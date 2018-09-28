I'm Avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond

Over the past few months, I have looked at a lot of retail companies. Some did very well while some struggled a bit. And then, there is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The company is unable to grow sales in the current economic upswing, while the bottom line gets crushed from rising input costs. Even though the stock lost another 22% after earnings, I do not see any reason to own the stock. Source: Bed, Bath & Beyond

What's New?

The just-released second quarter earnings did not at all reveal what investors had hoped for. EPS came in at $0.36 vs. expectations of $0.49. Not only is this $0.13 below expectations, it is also 54% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. The graph below shows both the actual EPS results (green line) as well as the average predictions from analysts. It is also quite disturbing to see that the long-term earnings trend is expected to decline even further.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $2.935 billion, which is currently more than the company's market cap of $2.6 billion. Sales were expected to be slightly higher at $2.952 billion. The year-on-year growth rate is stuck at 0%.

The bigger trend shows the real damage. Sales have flatlined since the end of 2014, while net income is in the most severe downtrend since the company's IPO.

BBBY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

A retailer with flat sales is simply not able to 'do well' in an environment of accelerating input costs. The second quarter showed another gross margin decline to 33.7% from 36.4% in Q2 of 2017. Operating margins declined from 5.8% to a mere 2.7%.

Gross margins are actually at an all-time low, while operating margins are at their lowest level since the early 1990s (the outlier at the start of the graph ruins the bigger picture).

BBBY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

At this point, one might argue that this company is as cheap as it gets. The current PE ratio is at 6.5 with a forward PE ratio of 9.5. However, not only does this show that next year's earnings are expected to decline further, it also perfectly displays investors' distrust towards the company. Even in an environment where retail sales growth has gone above 6% investors are not willing to price in higher growth in the future. Even worse, the company has missed the entire upswing since the start of 2016. The only thing that had any effect on the company's bottom line is the inflation trend that started to accelerate in 2017. Also note that consumer confidence is close to its highest levels since the early 2000s.

The result is that the stock price has ignored a broader retail rally as displayed by the retail ETF (XRT) for the first time since the start of the XRT ETF. Generally speaking, we are in a retail environment where being 'good' is often not good enough. Investors are looking for winners which means that struggling companies often get dumped or show a significant underperformance compared to the XRT ETF. Bed Bath & Beyond is even worse, given its inability to generate higher sales.

Source: TradingView

That said, both sky-high consumer confidence and strong retail sales are not visible in the company's full year guidance. Full year sales are expected to be flat compared to 2017, while full year EPS is expected to come in at $2, which is at the low end of the company's previous guidance range.

Moreover, the company expects to moderate the income decline until growth will return in 2020

We currently estimate that our comparable sales for the full year will be relatively flat to last year and that our net earnings per diluted share will be at the low end of our previously modeled range at about $2. In connection with our vision 2020 financial goals, while we have slightly modified the near-term comp sales goals, we remain on track to moderate the declines in operating profit and net earnings per diluted share this year and next and to grow our net earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2020.

At this point, I cannot say that the company is wrong. I am not an insider and obviously do not have access to their model. Nonetheless, it is quite obvious that investors are not buying the news. The stock is currently down 22% after earnings with a dirt-cheap valuation as I already mentioned. The risks are just too high given that we already are at a point that might be marked as 'peak consumer confidence'. It does not get much better from here, which means that the company could see a tougher environment in 2020.

Analysts seem to agree. The overview below shows you the earnings revisions from analysts over the past 4 weeks. There have been 6 down revisions for the fiscal year of 2020. It's quite astonishing to see the distrust towards the company's measures to finally get a recovery.

Source: Nasdaq

That said, the company's outlook is extremely fragile, and investors and analysts are not buying it. The only reason to buy a company that is down this much in terms of earnings and market cap is after a devastating recession. In this case, we are dealing with a company that missed the boat and expects to turn its ship around in 2020.

Buying this company is not worth the risk, in my opinion. There are much better trades on the mid and long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.