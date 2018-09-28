What You Need To Know About The New Communication Sector And Its Consequences

Do you know Alphabet (Google), Facebook, Disney, and Netflix changed sectors at the end of September?

The GICS sector classification is implementing a major change this week. In the process, big names like Alphabet (Google) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will change sectors. The Telecommunication Services Sector is renamed as Communication Services and becomes bigger to include companies from consumer discretionary and technology. A new SPDR sector ETF tracking it was launched in June: XLC.

GICS structure, source: MSCI

Changes will be effective on Friday, September 28, 2018, after market closing. S&P Dow Jones Indices should make the changes operational for the next week. They will be implemented in the MSCI Equity Indexes in the November 2018 index review. State Street Global Advisors (SPDR® ETFs) has anticipated the change on 9/21. To go in the details, changes are listed below.

Industries moving to communication services

From consumer discretionary:

media, advertising, broadcasting, cable & satellite, movies and entertainment, publishing.

From technology:

internet software and services

Industry to be retired (in technology):

home entertainment software (companies are mostly moved to the new industries below).

New industries (in communication):

interactive home entertainment (which includes gaming), interactive media and services (which includes social media).

S&P 500 companies moving

Among the components of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), below are the companies moving to communication services.

From consumer discretionary:

Ticker Name CBS CBS Corp. CHTR Charter Communications Inc. CMCSA Comcast Corp. DIS Walt Disney Co. DISCA Discovery Communications Inc — Class A DISCK Discovery Communications Inc — Class C DISH DISH Network Corp. FOX Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. — Class B FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. — Class A IPG Interpublic Group of Cos Inc. NFLX Netflix Inc. NWS News Corp. — Class B NWSA News Corp. — Class A OMC Omnicom Group Inc. TRIP TripAdvisor Inc. VIAB Viacom Inc.

From technology:

Ticker Name ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc. EA Electronic Arts Inc. FB Facebook Inc. GOOG Alphabet Inc. — Class C GOOGL Alphabet Inc. — Class A TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software TWTR Twitter Inc.

Not less than 3 FANGs are moving to communication services: Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and Netflix.

Moreover, in a logical and opportunistic move not directly related to the new communication sector, eBay (EBAY) exits technology to be reclassified in consumer discretionary.

Consequences on SPY

The weights of SPY components will not change with the classification, but sector weights will. The old telecom sector was about 2% of SPY. The new communication sector comes close to 10%. Technology will lose weight from about 26% of SPY to about 20%, a relative loss in weight over 20%. Consumer discretionary will come down from about 13% to 10% of SPY, a relative loss close to 25% (these percentages are rounded to show the big picture, see chart below). Other sector weights are unchanged.

GICS sector weights in SPY, Before and After the changes (source: SPDR Americas Research)

Consequences on ETFs and funds

Apart from the newly created SPDR Communication ETF (XLC), old sector ETFs will change some holdings. In fact, the job is already done for the SPDR sector ETFs. EBAY is now a component of the Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY), whereas Disney and Netflix have disappeared. The Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) is already loaded with Alphabet and Facebook.

All sector-based ETFs related to consumer discretionary, technology and communication are potentially impacted, in different ways depending on their model: capital-weight (like the SPDR Sector series), equal-weight (like the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight sector series), or smart beta (like the First Trust sector AlphaDEX series). Broad market ETFs and funds based on sector weight like ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) are also impacted. We recommend shareholders of potentially impacted ETFs and funds have a look at current holdings and their evolution until year’s end. Changes may not be implemented by all funds at the same time.

Investors willing to invest in the old telecom sector should turn to iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) or the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL).

Sector profile and impact

Alphabet and Facebook represent about 40% of the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). Needless to say, these 2 companies will lead the capital-weight sector index behavior. Even the equal-weight sector will look completely different from the old telecom sector. From a defensive, high-dividend sector, communication becomes a cyclical growth sector. The relative volatility measured in "beta" doubles, valuation multiples go up, leveraging goes down, dividends falls below the average, operating margins go up, etc.

Shareholders of VOX and other old telecom funds reshuffled in communication should pay attention to these changes. Their portfolio has become much more volatile and pays a fraction of the old dividend. VOX has become a different product: mutating from a high dividend ETF into a 40% FANG fund is a big change. It’s better to know the dividend yield shown on major financial websites at the time of writing is obsolete (including Bloomberg, Finviz, SA). The new expected dividend yield is 1.38% per Morningstar and 1.59% per Vanguard, below SPY and the Total US market ETF (VTI).

Below are the top 15 holdings of VOX with weights in %, on a total of 79.

Source: Vanguard

Investors still holding VOX or other reshuffled telecom funds for the dividend and moderate risk profile should consider replacing them with IYZ, XTL, or other non-reshuffled telecom funds. On the other hand, VOX and equivalents have become an excellent instrument for growth investors and momentum traders.

Impact on quantitative models

Quantitative investors have some work to do in their ETF and stock models.

First, sector tactical allocation strategies should include XLC, VOX or another communication services fund. The right time may not be now: it depends on the strategy's lookback period. Will it make backtests obsolete? Absolutely. For investors who are not familiar with quant investing, backtests provide a proof of concept, a comparison between strategies and clues in the form of risk metrics. They are not a religion: we should never believe them. To know more about backtests, here is a recent blog post: The Deadly Sins Of Backtesting.

For stocks strategies, it is possible to backtest sector-based models by excluding or including the moving sub-industries for the 3 impacted sectors in the past, so as to make decisions about the future scope.

For dashboards and strategies using historical average data by sector, the averages must be recalculated projecting the current sector structure in the past, going down to the industry or sub-industry level. It will never be 100% accurate because stocks are sometimes moved from a sector to another on a discretionary decision, not as a part of an industry (eBay is an example).

Changes related to the new communication services sector have little reason to disrupt the broad market, but they may have serious consequences for investors following sector-based strategies or holding sector-oriented funds or ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, IYZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks.