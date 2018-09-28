Citigroup Is A Clear Buy

Investment Thesis

Citigroup (C) distributes a substantial amount of its operating cash flow to shareholders. If all 22 billion dollars that the board of directors has approved to distribute in 2019 were to be distributed as a dividend, it would raise the shares' dividend yield to 11.2%. Now, this is not a 22-billion-dollar dividend, it is a mixed dividend and share buyback with no specific allocation to either provided. Either way, though this is illustrative of the large impact that returning 22 billion dollars to shareholders can have, the effect through a pure share buyback would be equally as powerful but less apparent. The large-scale return of value to shareholders is key to Citigroup being a buy; it is critical when valuing a large firm like Citigroup not to expect to get much of a share price increase from earnings growth. Since the business by nature of its size doesn't have much room left to expand, the emphasis needs to be placed on how the firm returns its cash flows to shareholders. Citigroup does this magnificently and is a leader in its sector over the last two years.

There are some aspects of Citigroup to be cautious about since it does not have a strong record of returning value to shareholders to this degree in the last ten years. Instead, dividends paid and share buybacks have risen sharply in the last three years, this rise does not correlate to an increase in cash flows which have been stable. Investors in Citigroup would be wise to only hold their shares as long as the firm continues this trend. If the cash flow to shareholders ever stops or suffers a large decrease, then shareholders are essentially getting a government bond level of return while taking on a lot more risk than a government bond.

The qualitative factors regarding the strength of Citigroup's business are extreme. Citigroup is essentially a global business that serves customers at both the individual and institutional levels of the financial system. It is, however, an extremely large business that faces growth constraints due to its immense size. I would not expect to see much in the way of earnings growth over the next decade. It is also very unwise to be pulled into the year over year growth figures that are listed on Citigroup's SEC filings. Since consistently throughout the last ten years there has been significant volatility in the firm's net income that cannot purely be attributed to the financial crisis in 2008. Overall top-line revenue has remained remarkably flat throughout that time period as well. The flat trend in top-line revenue with a volatile bottom line net income would leave me to believe the firm's expenses have been fluctuating significantly. The fluctuation results in my opinion that shareholders should not expect value to come from organic growth or claims of a rising net income, which never seems to hold steady. Instead, Citigroup would appear to only be worth what it provides to its shareholders in terms of cash flow.

The quantitative factors for Citigroup are also extremely strong. The firm has nearly two trillion dollars in assets on its balance sheet. Although, as previously stated, Citigroup has a fluctuating net income that makes claims of increased net income year over year misleading, its average net income does remain high and only stands to benefit from the recent changes in tax law. The firm should have a high sustained ability to return the value it is creating to shareholders at its current rate. As Citigroup plans to distribute 22 billion dollars in 2019 and has operating cash flows that average around 40 billion dollars annually. Whether or not Citigroup will continue this pattern remains to be seen, but if it is continued, Citigroup is an attractive buy right now.

Turning more to the boilerplate financials, there isn't much that jumps out here except for the sheer size of the enterprise. It is not often that I see such a large amount of assets on a firm's balance sheet. There were a few things did catch my eye when I first reviewed Citigroup's financial statements though. Initially, I was concerned about rising operating expenses and what I thought looked like a sharp rise in debt. Upon further inspection, the rise in operating expenses can be linked to a small increase in loan originations. I also initially thought the growing difference between debt issued and debt repayment was concerning. However, I realized that around an extra 40 billion dollars in debt is not a big deal to a firm with operating cash flows that frequently surpass 40 billion dollars. If this section or the previous section don't seem very salacious or noteworthy, or if it seems, in fact, a little boring that is a sign of the financial strength of Citigroup. I have nothing good to talk about, a business that is running like a well-oiled machine requires little commentary.

There are a great number of factors at play here that make Citigroup a clear buy. There is the stated plan to return 22 billion dollars to shareholders in 2019 which is a huge payout relative to the current share price, the short-term picture here is incredibly solid. The long-term picture is also quite nice with Citigroup sporting a healthy stream of income and having nearly two trillion in assets on its balance sheet, that kind of size is a sustainable competitive advantage in and of itself. The only reason I hold off from calling Citigroup a strong buy is that it has only been in the last three years that they have begun to channel cash flows back to shareholders at a high level since the financial meltdown of 2008. I don't see any reason why Citigroup would suddenly stop their distributions to shareholders or greatly reduce them. But it is noteworthy that this has only been occurring for three years, and a longer dividend record would be preferred. It would also be noteworthy that neither puts nor calls would seem wise on Citigroup at this time, that is when solely considering fundamental factors.

