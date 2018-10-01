Micron's P/E Indeed Means Diddly-Squat - So What?

Article Thesis

Micron (MU) has a very low trailing P/E ratio, but since the business can be quite cyclical, that alone will not lead to short-term share price gains.

There are, however, other good reasons for investors to stay with Micron, including strong free cash flow generation, a very strong balance sheet, and a great long-term outlook due to secular megatrends that will drive demand for memory products.

I believe that the Q4 report and Q1 guidance have not changed the fact that Micron looks compelling as a long-term investment right here.

Looking At Trailing P/E Ratios Alone Is Not Always The Best Idea

There are companies that grow their profits very consistently, with no meaningful cyclical or seasonal movements in profitability. That is not true for the semiconductor industry, which has always been somewhat cyclical. Micron's earnings were quite cyclical as well in the past:

In the above chart, we see that Micron's price to earnings ratio has been moving in a very wide window, the earnings multiple has been in the low-single digits, but it has also been as high as 50.

Buying when the PE ratio was at the bottom has not always resulted in short-term share price gains. If an investor bought in late 2010, for example, it took until 2013 for the share price to rise well above the price where the investor entered the position.

If someone bought in late 2015 or early 2016, share prices declined in the short term. They did, however, rise substantially in the long run:

Someone who bought in early 2016 saw share price gains of several hundred percent over the following two and a half years, but Micron's share price did not rise for a couple of months after the P/E ratio bottomed out in early 2016.

We can thus say that buying when the P/E ratio is very low does not necessarily lead to share price gains in the short run, in the past, the share price has headed lower over the following months in several occasions.

In the long run, i.e. over several years, investors have benefited from compelling share price gains if they bought Micron's shares while the P/E ratio was very low, though.

When we take a look at what happened in the past, we thus get the clue that Micron's share price might languish or decline further over the coming months, but that Micron's share price will ultimately rise in the long run. There are, however, good reasons for why the situation could be different this time. I believe that several factors could lead to a better short-term performance in addition to the positive long-term picture, mainly better cash generation and high shareholder returns.

Micron's Ability To Generate Free Cash Flows Has Improved Substantially, The Company Is Focused On Shareholder Returns

In the past, Micron has been investing a sizeable amount of its operating cash flows into new assets, capital expenditures were quite large relative to the cash flows the company generated.

We see that capital expenditures are on an upwards trajectory, although there are cyclical ups and downs in between. Free cash flows are even more impacted by the cyclicality of Micron's business, but positive free cash flows (shaded in blue) are substantially larger than negative free cash flows (shaded in red). Over a complete cycle, Micron, therefore, still generated massive positive free cash flows.

Source: Micron's 8-K filing

Over the last year, free cash flows totaled $9.2 billion, a vast increase from $0.6 billion in the previous year. Over the last year, Micron has increased its capital expenditures by only $700 million, despite the fact that operating cash flows more than doubled. This is positive and can be explained by two factors.

First, Micron's assets have grown in size, and management might believe that Micron does not have to grow much in the future. Micron has a market share that is meaningful, and investing for the sake of market share growth is not in shareholders' best interest. Micron, therefore, will only ramp up its investments further if the returns on capital are highly attractive, otherwise, capital expenditures will remain relatively unchanged.

The other reason for the slow capital expenditures growth is the fact that the industry as a whole has become more conservative with its investment strategies. There are only 3 major players left - Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCF), and Micron - and all of them seem to prioritize profitability over output growth.

Samsung, for example, has recently cut its output growth estimates for 2019, in order to maintain prices for memory chips. This is a good sign for Samsung as well as for its peers SK Hynix and Micron, as this news item shows that the three players in this oligopoly are rightfully prioritizing profits over market share gains. It is a rational choice for members of an oligopoly to invest cautiously in order to guarantee that prices remain at a high level.

Samsung is not the only one that acts in this rational way, SK Hynix has also postponed expansion plans recently, and Micron's low capital expenditures growth points towards a similar sentiment.

Since a lower portion of Micron's cash flows is reinvested, this drives free cash flows. In the past, Micron has used its free cash flows to bring down debt levels, but since Micron is now holding a sizeable net cash position, further balance sheet improvements are not needed at all.

Source: Micron presentation

With $2.8 billion in net cash, Micron's management has decided that further balance sheet improvements are not the most shareholder-friendly move. Micron will, instead, repurchase a massive amount of shares going forward. Micron's $10 billion buyback authorization has started in September, and management has stated that the company will invest at least $1.5 billion in buybacks during the current quarter.

Based on a share price of $45, Micron could repurchase 33 million shares this quarter. Since Micron's average traded volume is quite high, at 36 million shares a day, or more than 2 billion shares each quarter, the short-term price impact will not be overly high.

The reduction in Micron's share count (~2.7% each quarter or about 11% a year) will turn into a meaningful boost for Micron's EPS and cash flows per share over the coming years, though. If Micron spends $6 billion on buybacks a year going forward, then the share count could decline by 400 million or ~30% through fiscal 2021, assuming Micron announces a new program once the current $10 billion authorization is finished.

Since Micron has generated free cash flows of more than $9 billion during 2018, $6 billion in annual buybacks do not seem unrealistic, even when we account for some free cash flow declines in the coming quarters. Micron could also utilize its net cash position of $2.8 billion for buybacks, and its balance sheet would still be very strong after such a move.

Long-Term Megatrends Lead To Rising Demand For Micron's Products, Less Cyclicality

When analysts cut their price targets for Micron, they mostly cite short-term price declines (or weak demand) for DRAM or NAND. No one doubts that demand for memory chips will rise massively in the long run, driven by factors such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, autonomous driving, etc.

Even the technological progress in regular items such as cell phones and notebooks means that demand for memory keeps growing. Due to the fact that memory is an integral part of many of the items we use every day and an integral part of many of the technologies that we will use increasingly going forward (e.g. autonomous cars), many analysts believe that the industry will become less cyclical in the future. Since memory chips will be used for an ever-increasing amount of items, the ups and downs in demand will more or less disappear in the future, which will lead to more consistent profitability and cash flows for companies such as Micron.

The positive long-term growth outlook due to factors such as those mentioned above will, I believe, increasingly be honored by the market once the short-term factors (such as Q1 results likely being weaker than Q4 results) have played out. Due to the positive long-term outlook and the impact a declining share count will have, I believe it is likely that Micron's share price will not languish for a long period of time before rising again - contrary to what happened after the P/E ratio bottomed in 2010.

Final Thoughts

Micron's P/E ratio has been at very low levels several times, and it took, on average, a while before share prices started to rise again. A low P/E ratio thus is not a guarantee for short-term share price gains at all. For those with a long-term horizon buying when the P/E ratio was low has been a successful strategy, though.

Due to better cash generation, massive shareholder returns, lower supply growth (oligopoly is working well), and a very positive long-term demand growth outlook, Micron could see a better short-term performance this year, though, in addition to a positive long-term performance.

