX 2080 and the GTX 1080 Ti at 2K (2560x1440) and 4K (3840x2160) resolutions:

So Moore is simply wrong about the performance improvement. But let's go on, because this isn't the least of his blunders. He states:

We are surprised that the 2080 is only slightly better than the 1080ti, which has been available for over a year and is slightly less expensive. With higher clock speeds, higher core count, and 40% higher memory bandwidth, we had expected a bigger boost.

He's correct that the 2080 has a higher “boost clock” speed, but wrong about the higher core count and memory bandwidth. The core count of the RTX 2080 is only 2944, while it's 3584 for the GTX 1080 Ti according to Anandtech's RTX and 1080 Ti reviews.

Moore also doesn't understand how memory bandwidth works. Throughput is not merely a function of clock rate, which is higher for the 2080, but also bus width, which is much lower. It's the product of the two that determines memory bandwidth, and the 1080 Ti's is higher at 484 GB/sec vs. 448 GB/sec for the RTX 2080. The 1080 Ti also has more video memory (11 GB VRAM vs. 8 for the 1080 Ti), which should be an advantage for 4K gaming.

All in all, it's actually surprising that the 2080 offers any performance advantage for older games that can't use the advanced features provided by the Tensor Cores and RT Cores present in the new Turing architecture. For a mere $100 extra, consumers not only get better performance on current games with the 2080, but future capabilities in ray tracing and deep learning that the 1080 Ti lacks.

Once the cards and RTX enabled games become widely available to consumers in the coming months, it will quickly become apparent that the RTX 2080 is an excellent value.

Derek Forest spins a fantasy comeback for AMD's GPU business

There has been much negative news for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently, including the capitulation of Global Foundries on 7 nm and the announcement of Nvidia's Turing based gaming cards. This has been spun by AMD supporters as good news (in the case of GloFo) and at least not bad news (in the case of Turing).

Derek Forest, writing in Tom's Hardware, is perhaps the best example of such spin doctoring. On new 7 nm GPUs, he writes:

AMD already has new Vega-based Radeon Instinct graphics built on its 7nm process in the pipeline, and CEO Lisa Su gave gamers a glimmer of hope when the new AI and machine learning GPUs were announced, by stating the company plans to bring the new process to consumer GPUs in the future. That future appears to be coming quite soon, with AMD verifying that its roadmaps and products (including “Navi,” it’s next graphics architecture) are on track for production at TSMC’s 7nm fab.

Since Global Foundries announced that it was giving up on its development of the 7 nm process, AMD has naturally tried to put the best possible face on it. AMD was probably blindsided by this, since GloFo CTO Gary Patton had claimed as recently as May 31 that the 7 nm process was “on track” for high volume manufacturing in the second half of 2018.

GloFo's decision has given rise to an interpretation that it was AMD opting to go with TSMC that forced GloFo to abandon the 7 nm effort. This may seem plausible to some, but if the process had been truly ready (in terms of decent yields) for the second half of the year, does anyone really think that GloFo would have abandoned it?

As of May 31, the only concern that Patton expressed was a possible lack of sufficient 7 nm capacity. Certainly, a viable 7 nm process would have found many customers, given that the only alternative is TSMC (TSM).

My view of the situation is that AMD knew that GloFo was falling behind, and that's why it decided to go with TSMC for the 7 nm version of Vega and for 7 nm EPYC, both intended for the datacenter. These would be low volume parts that would not divert too much business away from GloFo. AMD probably assumed that high volume GPU and CPU parts could still be fabricated some time in 2019 on GloFo's 7 nm process.

When GloFo pulled the plug on 7 nm, that left AMD scrambling for a supplier, and TSMC is currently the only game in town for 7 nm. However, there are a couple of problems with the switch to TSMC.

The first is that TSMC's 7 nm process is probably already over subscribed, with Apple's new iPhone XS series, as well as expected iPad Pro refreshes to come in the near future. Huawei also is expected to ramp production of the Kirin 780 on TSMC's 7 nm process as soon as TSMC has any capacity to spare. Nvidia and Qualcomm (QCOM) also are expected to start production on TSMC's 7 nm process in 2019 as well.

