AMD: A Sleeping Giant Awakens

Intel (INTC) has taken a lot of justifiable flack for the numerous delays in its 10nm process. Yet, in its update today via the intern CEO, Intel announced that yields are improving and that its 10nm CPU should arrive en masse sometime in 2019. This shortens the window of opportunity for AMD (AMD). Make no mistake - AMD's next server chip "ROME" will be good - but Intel just fired a few shots across the bow. The CPU fight is about to heat up.

Closing the Gap

A lot of my friends refer to AMD "closing the gap" with Intel, and while that is true, Intel has the R&D budget to overcome its short-term woes given time and ample cash. Given the overwhelming demand Intel is experiencing and expanding TAM, we are long INTC for this earnings cycle. It is not a long stretch to think they will beat earnings and the stock will rise. Combine that with a general lack of excitement, and we might have a giant of a company waking from a slumber.

Expanded Production Capacity

Intel went on to say that it is expanding its capacity via an additional 1 Billion via "We are investing a record $15 billion in capital expenditures in 2018, up approximately $1 billion from the beginning of the year. We're putting that $1 billion into our 14nm manufacturing sites in Oregon, Arizona, Ireland, and Israel. This capital, along with other efficiencies, is increasing our supply to respond to your increased demand".

What this means is Intel will be ramping Xeon and Core CPU production. You can bet Intel is not going to sit idle and expand factories without pushing those chips out the door.

AMD Response to a two-front war

In any given fight, both sides evolve and adapt situationally. AMD has Ryzen 2 on 7nm due to arrive next March. This gives AMD a window of opportunity to capture market share, but it will not be long after that before Intel ramps its - superior process - 10nm chips. One must note that TSMC (TSM) 7nm is slightly inferior to Intel's 10nm (at least from what we have read). Yet, TSMC does place AMD on close footing. The main takeaway is that the 10nm delays that were rumored to extend to 2020 should be resolved in 2019 if all goes according to plan. (Note: 2020 always sounded unrealistic).

Meanwhile, on AMD's second front, Nvidia (NVDA) RTX 2050 & 2060 are due to arrive with time. These will pressure the aging AMD Polaris 500 series GPU. AMD is rumored to be working on a Polaris 3.0 refresh, but will it buy them enough time while we wait for next generation Navi? Time will tell.

Realistic View

The perma-bulls and perma-bears will always push an angle of "to infinity and beyond" gains or bankruptcy. As investors (or traders), we need to keep a level head. The Intel announcement is not to be unexpected. A company can only stumble for so long before it addresses its problems (or goes under). Intel has the bankroll and relationships to weather most self-inflicted wounds for quite some time. Intel will eventually get their house in order. Former AMD'ers Jim Keller and Raja Koduri were brought in to fix Intel problems and expand into new markets. AMD has simultaneously taken steps to improve its GPU division.

The current events were not unanticipated, and Intel will eventually find a worthwhile CEO to fill the empty slot. If they were going to promote from within, it should have happened by now. Evidently, the search is going outside the company, and it will be interesting to see who they poach for the task. This alone could result in a small pop in Intel share price once their new CEO is announced.

AMD Catalysts

So, what does this all mean for AMD? Frankly, the AMD CPU wars will heat up a tad quicker than the masses thought. Ryzen 2 will come out next March and bring some pain to Intel. Intel will respond with its own CPU's - given time. The server market fight might be a pretty nasty one with AMD determined to carve out a slice of the pie and Intel determined to keep its Xeons rolling out from the factories and into the hands of waiting datacenters.

Yet, do not mistake this for gloom and doom. No, AMD is simply fighting Intel, and EYPC successor ROME will do very well. No one wants to see Intel dominate the server CPU industry. If they do, prices remain high. If the market has competition, innovation will happen and buyers can work with the sellers to get better pricing. Expect AMD to gain in server with time. On the flip side, expectations are sky high. AMD has to have perfect execution this quarter and gain they must meet expectations of 5% of server market by Q4.

How We Are Playing It

Due to today's pop, we reduced our puts to lock in gains while keeping puts in place in case AMD goes down further. We also bought a small long position in AMD to swing trade with (in case AMD recovers). We sold mid Oct. $30 puts today. These will most likely miss Q3 earnings and decay if the stock does not slip lower. As we get closer to AMD earnings, we may open a straddle to capture extreme movement. We may open long calls in INTC closer to INTC earnings.

We reckon people will digest the information and get over today's micro implosion. If anything, AMD likes to swing back and forth by a wide margin. Various powers seem intent on keeping the price up via an endless daily cycle of upgrades. This is a good environment for a trader to play in.

Disclaimer: Options are dangerous. Play smart; do not over-bet; seek advice from a broker. Mimic our plays your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own a small amount of AMD common stock for long term potential and trading.

We own INTC for earnings potential and for trading purposes.

We are short AMD via options.