The other problem is that AMD now has to start from scratch on tape outs for TSMC's 7 nm process for products that were planned for GloFo, and that takes time and money. For these reasons, it's no surprise that when AMD's CTO Mark Papermaster authored a blog post on the GloFo 7 nm announcement, no mention was made of timelines for when main stream 7 nm chips would be available. Thus, while Zen 2 and Navi GPUs figure prominently in his discussion, no timeline whatsoever is offered for their release:

AMD’s next major milestone is the introduction of our upcoming 7nm product portfolio, including the initial products with our second generation “Zen 2” CPU core and our new “Navi” GPU architecture. We have already taped out multiple 7nm products at TSMC, including our first 7nm GPU planned to launch later this year and our first 7nm server CPU that we plan to launch in 2019. Our work with TSMC on their 7nm node has gone very well and we have seen excellent results from early silicon. To streamline our development and align our investments closely with each of our foundry partner’s investments, today we are announcing we intend to focus the breadth of our 7nm product portfolio on TSMC’s industry-leading 7nm process. We also continue to have a broad partnership with GlobalFoundries spanning multiple process nodes and technologies. We will leverage the additional investments GlobalFoundries is making in their robust 14nm and 12nm technologies at their New York fab to support the ongoing ramp of our AMD Ryzen, AMD Radeon and AMD EPYC processors. We do not expect any changes to our product roadmaps as a result of these changes.

No timeline was offered for Zen 2 and Navi simply because AMD doesn't know how long it's going to take.

The other element of AMD fan fantasy offered by Forrest is that AMD “already has ray tracing”, which, of course, is the major claim to fame of Nvidia's Turing architecture gaming cards. In fact AMD has nothing whatsoever comparable to Turing.

AMD announced Radeon Rays around the time of Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in March. However, no claims were made for being able to do real time ray tracing as Nvidia has demonstrated. Instead, Rays was intended for professional graphics users to do photo-realistic rendering.

In fact, the description on the gpuopen site makes clear that Rays is intended for multiple GPU and CPU processing:

Radeon-Rays is a GPU intersection acceleration library with basic support for heterogeneous systems. AMD developed Radeon-Rays to help developers get the most out of AMD GPUs and CPU or APUs, as well as save them from maintaining hardware-dependent code.

AMD has not demonstrated real-time ray tracing at acceptable frame rates on a single GPU. This is really the crux of the matter.

In order to make real-time ray tracing work on a single GPU, specialized hardware acceleration such as Nvidia's RT cores is a must. There's no indication that AMD has even contemplated such a thing in their design roadmaps.

The idea that AMD is going to be able to offer significant competition to Turing in 2019 falls on its sword for a number of reasons. The first is manufacturing readiness, which probably pushes new consumer GPUs on 7 nm out to the end of 2019 at the earliest. The second is design readiness. AMD will need more than a software package to compete with Turing. It will need all-new GPU designs that incorporate not only ray tracing acceleration but also machine learning acceleration as well.

Of course, there will be disagreement from the AMD fans on these key points. I believe that manufacturing readiness on mainstream 7 nm CPUs and GPUs is a material fact that AMD management are obligated to disclose to investors. Rather than coyly pretending that nothing is amiss, AMD's management should come clean about what it will really be able to do on 7 nm in 2019.

Investor takeaways

Nvidia's development of Turing and the rollout of Turing cards for gaming and datacenter use have put Nvidia in an utterly dominant position, not only in PC gaming, but in the datacenter as well. Although Nvidia bears continue to contemplate the impact of ASICs for machine learning, the fact is, Nvidia already has countered them through its Tensor Cores.

Tensor Cores are, in effect, machine learning ASICs embedded into the GPU silicon. Comparisons of power consumption of ASICs with the TDP of an Nvidia Turing GPU are misguided, since the power consumed by the Tensor Cores is a fraction of total GPU power consumption. I doubt there's any miracle of digital design that will allow the ASICs to be inherently more efficient than Nvidia's Tensor Cores, especially as Nvidia brings forth its new generation of datacenter accelerators on 7 nm.

Nvidia's disruption of the datacenter, based on GPU hosted general computation and machine learning, will continue. In addition, consumers will discover the true value of Turing gaming GPUs, and Nvidia will grow market share in this critical segment.

Nvidia has constructed a substantial moat of patents related to its approach to accelerating ray tracing. These include US Patent 9582607B2 granted 2/28/2017, US Patent 9547932B2, granted 1/17/2017, US Patent 10032289, granted 7/24/2018. The patents were originally filed in the 2012-2016 time frame, giving some idea of the length of time that Nvidia has been working on the problem. AMD's response to Turing, when it comes, will be too little, too late.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is rated a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, TSM, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.